Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
Given that she is one of the world's most talented and legendary athletes, it's not a huge surprise that people are curious about the professional and personal details of Serena Williams' life. This is especially true when it comes to her marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who she first met in 2015. The pair's first meeting happened by chance, as both were in Rome, Italy for work commitments — but the rest of their relationship has unfolded in a way that feels divinely intentional (via Vanity Fair).
The 23-time Grand Slam champion likely played the final match of her legendary career on Friday Serena Williams is taking some well-deserved rest. After playing in what was likely the final match of her storied tennis career on Friday, Williams, 40, shared an update on how her weekend is going — and it involves a cozy bed and a Moana blanket. On Monday morning, the 23-time Grand Slam champ posted a photo on Instagram of her snuggled up in bed, sleeping. "How was your weekend?" she asked her fans....
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Court, 80, holds the all-time record for Grand Slam singles titles with 24 – one more than Williams.
After a tumultuous relationship with a tennis player, I couldn't watch tennis for almost 20 years. Serena Williams brought back my love of the game.
He's one of his country's brightest prospects on the tennis tour, but US star Frances Tiafoe says a lack of diversity in the sport makes him feels like an "outsider."
It didn't take long for Adria Biles to get clocked as Simone Biles' sister after entering the Claim to Fame house, but "Louise" managed to channel her family's winning spirit and stick it out until Monday's episode of the ABC reality show. After being eliminated seventh in Claim to Fame, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a competition to discover one another's true identity, Adria opened up to PopCulture.com about her time in the house and what her sister Simone's reaction was to her reality TV debut.
Tennis fans had yet to shed their party clothes from the Serena Williams farewell fest when Margaret Court crashed the party and released a funk that got folks up in arms. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph’s Oliver Brown published on Monday, Court said of Serena, “I’ve admired her as a player … But I don’t think she has ever admired me.” Has Court called Serena to express this admiration? If not, why speculate what Serena may or may not feel? In the interview Court – a 24-time grand slam singles champion – also raises her issues with Serena’s sportsmanship, abilities after giving birth and the comforts of life on tour in the modern era.
The 24-year-old reveled in the joy that his parents, who emigrated from Sierra Leone, felt in watching him.
Beyoncé and Jay Z just landed in Croatia this week and immediately boarded a luxury yacht with their kids, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.
GOOD Morning America star Lara Spencer has accidentally created a new name for tennis great Serena Williams during an on-air blunder. The 53-year-old has suffered multiple mishaps while reporting live on the morning show over the past few days. Lara has been GMA’s go-to host for reporting on the U.S....
Serena Williams had a well-deserved weekend of relaxation. Two days after losing to Ajla Tomljanović in the third round of the U.S. Open -- which likely marked the end of her legendary tennis career -- the 40-year-old athlete shared an adorable glimpse into how she spent the past 48 hours.
Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
Australian Margaret Court believes she does not get as much credit as she deserves for her 24 grand slam singles titles from anyone in the tennis world these days, least of all Serena Williams.Williams was feted in many quarters as the greatest tennis player of all time when she retired after her third-round loss at the US Open on Saturday, one title shy of the record Court set from 1960 to 1973.“Serena, I’ve admired her as a player,” Court, 80, told the Daily Telegraph in a rare interview. “But I don’t think she has ever admired me.”Court said she has...
