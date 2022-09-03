ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

WTNH

New Britain police investigating assault of home aid worker

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain police are investigating the assault of a home aid worker at a home on South Main Street on Tuesday morning. Police were called to the home of a reported assault at approximately 9 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that 39-year-old Delquan Robinson allegedly assaulted his […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Bus Stop Incident an Apparent Misunderstanding: Police

An incident involving a man approaching students at a school bus stop in Bristol appears to have been a misunderstanding, according to police. Officers began investigating Tuesday morning after several middle school students said a man driving a white Jeep took photos of them and offered to drive them to school.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Student struck by driver in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A student was struck by a driver in Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the area of Spruce Street and Oak Street. School officials said the student attends Bennet Academy and was struck while walking home. The student suffered minor injuries and was...
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP

A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

UPDATE: 2-year-old child and her father located safe

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A 2-year-old girl and her father were reported missing by police in Hamden. Police now say Jaheem Bookert and Melody Bookert have been located and are safe. They posted to social media on Wednesday that Melody Bookert was last seen wearing pink Christmas-themed pajamas. Police believed...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman with dementia reported missing in Ellington found safe

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman with dementia was reported missing out of Ellington, but was found safe, according to state police. Troopers said they were looking for 80-year-old Patricia Dimock. Details about how she was found were not released. They said Dimock lives on Tripp Road in Ellington, and...
ELLINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford detective arrested for Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Hartford Police Department was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Waterbury on Sunday morning. Waterbury police charged 39-year-old Gregory Thomas of Wolcott, who was off duty at the time, with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency 911 call.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Armed robber strikes at Norwich gas station

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police said they responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday morning. Investigators received a 911 call just before 9 a.m. reporting the armed robbery. A clerk from the Shell XtraMart Gas Station on West Main Street was the caller, and he told dispatchers that a man had […]
NORWICH, CT

