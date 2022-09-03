ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Police serve warrant in Central Topeka in active investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police served a warrant in Central Topeka connected to an active investigation. The Topeka Police Department confirmed to 13 NEWS that officials served a warrant at a house in the area of SW Munson and SW Washburn Ave. on Wednesday morning, Sept. 7. The Department...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka motorcyclist arrested after attempt to flee ends with wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcyclist in Topeka has been arrested after his attempt to flee police ended with a wreck instead. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before midnight on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers attempted to stop a speeding motorcyclist on NE Seward Ave. However, the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KHP reports more Labor Day weekend DUIs, violations than previous year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Labor Day Weekend activity report which indicates that violations may be on the rise from 2021. The Kansas Highway Patrol says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, it released its Labor Day Weekend Holiday Activity report, which includes nearly 10 more DUI arrests than the previous year.
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Suspect arrested in fentanyl overdose death of Kansas man, KBI says

WAMEGO, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of a 21-year-old man last year. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that McKaine Farr, of Wamego, was booked into the Pottawatomie County Jail for felony distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death.
WAMEGO, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, KS
Crime & Safety
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
JC Post

Kansas sheriff's K9 unit assists with drug arrest

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff's department K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 75 Highway, near Carbondale, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy discovered illegal narcotics. The driver of the...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
kttn.com

SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Profe
WIBW

Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin Co. officials are searching for a missing woman last seen leaving her home without a phone. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says Stephanie Frances Turner, 58, was last seen on Sept. 2 leaving her home in the southeastern part of the county. She did not have a cell phone with her.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
921news.com

Body Found in Parker Kansas

On Sunday, September 4, at 11:27a.m. the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a call to investigate a subject lying in the grass at 301 Catalpa Ave. in Parker, Kansas. A Linn County Deputy checked the area and found a deceased male on the property. The scene was processed, and Detectives are interviewing neighbors and subjects in the area.
PARKER, KS
KSNT News

1 arrested in connection to Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one person injured. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of southwest Munson Avenue and southwest Lincoln Street on a report of […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WIBW

Ottawa Police search for missing Garrett Russell

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ottawa Police are searching for missing Garrett Russell who was last seen on Aug. 24. The Ottawa Police Department says it is looking for Garrett Russell, 30, after he went missing from the city on Aug. 24. Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Russell was last seen...
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph man accused of transporting meth

ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 1:30a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle in the 700 block Kansas Avenue for an expired license tag, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The driver identified as 37-year-old James R. Jones...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after fight in front of Aggieville Bar, drugs found

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after a fight broke out in front of Tate’s Bar in Aggieville, and officials say drugs were found to be in his possession. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers were called to the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of a fight.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

4 shot at Kansas City Labor Day house party; 2 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Labor Day house party in Kansas City ended Monday night when four people were shot, with two of them dying from their injuries. Police and medical crews responded at 10:45 p.m. to a home on Manchester Avenue near E. 73rd Street in regards to a shooting call. Arriving officers found three gunshot victims. Two of those victims died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Shots fired at Independence Center; no injuries reported

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday afternoon inside Independence Center. According to the Independence Police Department, an off-duty officer was inside the mall around 3 p.m. and called to report the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, they determined that at least three shots were fired, but they were unable […]
INDEPENDENCE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy