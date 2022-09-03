ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Called Out Prince William, Kate Middleton For 'Disrespecting' Meghan Markle? Sussex Pair's Upcoming UK Return Is Allegedly 'Commercially Driven'

Prince Harry confronted Prince William in a bizarre face-off accusing Kate Middleton of snubbing Meghan Markle and demanded the Duchess of Cambridge to be “friendlier” to his wife, a new report suggested. Prince Harry Told Prince William That Meghan Markle Deserves To Be Respected. Royal author Tom Bower...
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

We Finally Know Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Moved Out of Kensington Palace

It's been a busy summer for both Prince William and Kate Middleton. Not only have they been planning their move out of Kensington Palace, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also been looking into new schools for their three little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. In fact, the process of finding the best schools for their children is actually the reason behind their move altogether, E News! reports.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’

Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Prince William
Person
Dominic West
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Elizabeth Debicki
Person
Jonathan Pryce
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Lesley Manville
Person
Prince Charles
purewow.com

Princess Diana's Bodyguard Says Prince William & Prince Harry Are Copying Her Parenting Style

Former bodyguard Ken Wharfe is speaking out about how Princess Diana's sons are honoring her legacy. "They were allowed to have their friends for sleepovers, and she'd let them bring them on holidays, too," he continued. "She took them to Thorpe Park—where they had to queue for the rides like everyone else—a London bus and the underground, and to burger bars and restaurants such as Bill Wyman's Sticky Fingers."
RELATIONSHIPS
womansday.com

Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Kampa
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned down two Royal invites according to insiders

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain at the center of controversy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Manchester this week and many are wondering if they will spend time with any of the Royals. Some news outlets have been implying that Harry's family would ignore him and his wife but if new reports are accurate then the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the ones who are not desiring to reconcile. If the latest from The Daily Mail is accurate Harry and Meghan have refused two attempts by the Royals to reconcile.
Daily Beast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Frozen Out’ by Charles, Royal Source Says

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face being “frozen out” of the royal family both during and after their visit to the U.K. next week, a friend of Prince Charles told The Daily Beast, after Meghan appeared to threaten the royals with the revelation of further secrets in her interview with The Cut.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set Next UK Return

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are returning to the United Kingdom soon. The Associated Press reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit both the UK and Germany in September. The pair returned across the pond earlier this year for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. On Monday,...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince William Reportedly Won’t See or Talk to Brother Prince Harry Until Harry’s Book Comes Out

Normally, brothers Prince William and Prince Harry are a literal ocean apart—William in the U.K., and Harry in the U.S. But, this week, William and Harry are a short walk from one another—William, wife Kate Middleton, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis having just moved into Adelaide Cottage on the Queen’s Windsor estate, and Harry and Meghan staying, for the week anyway, at Frogmore Cottage, their home in Windsor.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Crown have found their Kate Middleton! Meg Bellamy lands the role of the Duchess alongside Prince William star Ed McVey in series six of Netflix show - five months after casting call for 'stunning actress'

The Crown have cast actress Meg Bellamy in the role of Kate Middleton for series six of the drama. The Netflix show initially put out a casting call in April to find a 'stunning actress' to portray the role of a young Kate, and now after a five month wait, they've finally found their Duchess.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory

The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
TV SERIES
Cheryl E Preston

Prince William and Prince Harry and conflicting reports about the Royal siblings

Are Prince Harry and Prince William reconciling or going their separate ways?. When you read online articles related to Prince William and Prince Harry these days you will notice something interesting. Alleged Royal sources often conflict with each other and oppose one another. The big issue right now is whether or not the siblings can repair their estranged relationship and the verdict is still out.
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy