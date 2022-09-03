Read full article on original website
Related
informnny.com
Lisbon man arrested after pistol-related incident
LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from St. Lawrence County has been arrested on menacing charges. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Mark. A Francis was arrested on August 2 after Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a menacing incident involving a pistol in Lisbon.
flackbroadcasting.com
Suspect charged in Oneida County domestic, family offense case
DEERFIELD- A resident from Northern New York is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a domestic incident in Oneida County, authorities say. Austin D. Potter, 22, of Malone, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Potter is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobeying court order); criminal impersonation in the second-degree and reckless driving.
wwnytv.com
Massena man accused of firing rifle at another man
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 41-year-old Massena man is accused of firing a stolen rifle at another man in the village. According to court documents, John Colby (no address available) shot one round out of a .22 bolt action rifle at 21-year-old Ryan Grant on Sunday night. The papers...
informnny.com
Dexter man killed in Lewis County UTV crash
MONTAGUE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a UTV crash that killed a Jefferson County man. According to State Police, on September 4 around 4:30 p.m., a man operating a 2022 Can-Am Maverick UTV was traveling east on Worth Road in Montague when he lost control, exited the road and hit a tree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County stores busted for selling alcohol to underage customers
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On September 4, New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in St. Lawrence County. During the detail, businesses were checked to see if they were in compliance with statewide beverage control laws through a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.
wwnytv.com
Colleen M. Schraenkler, 69, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Colleen M. Schraenkler passed away Sunday, September 4th at the Albany Medical Center Hospital where she was admitted on August 26, 2022. She was 69 years old. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Saturday, September 10th at 12...
wwnytv.com
Man charged with DWI following motorcycle crash
CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A Chase Mills man was charged with DWI after he allegedly crashed his motorcycle in the town of Waddington Friday. State police say 53-year-old David Jones lost control of the bike on County Route 14 and went off the side of the road. Troopers...
wwnytv.com
Michael J. Hayes, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael J. Hayes passed away on August 17, 2022 under the care of Hospice in Orange City, Florida. He was born April 29, 1965 in Watertown, NY to Richard Earle and Dorothy Jackson Hayes. He was the youngest of four and endlessly entertained his sisters with his high chair rendition of the Batman theme song. Michael had many interests and talents. He loved music and played in local bands as a teenager. He played guitar, trumpet and piano. His favorite dog, Humphrey, a basset hound, shared Mike’s love of music and would full-throated howl when Michael played the piano, much to Mike’s delight. Humphrey’s howl became locally famous when it became part of the residence answering machine message. He was an active skier at Dry Hill and especially enjoyed hot dog skiing. Michael was extremely proud of completing his pilot certification and obtaining his pilot’s license. He enjoyed boating and fishing on both Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. In 2019, the allure of Florida’s warmer winters resulted in his move to Orange City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northcountrynow.com
Accident on Market Street in Potsdam
Potsdam Village Police reported that one person was transported by ambulance from the scene of this SUV and 18-wheeler collision on Market Street at the intersection with Elm today (Wednesday, Sept. 7) at around 4 p.m. Police said more details would be released at a later time. Photo submitted by Brian Cobane.
wwnytv.com
Lawrence F. Trippany, 96, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence F. Trippany, 96, of Martin Street, Massena, unexpectedly passed away at his home on September 7, 2022. Lawrence was born January 19, 1926, in Massena, NY, the son of the late Clifford and Marie (LaLonde) Trippany. He attended Bombay Schools and later married Beulah L. Wilkins on August 6, 1949 at Holy Cross Church in Hopkinton.
wwnytv.com
LeRoy R. Bork, 72, of Wellesley Island
WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - LeRoy R. Bork, 72 of County Route 100, passed away early Sunday morning at his home. He had been under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born September 18, 1949 in Utica, NY, son of LeRoy H....
wwnytv.com
Scott Harry Gillette, 64, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scott Harry Gillette, Watertown, passed away at home Saturday, September 3rd. He was 64 years old. Born in Watertown November 5th, 1957, Scott was a son to Harry and Jean (Staplin) Gillette. He was educated in the Copenhagen School District. Following graduation, Scott attended Jefferson Community College obtaining an associate degree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northcountrynow.com
Christian Fellowship Center protest in Canton
Protesters gathered in Canton and Potsdam on Sept. 3 to raise awareness of alleged sexual abuse in the Christian Fellowship Center. Organized by Abbi Nye, a former member, over a dozen protestors attended, receiving support from many passersby. For more, view earlier story. North Country Now photo by Jeff Chudzinski.
Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown
Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
wwnytv.com
Georgina A. Moody, 92, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Georgina A. Moody, 92, a resident of 11 Adams Road, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. Moody passed away Tuesday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Georgina A. Moody.
wwnytv.com
Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, 67, of Oxbow
OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, age 67, of Oxbow, passed away on September 5, 2022 at his home under the care of his loving family and hospice, after a long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Pulmonary Fibrosis. There will be a graveside service in...
wwnytv.com
William G. Burke, 82, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William G. Burke, Watertown, passed away Monday, September 5th at Samaritan Medical Center. He was 82 years old. Services will be held at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home on Monday, September 12th. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
wwnytv.com
Ricky L. Goodspeed, 63, formerly of Norfolk
COOPERSTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Ricky L. Goodspeed, 63, a resident of Cooperstown Center for Nursing, Cooperstown, NY and formerly of Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Private calling hours will be held for the family. Mr. Goodspeed passed away early Sunday morning, September 4, 2022 in Cooperstown. Ricky is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karen, Norfolk; a son, Eric and Desirae Goodspeed, Massena; his six beloved grandchildren, twin granddaughters Ava and Cheyenne, Emilee, Mason, Rory and Milton; his mother, Edna Goodspeed, Norwood; two brothers, Blane and Meg Goodspeed, Massena and Craig and Dawn Goodspeed, Norfolk as well as several nieces and nephews. Ricky was pre-deceased by his father Charles, a daughter Sarah; a son Chad and a sister, Debbie Goodspeed.
wwnytv.com
Morning Checkup: Hand Therapy
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the job of a hand therapist to restore the normal mechanics when something’s not right with one of your upper extremities. Carl Petitto is chief of hand therapy for Samaritan Medical Center. He says hand therapists treat orthopedic conditions from the fingertips to the shoulder.
wwnytv.com
Did email sharing violate ethics? Watertown’s attorney weighs in
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Did sharing a sensitive email violate any ethical standards at Watertown City Hall? We have more on what happened and what the city attorney says about it. City Clerk Ann Saunders emailed council members she felt a correspondence with local developer P.J. Simao was “threatening...
Comments / 3