Regina Hall Embarrassingly Admitted That She And Sterling K. Brown Never Heard "Knuck If You Buck" Before Rapping It In Their New Movie
Regina quickly learned just how big a deal it was not to know one of the biggest songs to come from hip-hop.
Jessie Reyez Announces The ‘Yessie’ Tour
Another one! Jessie Reyez has come through with yet another announcement. Shortly after announcing the release date of her sophomore studio LP, the Toronto native revealed that she will be hitting the road this fall. The Yessie tour is set to kick off on October 13 in Miami, Florida before stopping New Orleans, Dallas, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and Toronto among other major cities. Reyez’s 29-date tour will come to a halt on December 4, 2022 in New York, New York.
Jordan Peele Hints At ‘Nope’ Sequel
The story arc of Jordan Peele’s Nope may not be complete just yet. After the box office smash hit theaters, fans began to comb through the film’s IMDb page to learn more about the cast and crew. Ultimately, moviegoers began to stumble upon an actor by the name of Michael Busch, who is credited for playing a mysterious character that doesn’t exactly appear on the screen. During a recent interview with the New York Times, Peele hinted that the film’s Easter egg might lay the groundwork for the next chapter in the Nope universe.
Ezra Miller To Remain In ‘Dalíland’ Film Despite Recent Arrests
Ezra Miller is not only expected to remain in The Flash, but they are also expected to remain in the forthcoming film, Dalíland. Director Mary Harron will remain in the film as a younger version of Salvador Dalí when it debuts at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
Lil’ Baby Sets Release Date For ‘It’s Only Me’ Album
Days ago, Pierre “P” Thomas of Quality Control Music told fans that a number of new albums were on the way. “[There is a] new Quavo and Takeoff album [on the way]. Back to business,” he tweeted. “[There is a] new Lil’ Baby album [on the way]....
Jenevieve Sets Release Date For ‘Rendezvous’ EP
Fall is for R&B and soul! Next week, John Legend and Ari Lennox plan to release new music. Bryson Tiller is reportedly working on a new album. Not to mention, India Shawn is headed out on tour with Zyah Belle and Remey Williams this fall. Adding to the celebration of music, Jenevieve has announced that she will release a new EP called Rendezvous on September 9, 2022.
Smino Drops ’24-8′ And Hints At New Album
Smino has returned with good news. First and foremost, he has delivered a new track called “24-8” in honor of the late Kobe Bryant. Gliding over production from Phoelix, he finds a pocket that only he can as he bends syllables, plays with flows and raps about trips to Alaska.
Babyface, Ella Mai Team Up For The ‘Keeps On Fallin’ Video
Ella Mai is on top of the R&B world following the release of her sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve, and her appearance on Chris Brown’s Breezy. A few weeks after performing alongside Babyface at the 2022 BET Awards, the British singer has reunited with the legendary hitmaker for a new track called “Keeps On Fallin’.” Together, they revitalize Tevin Campbell’s classic track, “Can We Talk,” for a 2022 R&B Jam.
DJ Khaled Goes Out To Yonkers For The ‘Jadakiss Interlude’ Video
It’s New York! It’s Yonkers! The latest visual offering from God Did takes the duo out to Ambar Food Store and Forest Houses for the “Jadakiss Interlude” video. Complete with cinematic shots of the Statue of Liberty and the Big Apple’s skyline, the We The Best production provides the perfect visual accompaniment for Jadakiss as he does lyrical exercises over the Street Runner’s production.
Usher Slaps Down Verzuz Speculation
Jermaine Dupri and Diddy may be setting up a hit-for-hit battle in the near future, but it doesn’t appear that Usher will be doing the same. During a recent appearance on People Every Day, the Atlanta native shot down the idea of participating in a Verzuz-like battle yet again. In his words, he’s just a “different animal” in the realm of R&B, Pop and beyond.
17 Movies And Broadway Musicals Based On Real-Life Events That Totally Nailed The Costuming
The costume squad gets an A+ for understanding the assignment!
Rolling Loud To Return To California In March 2023
Rolling Loud is making its way to the City of Angels. The traveling music festival has announced that it will return for a three-day celebration from March 3, 2023 through March 5, 2023 on the grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium. “Rolling Loud is deeply honored to be the first-ever music...
The Streaming Syllabus: Here Is What’s Coming To Hulu In September
Once again, Hulu is preparing to put together an incredible lineup of shows. Not only are The Kardashians preparing to bring a new set of episodes to the platform, but Abbott Elementary is also preparing for its second season. Adding on, Donald Glover and company are gearing up to bring the fourth and final season of Atlanta to streaming. With all of that on the way, Hulu rounds out its September lineup with classic films like 10 Things I Hate About You and the American Pie franchise. Check out the complete of shows and films headed to Hulu this month below.
Ari Lennox Shares ‘age/sex/location’ Tracklist
Ari Lennox is just a few days away from sharing her highly-anticipated sophomore album, age/sex/location. In preparation for the project’s release, Ari Lennox has revealed the age/sex/location tracklist. The 12-track project from the Dreamville star will include contributions from Summer Walker, Chlöe and Lucky Daye. Shortly after sharing the track list, the Washington, D.C. thanked all those who worked on her latest studio LP.
Made In America 2022: Three Questions We Have Heading Into This Year’s Festival
It’s that time of year when many people begin trading in their t-shirts for hoodies and summer drinks for apple cider. As the summer closes out, the festival season does as well. The final stretch of live music celebrations will consist of ONE Music Fest in Atlanta, Rolling Loud in New York, Austin City Limits Festival in Texas and Rolling Loud in Toronto. With that said, things will officially kick off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania during Labor Day weekend on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Continuing a decade-long tradition, Made In America will bring many of the biggest artists from around the world to three stages. As the two-day extravaganza begins, Def Pen has three important questions that need to be answered before the weekend is complete.
Simon Cowell To Appear On ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’
Nearly twenty years after encountering each other on the popular reality series, American Idol, Jennifer Hudson and Simon Cowell will sit down for an on-air conversation. Deadline has reported that the former American Idol judge will be the first guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show when it debuts on September 12, 2022.
#MIAFest: Here Are The Set Times For Made In America 2022
Summer is quickly coming to a close, but Made In America is giving everybody one last warm weather party. Out on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the biggest and best names in music are set to take the stage. Bad Bunny, Tyler, The Creator and Burna Boy will lead the way alongside Philadelphia natives likes Jazmine Sullivan and Lil’ Uzi Vert. Not to mention, recent additions like J.I.D, Don Toliver and Glorilla will add more excitement to the two-day event. For those making the trip out to Philadelphia, be sure to check out the complete list of set times below to ensure that you don’t miss your favorite artist.
