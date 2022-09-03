Read full article on original website
Related
crimevoice.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Suspected Armed Robbers
Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “Just after 12 p.m. on August 23rd, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the CVS Pharmacy on Grass Valley Highway in Auburn for a robbery that had just occurred. As he was responding, the deputy observed the suspect...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico house party shooting suspect charged, 1 man paralyzed from waist down
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 16-year-old who was arrested in connection to the shooting at a house party in Chico last week was charged with five counts of assault with a gun, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said five people were shot and rushed to the hospital, including...
krcrtv.com
Chico Police: Medical issue may have led to deadly crash
CHICO, Calif. — The driver of a sedan may have had a medical issue, causing them to crash into a pickup truck on Park Avenue near Carmichael Drive Wednesday morning. According to the Chico Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving two cars around 2 p.m. The driver...
5 pipe bombs found during Yuba City traffic stop, Sutter County Sheriff Office said
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Five pipe bombs were found during a traffic stop Sunday in Yuba City, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy pulled over Jeffrey Dickerson, 61, in a black Toyota Tacoma just before 11 p.m. on Franklin Road north of Walton Road. The sheriff’s office […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kubaradio.com
Brownsville Woman Killed in Collision with Yuba City Man on 99 at 162
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – CHP / Oroville is providing additional details regarding a fatal collision Labor Day on HWY 99 at HWY 162: At around 12:20 that afternoon, a 37-year-old Yuba City man driving a 2007 Chevy Colorado north on 99 ran the red light at the 162 intersection, broadsiding a 2011 Kia, driven by a 75-year-old Oroville man. That collision resulted in the death of a passenger, 77-year-old Barbara Harris of Brownsville according to Action News, citing the Butte County’s Coroner’s Office. No other names have been released.
Roseville man sentenced for killing his wife
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office shared on Wednesday that a Roseville man was sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for killing his wife. According to the DA’s office, David Tefera, 58, was found guilty on May 9 by a jury for the first-degree murder of his […]
ATM skimming conspiracy leads to 3 arrests in Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, Sept. 2, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force arrested three Elk Grove residents on the suspicion of installing skimming devices on ATMs. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Sorin Mitrache, 36, Marius Panciu ,43, and Papas Zacharias, 42, were […]
Body cam video released of Sacramento County hostage situation and fire where boy, 2, was rescued
SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has released body camera video of the hostage situation and fire along Madison Avenue from back in June. Deputies say the incident, which started early in the morning on June 25, began after a woman and her estranged boyfriend got into a fight. At some point during the argument, the suspect allegedly went back into a bedroom – taking their two-year-old son with him. It was at this point that the sheriff's office alleges that the suspect held a large knife to the toddler's throat. As seen in the body camera video released...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Area police arrest Sacramento man accused of shooting 12-year-old
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly shooting a 12-year-old in the Bay Area during a road rage incident on Sept. 2. Pittsburg police said 29-year-old Dwayne Brown shot at another car and injured a girl sitting in the passenger seat of her mother’s car. Her injuries were not life-threatening. Brown […]
actionnewsnow.com
5 pipe bombs located during traffic stop, felon arrested
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Bomb Squad confirmed that five pipe bombs were found during a traffic stop in Sutter County on Sunday night, according to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they pulled a black Toyota Tacoma over just before 11 p.m. in the area of...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Baton possession, probation violation, more warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Aug. 26. Jake Aaron Boren, 47, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. on suspicion of obstructing an officer, petty theft, possession of a controlled...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A man died following a two-vehicle crash in Chico Wednesday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Police responded to the crash at about 9 a.m. at Park Avenue and Carmichael Drive. Officers said a sedan rear-ended a pickup truck. The police department said the driver of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elk Grove Police arrest suspected viral catalytic converter thief
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elk Grove police have arrested the woman photographed attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a car in the Walmart parking lot at Delta Shores. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, a community member told officers they saw the alleged theft suspect in a silver SUV near Kammerer Road and Promenade Parkway.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Three Elk Grove men arrested for using ATM skimmer devices at area banks
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force announced the arrest of three Elk Grove residents for crimes related to using ATM skimmer devices and conspiracy. The arrests were announced on the Sheriff’s Facebook Page. NEWS RELEASE: SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR ATM SKIMMER CONSPIRACY ACROSS NORTH STATE. On Friday,...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Man arrested for hate crime after spraying 'Orbeez' inside Chico business
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Monday morning on hate crime and battery charges after an incident at a downtown business. Police arrested 20-year-old Joaquin Morton just after 1:30 a.m. Monday. Police said Morton went into a business in the 100 block of Main Street and made a derogatory statement regarding the sexual orientation of the people inside the business.
Mountain biker body found after wife reports him missing
DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A mountain biker was found dead on Sunday near Downieville along the town’s famous Downieville Downhill Trail, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received a call from the wife of Scott Fraser saying that he had not returned from his ride in Downieville even though […]
krcrtv.com
CHP: Drugs may have contributed to fatal rollover crash in Butte County
RICHVALE, Calif. — Four people were injured, including a child, and another person died in a rollover crash on Highway 99 near Richvale on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said, just after noon, a 37-year-old man from Yuba City was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of fire off Pentz Road stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire off of Pentz Road. The fire was about two acres and was moving at a moderate rate of spread, CAL FIRE said. The fire broke out before 12:30 p.m. off Zephyr Road and...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Man runs red light in Highway 99 crash, 77-year-old killed
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:45 P.M. UPDATE - The CHP said a 77-year-old woman died in the crash on Highway 99 at the intersection of Highway 162 on Monday. The Butte County Coroner's Office said Barbara Harris of Brownsville died in the crash. A 37-year-old man from Yuba City was driving...
KCRA.com
Man shot, killed in car, Sacramento County sheriff said
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One man was shot and killed Saturday night in Sacramento County, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11:02 p.m. near the intersection of Trade Wind and Fulton Avenues, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Sunday. A caller who reported the shooting said the man had been shot in his car.
Comments / 0