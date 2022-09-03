ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Mets get worst injury news possible with NL East lead fully evaporated

The New York Mets are now tied atop the NL East with the Braves, which makes the news that Max Scherzer is heading to the IL even harder to swallow. When the calendar turned to June in the 2022 MLB season, the New York Mets were rooted in the pole position. The club held a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the National League East and were playing as well as any team in baseball.
QUEENS, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade

Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Cardinals News: St. Louis calls up top prospect dominating in minor leagues

OF Dylan Carlson was placed on the IL by the St. Louis Cardinals, and now the long-awaited debut of OF/DH Alec Burleson is upon us. The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that OF Dylan Carlson would be placed on the 10-day IL with a left thumb sprain, and top 100 prospect OF/DH Alec Burleson has received a call up to replace him on the roster. To make room for Burleson on the roster, OF Connor Capel was designated for an assignment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Jerry Seinfeld chooses wild scapegoat for Mets blowing division lead

New York Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld puts the blame on the team’s collapse on Timmy Trumpet, who played closer Edwin Diaz to the mound recently. The New York Mets were enjoying some solid success after the All-Star break with the crosstown Yankees struggling. But, as baseball goes, the momentum has shifted away from the Mets and towards the Atlanta Braves. After losing 8-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night, the Mets shared first place in the NL East with the Braves, who defeated the Oakland Athletics 10-9.
QUEENS, NY
