ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Mississippi pilot Cory Patterson charged after threatening to crash plane into Walmart

By Jon Levine
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12inO2_0hhAo8Jw00

A renegade pilot who threatened to crash his plane into a Walmart in Tupelo, Miss., has been charged with grand larceny and making terrorist threats.

Cory Wayne Patterson will also likely face federal charges, Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said in a news conference Saturday.

“Negotiators from the Tupelo Police Department made contact with the pilot and were able to convince him to not carry out this deed and to land the airplane at Tupelo airport,” Quaka said. “He was getting close to running out of fuel.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SILc4_0hhAo8Jw00
The pilot circled over Tupelo, Mississippi on Sept. 3 and had threatened to crash his plane.
Brandon Hankins via Storyful

The plan to land at the airport, however, was aborted because Patterson lacked sufficient experience to bring the aircraft down. He eventually landed in a field near Ripley, Miss. Patterson was uninjured.

Quaka said Patterson’s motivation remains unclear and that Tupelo police would work with the FBI to figure it out. Though he had received flight instruction, Quaka said he believed Patterson was not a licensed flight pilot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CEOS4_0hhAo8Jw00
Cory Patterson will be charged with grand larceny and making terrorist threats.
cory.patterson.988/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HM360_0hhAo8Jw00
Patterson’s full and complete flight path.
FlightAware

“It is an ongoing investigation. We will learn more later in the day,” Quaka said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ripley, MS
State
Mississippi State
Tupelo, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Tupelo, MS
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
47K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy