Report: No 'imminent' plans for NBA expansion announcement despite rumors

On Wednesday, the basketball world exploded after a report emerged claiming the NBA was ready to announce two new expansion cities. In a since-deleted Tweet, Willie G Ramirez of the Associated Press said, according to "multiple sources," the NBA was preparing to announce expansion to Seattle and Las Vegas. Ramirez added that the expected announcement would occur at one of the Los Angeles Clippers' two preseason games scheduled for Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
Mets get worst injury news possible with NL East lead fully evaporated

The New York Mets are now tied atop the NL East with the Braves, which makes the news that Max Scherzer is heading to the IL even harder to swallow. When the calendar turned to June in the 2022 MLB season, the New York Mets were rooted in the pole position. The club held a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the National League East and were playing as well as any team in baseball.
3 Braves September roster moves to ensure a World Series repeat

These three September roster moves and changes can help the Atlanta Braves ensure they repeat as World Series champions. The Atlanta Braves have big goals for the 2022 season. In order to do what no team has done since the 2000 New York Yankees and repeat as World Series champions, it’s going to take some calculated roster navigation.
