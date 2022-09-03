Two Yucca Valley residents were arrested on suspicion of possession for sales of fentanyl, methamphetamines, and psilocybin mushrooms. On Friday (September 2) County Sheriff’s Deputies report that they were speaking to an unidentified person who was currently on parole in the front yard of a house in the 7400 block of Borrego Trail in Yucca Valley. The unidentified individual granted Sheriffs permission to perform a full parole compliance check at the residence, he also informed Sheriffs that Bruce Johnson, a 34 year old resident of Yucca Valley, was inside the residence.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO