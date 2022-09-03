It’s that time of year when many people begin trading in their t-shirts for hoodies and summer drinks for apple cider. As the summer closes out, the festival season does as well. The final stretch of live music celebrations will consist of ONE Music Fest in Atlanta, Rolling Loud in New York, Austin City Limits Festival in Texas and Rolling Loud in Toronto. With that said, things will officially kick off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania during Labor Day weekend on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Continuing a decade-long tradition, Made In America will bring many of the biggest artists from around the world to three stages. As the two-day extravaganza begins, Def Pen has three important questions that need to be answered before the weekend is complete.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO