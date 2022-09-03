Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Called Out Prince William, Kate Middleton For 'Disrespecting' Meghan Markle? Sussex Pair's Upcoming UK Return Is Allegedly 'Commercially Driven'
Prince Harry confronted Prince William in a bizarre face-off accusing Kate Middleton of snubbing Meghan Markle and demanded the Duchess of Cambridge to be “friendlier” to his wife, a new report suggested. Prince Harry Told Prince William That Meghan Markle Deserves To Be Respected. Royal author Tom Bower...
marthastewart.com
We Finally Know Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Moved Out of Kensington Palace
It's been a busy summer for both Prince William and Kate Middleton. Not only have they been planning their move out of Kensington Palace, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also been looking into new schools for their three little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. In fact, the process of finding the best schools for their children is actually the reason behind their move altogether, E News! reports.
Queen Elizabeth’s Damning Comment About Meghan Markle Attending Prince Philip’s Funeral Will ‘Never Be Discussed’ Claims Royal Author
According to royal author Tom Bower, Queen Elizabeth made a damning comment about Meghan Markle ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral.
Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’
Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s U.S. Visit Could Be ‘Very Problematic’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Commentator Says
Prince William and Kate Middleton's December 2022 visit to the U.S. may, according to a commentator, make Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'world of opportunity' a 'small window.'
U.K.・
purewow.com
Princess Diana's Bodyguard Says Prince William & Prince Harry Are Copying Her Parenting Style
Former bodyguard Ken Wharfe is speaking out about how Princess Diana's sons are honoring her legacy. "They were allowed to have their friends for sleepovers, and she'd let them bring them on holidays, too," he continued. "She took them to Thorpe Park—where they had to queue for the rides like everyone else—a London bus and the underground, and to burger bars and restaurants such as Bill Wyman's Sticky Fingers."
Kate Middleton’s Recent Mishap with Prince George and Princess Charlotte Proves She’s Just a Regular Mom
According to a witness, Kate Middleton had a relatable parenting mishap while out shopping with two of her kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
womansday.com
Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors
Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned down two Royal invites according to insiders
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain at the center of controversy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Manchester this week and many are wondering if they will spend time with any of the Royals. Some news outlets have been implying that Harry's family would ignore him and his wife but if new reports are accurate then the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the ones who are not desiring to reconcile. If the latest from The Daily Mail is accurate Harry and Meghan have refused two attempts by the Royals to reconcile.
Daily Beast
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Frozen Out’ by Charles, Royal Source Says
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face being “frozen out” of the royal family both during and after their visit to the U.K. next week, a friend of Prince Charles told The Daily Beast, after Meghan appeared to threaten the royals with the revelation of further secrets in her interview with The Cut.
Kate Middleton And Prince William Make Major Announcement About Their Kids' Education
Kate Middleton and Prince William are making big moves this year ― literally. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are leaving their Kensington Palace home in London for a new residence, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor. The Cambridges’ new home in Windsor will be closer to Queen Elizabeth, who now mainly occupies Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry's Reaction to Kate Middleton at Royal Wedding Goes Viral
A video showing Harry's reaction to Kate as she walked up the aisle on her wedding day in 2011 has been viewed over a million times on social media platform TikTok.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Let Their Dog Choose Prince George’s Name
Prince William and Kate Middleton's pet dog reportedly helped the royal couple choose their son Prince George’s name.
PETS・
Queen Elizabeth news: Princess Diana’s plan to escape to US without Prince William and Harry, weeks before tragic death
A FORMER bodyguard for the late Princess Diana, has claimed that she had a plan to live in America, away from her family and sons. Lee Sansum made the shocking claim that the late Princess Diana had made plans to escape in a recent episode of Royally Us. He told...
Popculture
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set Next UK Return
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are returning to the United Kingdom soon. The Associated Press reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit both the UK and Germany in September. The pair returned across the pond earlier this year for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. On Monday,...
Marie Claire
Prince William Reportedly Won’t See or Talk to Brother Prince Harry Until Harry’s Book Comes Out
Normally, brothers Prince William and Prince Harry are a literal ocean apart—William in the U.K., and Harry in the U.S. But, this week, William and Harry are a short walk from one another—William, wife Kate Middleton, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis having just moved into Adelaide Cottage on the Queen’s Windsor estate, and Harry and Meghan staying, for the week anyway, at Frogmore Cottage, their home in Windsor.
The Crown have found their Kate Middleton! Meg Bellamy lands the role of the Duchess alongside Prince William star Ed McVey in series six of Netflix show - five months after casting call for 'stunning actress'
The Crown have cast actress Meg Bellamy in the role of Kate Middleton for series six of the drama. The Netflix show initially put out a casting call in April to find a 'stunning actress' to portray the role of a young Kate, and now after a five month wait, they've finally found their Duchess.
Meghan Markle looks perfectly poised as she and Prince Harry travel to Manchester summit
Meghan Markle looked typically stylish in a sophisticated polo top and trousers combo when pictured going into a side entrance of London Euston today. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, joined Prince Harry, 37, to take the train up to Manchester for the One Young World summit, where the former US actress will give a keynote speech.
Prince William and Prince Harry and conflicting reports about the Royal siblings
Are Prince Harry and Prince William reconciling or going their separate ways?. When you read online articles related to Prince William and Prince Harry these days you will notice something interesting. Alleged Royal sources often conflict with each other and oppose one another. The big issue right now is whether or not the siblings can repair their estranged relationship and the verdict is still out.
POPSUGAR
