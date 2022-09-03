ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Suspected Armed Robbers

Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “Just after 12 p.m. on August 23rd, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the CVS Pharmacy on Grass Valley Highway in Auburn for a robbery that had just occurred. As he was responding, the deputy observed the suspect...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Chico Police: Medical issue may have led to deadly crash

CHICO, Calif. — The driver of a sedan may have had a medical issue, causing them to crash into a pickup truck on Park Avenue near Carmichael Drive Wednesday morning. According to the Chico Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving two cars around 2 p.m. The driver...
CHICO, CA
Brownsville Woman Killed in Collision with Yuba City Man on 99 at 162

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – CHP / Oroville is providing additional details regarding a fatal collision Labor Day on HWY 99 at HWY 162: At around 12:20 that afternoon, a 37-year-old Yuba City man driving a 2007 Chevy Colorado north on 99 ran the red light at the 162 intersection, broadsiding a 2011 Kia, driven by a 75-year-old Oroville man. That collision resulted in the death of a passenger, 77-year-old Barbara Harris of Brownsville according to Action News, citing the Butte County’s Coroner’s Office. No other names have been released.
YUBA CITY, CA
Roseville man sentenced for killing his wife

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office shared on Wednesday that a Roseville man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for killing his wife. According to the DA’s office, David Tefera, 58, was found guilty on May 9 by a jury for the first-degree murder of his […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
ATM skimming conspiracy leads to 3 arrests in Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, Sept. 2, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force arrested three Elk Grove residents on the suspicion of installing skimming devices on ATMs. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Sorin Mitrache, 36, Marius Panciu ,43, and Papas Zacharias, 42, were […]
ELK GROVE, CA
Body cam video released of Sacramento County hostage situation and fire where boy, 2, was rescued

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has released body camera video of the hostage situation and fire along Madison Avenue from back in June. Deputies say the incident, which started early in the morning on June 25, began after a woman and her estranged boyfriend got into a fight. At some point during the argument, the suspect allegedly went back into a bedroom – taking their two-year-old son with him. It was at this point that the sheriff's office alleges that the suspect held a large knife to the toddler's throat. As seen in the body camera video released...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Bay Area police arrest Sacramento man accused of shooting 12-year-old

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly shooting a 12-year-old in the Bay Area during a road rage incident on Sept. 2.  Pittsburg police said 29-year-old Dwayne Brown shot at another car and injured a girl sitting in the passenger seat of her mother’s car. Her injuries were not life-threatening.  Brown […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
5 pipe bombs located during traffic stop, felon arrested

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Bomb Squad confirmed that five pipe bombs were found during a traffic stop in Sutter County on Sunday night, according to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they pulled a black Toyota Tacoma over just before 11 p.m. in the area of...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A man died following a two-vehicle crash in Chico Wednesday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Police responded to the crash at about 9 a.m. at Park Avenue and Carmichael Drive. Officers said a sedan rear-ended a pickup truck. The police department said the driver of...
CHICO, CA
Elk Grove Police arrest suspected viral catalytic converter thief

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elk Grove police have arrested the woman photographed attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a car in the Walmart parking lot at Delta Shores. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, a community member told officers they saw the alleged theft suspect in a silver SUV near Kammerer Road and Promenade Parkway.
ELK GROVE, CA
Three Elk Grove men arrested for using ATM skimmer devices at area banks

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force announced the arrest of three Elk Grove residents for crimes related to using ATM skimmer devices and conspiracy. The arrests were announced on the Sheriff’s Facebook Page. NEWS RELEASE: SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR ATM SKIMMER CONSPIRACY ACROSS NORTH STATE. On Friday,...
ELK GROVE, CA
Police: Man arrested for hate crime after spraying 'Orbeez' inside Chico business

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Monday morning on hate crime and battery charges after an incident at a downtown business. Police arrested 20-year-old Joaquin Morton just after 1:30 a.m. Monday. Police said Morton went into a business in the 100 block of Main Street and made a derogatory statement regarding the sexual orientation of the people inside the business.
CHICO, CA
Mountain biker body found after wife reports him missing

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A mountain biker was found dead on Sunday near Downieville along the town’s famous Downieville Downhill Trail, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received a call from the wife of Scott Fraser saying that he had not returned from his ride in Downieville even though […]
DOWNIEVILLE, CA
Forward progress of fire off Pentz Road stopped

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire off of Pentz Road. The fire was about two acres and was moving at a moderate rate of spread, CAL FIRE said. The fire broke out before 12:30 p.m. off Zephyr Road and...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CHP: Man runs red light in Highway 99 crash, 77-year-old killed

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:45 P.M. UPDATE - The CHP said a 77-year-old woman died in the crash on Highway 99 at the intersection of Highway 162 on Monday. The Butte County Coroner's Office said Barbara Harris of Brownsville died in the crash. A 37-year-old man from Yuba City was driving...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Man shot, killed in car, Sacramento County sheriff said

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One man was shot and killed Saturday night in Sacramento County, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11:02 p.m. near the intersection of Trade Wind and Fulton Avenues, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Sunday. A caller who reported the shooting said the man had been shot in his car.

