About 12:15 pm Monday a Montgomery County Sgt. spotted a Coleman 4-wheeler east on FM 2090 near the fire station. He attempted to stop the male driver who fled east to FM 1485 and then south to Linda Lane. He entered the subdivision running down Linda Lane traveling at a high rate of speed. He then turned around in a homeowner’s yard and headed back toward FM 1485. However, before getting to that point, drove the 4-wheeler into the woods and abandon it. Several units were in the area searching for a white male with a black shirt. Deputies have impounded the 4-wheeler which according to the hour meter is just hours old. The male was not found but was last seen behind Moorhead School. If spotted call MCSO.

GRANGERLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO