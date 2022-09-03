Read full article on original website
WIBW
Police serve warrant in Central Topeka in active investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police served a warrant in Central Topeka connected to an active investigation. The Topeka Police Department confirmed to 13 NEWS that officials served a warrant at a house in the area of SW Munson and SW Washburn Ave. on Wednesday morning, Sept. 7. The Department...
WIBW
Topeka motorcyclist arrested after attempt to flee ends with wreck
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcyclist in Topeka has been arrested after his attempt to flee police ended with a wreck instead. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before midnight on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers attempted to stop a speeding motorcyclist on NE Seward Ave. However, the...
WIBW
KHP reports more Labor Day weekend DUIs, violations than previous year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Labor Day Weekend activity report which indicates that violations may be on the rise from 2021. The Kansas Highway Patrol says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, it released its Labor Day Weekend Holiday Activity report, which includes nearly 10 more DUI arrests than the previous year.
KAKE TV
Suspect arrested in fentanyl overdose death of Kansas man, KBI says
WAMEGO, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of a 21-year-old man last year. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that McKaine Farr, of Wamego, was booked into the Pottawatomie County Jail for felony distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death.
Kansas sheriff's K9 unit assists with drug arrest
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff's department K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 75 Highway, near Carbondale, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy discovered illegal narcotics. The driver of the...
kttn.com
SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
Woman dead, man critical in Excelsior Springs shooting; suspect arrested in Texas
A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Excelsior Springs early Wednesday morning.
KMBC.com
One person is dead and another hurt in Excelsior Springs shooting
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt following an early morning shooting in Excelsior Springs. Police say they got a call about a shooting at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of N. Main Street near Grand Avenue. They found victims...
Search continues for suspect who nearly struck Kan. officer with stolen vehicle
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue searching for a man who took off, almost hit an officer with his car, led them on a high-speed pursuit down I-70, crashed and then ran into the woods. Just after 3 p.m., Sunday police were called to a car wash in the 1000...
WIBW
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin Co. officials are searching for a missing woman last seen leaving her home without a phone. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says Stephanie Frances Turner, 58, was last seen on Sept. 2 leaving her home in the southeastern part of the county. She did not have a cell phone with her.
921news.com
Body Found in Parker Kansas
On Sunday, September 4, at 11:27a.m. the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a call to investigate a subject lying in the grass at 301 Catalpa Ave. in Parker, Kansas. A Linn County Deputy checked the area and found a deceased male on the property. The scene was processed, and Detectives are interviewing neighbors and subjects in the area.
1 arrested in connection to Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one person injured. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of southwest Munson Avenue and southwest Lincoln Street on a report of […]
WIBW
Ottawa Police search for missing Garrett Russell
OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ottawa Police are searching for missing Garrett Russell who was last seen on Aug. 24. The Ottawa Police Department says it is looking for Garrett Russell, 30, after he went missing from the city on Aug. 24. Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Russell was last seen...
St. Joseph man accused of transporting meth
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 1:30a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle in the 700 block Kansas Avenue for an expired license tag, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The driver identified as 37-year-old James R. Jones...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after fight in front of Aggieville Bar, drugs found
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after a fight broke out in front of Tate’s Bar in Aggieville, and officials say drugs were found to be in his possession. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers were called to the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of a fight.
WIBW
4 shot at Kansas City Labor Day house party; 2 dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Labor Day house party in Kansas City ended Monday night when four people were shot, with two of them dying from their injuries. Police and medical crews responded at 10:45 p.m. to a home on Manchester Avenue near E. 73rd Street in regards to a shooting call. Arriving officers found three gunshot victims. Two of those victims died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Shots fired at Independence Center; no injuries reported
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday afternoon inside Independence Center. According to the Independence Police Department, an off-duty officer was inside the mall around 3 p.m. and called to report the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, they determined that at least three shots were fired, but they were unable […]
Multiple shootings bring violent end to Labor Day in Kansas City
Separate shootings across Kansas City left multiple people in the hospital in critical condition as Labor Day weekend ended.
KMBC.com
Victims identified after quadruple shooting at Labor Day pool party
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead, and two other victims are injured after gunfire erupted at a Labor Day pool party Monday night. It happened at a home near 73rd and Manchester in Kansas City. Kansas City Police officers have identified the two deceased victims as Deshawn...
Pedestrian killed on I-435 Northbound Sunday morning
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian killed Sunday morning.
