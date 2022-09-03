Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to 16 years for deadly Wallingford stabbing
A Meriden man was sentenced for a deadly stabbing during a fight outside the Corner Cafe in Wallingford in January 2021.
New Britain police investigating assault of home aid worker
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain police are investigating the assault of a home aid worker at a home on South Main Street on Tuesday morning. Police were called to the home of a reported assault at approximately 9 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that 39-year-old Delquan Robinson allegedly assaulted his […]
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Bus Stop Incident an Apparent Misunderstanding: Police
An incident involving a man approaching students at a school bus stop in Bristol appears to have been a misunderstanding, according to police. Officers began investigating Tuesday morning after several middle school students said a man driving a white Jeep took photos of them and offered to drive them to school.
Eyewitness News
Student struck by driver in Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A student was struck by a driver in Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the area of Spruce Street and Oak Street. School officials said the student attends Bennet Academy and was struck while walking home. The student suffered minor injuries and was...
Suspect Nabbed For Carjacking, Assault At Gas Station In Stratford
Police have apprehended a man wanted for months following a carjacking and assault at a gas station in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Stratford on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Citgo gas station located on Main Street. According to Capt. Frank Eannotti, of the Stratford Police, the...
Hartford Detective Arrested Following Off-Duty Shooting, Police Say
A Connecticut police detective was arrested for allegedly shooting a person in the hand while off-duty. Harford Police Department Det. Gregory Thomas, age 39, of Wolcott, was arrested and charged in New Haven County in connection to a shooting in Waterbury on Sunday, Sept. 4. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette,...
NBC Connecticut
School Bus Was Involved in Crash on I-91 South in Meriden: CSP
A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers said a school bus was struck by another vehicle between exits 18 and 17. Minor damage was reported. State police said no children were on the bus when...
Eyewitness News
UPDATE: 2-year-old child and her father located safe
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A 2-year-old girl and her father were reported missing by police in Hamden. Police now say Jaheem Bookert and Melody Bookert have been located and are safe. They posted to social media on Wednesday that Melody Bookert was last seen wearing pink Christmas-themed pajamas. Police believed...
Register Citizen
Middletown police: Intoxicated Haddam man reached for loaded gun in struggle with police
MIDDLETOWN — A seemingly intoxicated Haddam man allegedly reached in his pocket for a loaded gun which fell to the ground during a struggle with police Monday, according to the Middletown Police Department. Detectives from the department’s Street Crime Unit had intervened in what appeared to be a physical...
West Springfield Police looking to identify alleged shoplifter
The West Springfield Police is asking for the public's help to identify an alleged shoplifter.
18-Year-Old Drove Drunk, Crashed Vehicle In Darien, Police Report
An 18-year-old man is facing charges after police said he drove drunk in Fairfield County and lost control of his vehicle. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Scofield Farm Road in Darien at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Darien Police Department reported on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Eyewitness News
Police investigating after stranger approaches, takes pictures of students in Bristol
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police are investigating after a stranger approached and took pictures of middle school students Tuesday morning. School officials said the group of students were waiting at their bus stop when they were approached by a person who was driving a white Jeep. The individual...
State Police release Labor Day stats
Despite predictions that it would be one of the busiest Labor Day weekends on the roads in recent years, State Police did not report any fatalities for the extended holiday period.
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Person That Seriously Hurt Pedestrian in New Haven Hit-and-Run
Police are looking for the person that allegedly struck a pedestrian and drove off in New Haven. Officials said the incident happened on Aug. 31 at about 5 p.m. Authorities were called to the intersection of State and Grace Streets after a dirt bike appears to have struck a pedestrian, causing serious injuries.
Eyewitness News
Woman with dementia reported missing in Ellington found safe
ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman with dementia was reported missing out of Ellington, but was found safe, according to state police. Troopers said they were looking for 80-year-old Patricia Dimock. Details about how she was found were not released. They said Dimock lives on Tripp Road in Ellington, and...
Eyewitness News
Hartford detective arrested for Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Hartford Police Department was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Waterbury on Sunday morning. Waterbury police charged 39-year-old Gregory Thomas of Wolcott, who was off duty at the time, with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency 911 call.
Eyewitness News
State police release Labor Day weekend statistics for crashes, violations
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police released enforcement statistics for the Labor Day holiday weekend. As of Monday morning, troopers responded to nearly 5,000 calls for help and 275 crashes. State police said the numbers reflected a time period from 12 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 to 7 a.m. on...
Eyewitness News
North Branford police search for suspect after attempted robbery
NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after an attempted robbery in North Branford on Monday. Authorities said it happened at the Cumberland Farms on Foxon Road around 6:25 p.m. A male with a knife jumped behind the counter and held the knife to the...
Armed robber strikes at Norwich gas station
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police said they responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday morning. Investigators received a 911 call just before 9 a.m. reporting the armed robbery. A clerk from the Shell XtraMart Gas Station on West Main Street was the caller, and he told dispatchers that a man had […]
Plainfield police seek larceny suspect
Plainfield Police are seeking a person who allegedly robbed building materials around 12:13 this afternoon on Moosup Pond Road. The white male about 40-years old, was wearing a blue backwards hat, dark-blue t-shirt and red slippers.
