CNN questioned after altering blood-red background of Biden’s speech

By Jon Levine
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

CNN is facing questions from critics after the network was busted altering the lighting for President Biden’s Thursday address , softening the blood-red hues to calmer shades of pink.

The president came in for withering mockery online for the harsh black and red backdrop, with many comparing the optics to “Star Wars” and “V for Vendetta.”

While networks like CNN, MSNBC, CBS and C-SPAN carrying the speech all originally appeared consistent, CNN noticeably altered the color of the background from red to pink in real-time.

Eagle-eyed cable news watchers pounced on the shift. The story was reported in Mediaite , which put the CNN footage up side-by-side against other networks, showing that the CNN switch was not a technical problem that hit all networks.

“CNN appears to have tweaked the video of Biden’s speech from demonic red to Pepto-Bismol pink. Very helpful, as we needed a lot of Pepto-Bismol to get through this!,” said former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee .

CNN’s broadcast appeared to show a pink background behind Biden.
CNN
The network claimed it was a technical glitch with the CBS pool feed.
A rep for CNN said the issue was caused by a technical glitch with the CBS pool feed.

Though Biden promised to deliver a unifying speech on the “battle for the soul of the nation,” he was blasted by partisans as divisive and fear-mongering. Many latched on to his claims that “MAGA Republicans” were a threat to the country — something the president later walked back.

“I don’t consider any Trump supporters a threat to the country,” he told Fox News Friday . “I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence, refuses to acknowledge an election … changing the way you count votes, that is a threat to democracy.”

Kit Kat
4d ago

Has it ever occurred to this man that any self respecting American would never have an issue with ensuring, secure voting to deter any notion of wrong doing to make sure that it's fair and square. I am surprised that Biden would find that so anti democracy.

Tony D
4d ago

I wonder how many viewers 20? He did a speech in a gym and had Choir bleachers Making look like lots of people. Then a camera span back only media in the back. 81 million votes yeah

Gustavo Lopez
4d ago

why do they even bother being live only the most stupid ignorant people follow fake news like CNN.

