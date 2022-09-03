Read full article on original website
One dead in motorhome fire in rural SLO County
CHP is investigating the incident.
calcoastnews.com
Rosa Fire burning near Cambria is 40% contained
A brush fire burning near Cambria, dubbed the Rosa Fire, has burned 16 acres and is 40% contained. First reported shorty after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the fire was moving uphill at a moderate rate. Cal Fire reported the blaze could potentially burn 100 acres. Firefighters have now contained the...
Atascadero arrest records for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4
On Aug. 30, Austin Lyle Cook, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Aug. 31, Elmer Rosendo Quiterio, 28, of Atascadero was arrested at Highway 101 near Santa Rosa Road for driving while license suspended/etcetera. On Aug. 31, Shane...
calcoastnews.com
SUV crashes into pool at Paso Robles trailer park
A driver crashed an SUV into a pool at a Paso Robles mobile home park Sunday evening, fully submerging the vehicle. The driver crashed a red Mitsubishi Montero into the pool at Paso Robles Mobile Village, located at 3126 Spring Street. The driver reportedly escaped uninjured. Emergency personnel arrived at...
Driver crashes car into mobile home park pool
Incident occurred Sunday night in Paso Robles Mobile Village. – Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to Paso Robles Mobile Village located in the 3000 block of Spring St. in Paso Robles Sunday night for a report of a driver crashing a vehicle into a pool. Around 8:30 p.m.,...
Multiple vehicles crash, block northbound Hwy 101 in Nipomo
Multiple vehicles collided and blocked traffic along Hwy 101 in Nipomo Wednesday morning. Officials are urging drivers to be cautious.
Paso Robles house fire burns garage and travel trailer
Four engines responded to the residential fire on Friday.
Drivers heading to the Oceano Dunes stuck in traffic
Many locals and visitors were going to the Oceano Dunes for some Labor Day weekend activities, but the got stuck in the mess.
kprl.com
Sherman Smoot Fatal Accident 09.06.2022
Shermon Smoot was killed Friday in a fatal aircraft accident. Sherman Smoot served two tours as a Navy pilot during the Vietnam war. He left active duty in 1977, and flew for Continental airlines. He retired from Continental in 2005. Sherm served as a Director of the Estrella Warbirds museum.
syvnews.com
Excessive heat warning continues through Thursday in Santa Barbara County
Northern Santa Barbara County was broiler-hot over the long Labor Day Weekend, with Santa Ynez the hotspot after reaching 108 degrees for three consecutive days, followed by another day at 104, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard. Temperatures peaked at 94 in Santa Maria and 91 in...
Tight housing market forces home buyers in SLO County to leave their priorities at the door
Two SLO County Realtors give advice on buying a home that meets your goals in a competitive market like San Luis Obispo County.
calcoastnews.com
Car alarm leads to drug bust in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a man and woman for drug offenses after being alerted to a car alarm going off early Saturday morning. A 911 caller reported a car alarm going off in the 1500 block of Calle Joaquin. Officers located the vehicle and contacted the individuals inside, whom they identified as Kevin McElearney and Gloria Flores.
More than 2,000 without power in San Luis Obispo Tuesday afternoon
An outage in San Luis Obispo has left more than 2,000 PG&E customers in the dark for the third day in a row.
Power outage reported in Atascadero Monday
– A power outage was reported in Atascadero Monday night beginning at approximately 8:50 p.m., according to Pacific Gas and Electric’s (PG&E) power outage map. Approximately 1795 customers were affected. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, power had been fully restored to all customers and there are no reported...
calcoasttimes.com
Cambria man breaks into residence, attempts to rape resident
A 29-year-old Cambria man is in jail after he allegedly broke into several homes, stole items and attempted to sexually assault a woman on Sunday. On Saturday, a couple walked into their home on the 2400 block of Banbury Road in Cambria to find John Michael Ludwick inside. The couple confronted Ludwick, who left.
Pursuit of a possibly armed woman led to standoff in Pismo Beach, deputies say
SLO County Sheriff says they received reports of the woman allegedly trying to run over a child with her vehicle in Cayucos before fleeing the scene.
Lifeguards on high alert as visitors pack Pismo Beach over Labor Day weekend
As extreme heat continues to blanket much of California, locals and tourists have flocked to the beaches to find some relief.
Crews stop progress of fire in Salinas Riverbed
A vegetation fire was called in at 6 a.m. along Sulphur Springs Rd. near the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Paso Robles.
Update: Paso Robles man killed in vintage plane crash
Sherman Smoot was Estrella Warbirds Museum board director. – The Estrella Warbirds Museum Board of Directors reports today the Friday death of Sherman “Sherm” Smoot, as a result of a fatal aircraft accident. A member of the museum for many years, he was currently a director on the...
Pismo Beach woman taken into custody for child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon
The San Luis Obispo Sheriff Department successfully contained a 49-year-old woman accused of child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon after a stand-off with deputies. The post Pismo Beach woman taken into custody for child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
