Paso Robles, CA

calcoastnews.com

Rosa Fire burning near Cambria is 40% contained

A brush fire burning near Cambria, dubbed the Rosa Fire, has burned 16 acres and is 40% contained. First reported shorty after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the fire was moving uphill at a moderate rate. Cal Fire reported the blaze could potentially burn 100 acres. Firefighters have now contained the...
CAMBRIA, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4

On Aug. 30, Austin Lyle Cook, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Aug. 31, Elmer Rosendo Quiterio, 28, of Atascadero was arrested at Highway 101 near Santa Rosa Road for driving while license suspended/etcetera. On Aug. 31, Shane...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

SUV crashes into pool at Paso Robles trailer park

A driver crashed an SUV into a pool at a Paso Robles mobile home park Sunday evening, fully submerging the vehicle. The driver crashed a red Mitsubishi Montero into the pool at Paso Robles Mobile Village, located at 3126 Spring Street. The driver reportedly escaped uninjured. Emergency personnel arrived at...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Sherman Smoot Fatal Accident 09.06.2022

Shermon Smoot was killed Friday in a fatal aircraft accident. Sherman Smoot served two tours as a Navy pilot during the Vietnam war. He left active duty in 1977, and flew for Continental airlines. He retired from Continental in 2005. Sherm served as a Director of the Estrella Warbirds museum.
TEMPLETON, CA
calcoastnews.com

Car alarm leads to drug bust in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a man and woman for drug offenses after being alerted to a car alarm going off early Saturday morning. A 911 caller reported a car alarm going off in the 1500 block of Calle Joaquin. Officers located the vehicle and contacted the individuals inside, whom they identified as Kevin McElearney and Gloria Flores.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Power outage reported in Atascadero Monday

– A power outage was reported in Atascadero Monday night beginning at approximately 8:50 p.m., according to Pacific Gas and Electric’s (PG&E) power outage map. Approximately 1795 customers were affected. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, power had been fully restored to all customers and there are no reported...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Cambria man breaks into residence, attempts to rape resident

A 29-year-old Cambria man is in jail after he allegedly broke into several homes, stole items and attempted to sexually assault a woman on Sunday. On Saturday, a couple walked into their home on the 2400 block of Banbury Road in Cambria to find John Michael Ludwick inside. The couple confronted Ludwick, who left.
CAMBRIA, CA

