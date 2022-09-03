ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

BREAKING: Body found at 160 Cotton

EL PASO, Texas -- Crimes Against Persons is investigating a body found at 160 Cotton. Police say this is not a homicide investigation. The call was received Sunday at 8:32 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as this is a developing story.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

COVID-19 boosters expected to be available in Texas this week

EL PASO, Texas– Doses of the updated COVID-19 booster vaccines are expected to arrive at health care providers across Texas this week. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, roughly 200,000 "bivalent" COVID-19 booster doses were shipped to large Texas pharmacies last week. DSHS adds that smaller...
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

StormTRACK Weather: The Borderland gets a break from the rain

Good morning! The dry weather will continue Tuesday with high temperatures in the 90s. We will be under sunny skies with southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

NHTSA: Traffic deaths nationwide hit 20 year high during first quarter 2022

EL PASO, Texas -- During the Labor Day holiday, many will be hitting the roads. But a new report warns traffic deaths remain on the rise. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 9,560 peopled died from motor vehicle crashes between January to March. According to the administration, that's the...
EL PASO, TX

