NFL

Denver Broncos: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season

The Denver Broncos had themselves an exceptional offseason that was headlined by the acquisition of superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. After a few consecutive seasons of subpar performance from Drew Lock, the team decided it was time to part ways with him. Besides the acquisition of Wilson, the Broncos continued adding...
DENVER, CO
Jets QB Joe Flacco will start vs. Ravens, setting up unlikely Week 1 reunion

Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will start for the New York Jets in their Week 1 matchup against Baltimore, Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday. Zach Wilson, who underwent arthroscopic injury last month after suffering a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his knee, was ruled out of Sunday’s game. Flacco has led the Jets’ first-team offense since Wilson, the team’s No. 2 overall pick ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Broncos Had Significant Return To Practice On Tuesday

The Denver Broncos defense is getting a nice boost ahead of the team's Week 1 opener. The Broncos were hoping to get linebacker Jonas Griffith back from a preseason elbow injury and now that's in play after the 25-year-old returned to practice on Tuesday. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett played...
DENVER, CO
Week 1 picks: Bills vs. Rams, Broncos vs. Seahawks, and more

The 2022 NFL season is just about to get underway and if the offseason was any indication, this campaign is going to be a roller coaster. One consistent theme will be familiar names in new places. From Russell Wilson joining the Broncos to A.J. Brown landing with the Eagles, the landscape of the NFL looks much different than it did when the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February.
NFL
Tom Brady addresses family situation, decision to unretire

There's a lot on Tom Brady's plate these days. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suggested as much last week following his 11-day hiatus from the team, telling reporters, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on." There's been speculation that Brady is having some marital trouble, with the New York Post's Page Six reporting that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is upset with Brady's decision to return for a 23rd season after initially retiring in February.
TAMPA, FL
Aaron Donald Makes His Opinion On Von Miller Extremely Clear

In just two days, the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Buffalo Bills in what could be a preview of the Super Bowl. The 2022 NFL season-opener couldn't provide a better matchup for football fans around the world. It pits two of the best teams in their respective conferences against one another.
NFL
Jets' Wilson works out, still 'possible' to start vs. Ravens

NEW YORK (AP) — There's still a chance Zach Wilson will open the season for the New York Jets under center instead of on the sideline. Coach Robert Saleh said during a Zoom call that Wilson did some throwing on the field Monday while testing out his surgically repaired right knee, which was injured in the preseason opener at Philadelphia on Aug. 12.
NFL
Jason Kelce: Expectations are f—ing nothing

Center Jason Kelce has been one of the Eagles’ heart-and-soul players for years, perhaps best illustrated by his legendary speech at Philadelphia’s championship parade after winning Super Bowl LII. But on Wednesday, he once again delivered a strong message to his team — though this time it was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ron Rivera: I trust Antonio Gibson, we’re gonna give him the football

After running back Antonio Gibson fumbled in the Commanders’ first preseason game, head coach Ron Rivera said that Gibson needs to run harder and the team’s practice rotations suggested that he was fighting for a starting job after spending his first two seasons in the role. Gibson remains...
NFL
Why former CB says Eagles will reach the Super Bowl

In case you've missed it, the Eagles hype train is up and running and just about threatening to roll off the rails ahead of Week 1 in Detroit. Between a fleshed-out roster and a recent trade to spark the interest of national observers, plenty of folks think the Eagles could win the NFC East and go on a little playoff run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Roob's 12 bold Eagles predictions for 2022 season

There will be injuries. There will be surprises. There will be disappointments. Most likely, someone we expect to have a Pro Bowl season will struggle, and somebody we’re not really counting on will come up huge. Things never go the way you’re expecting, and that’s one of the reasons...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vikings release T.Y. McGill off injured reserve

Defensive lineman T.Y. McGill wasn’t able to capitalize on a hot start to the preseason with the Vikings, but an ankle injury halted his chances of making the team. McGill missed the final preseason game and was placed on injured reserve while the team cut their roster to 53 players last week. That ended his chances of playing for the Vikings this season, but McGill will have an opportunity to play elsewhere.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

