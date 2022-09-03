New York Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld puts the blame on the team’s collapse on Timmy Trumpet, who played closer Edwin Diaz to the mound recently. The New York Mets were enjoying some solid success after the All-Star break with the crosstown Yankees struggling. But, as baseball goes, the momentum has shifted away from the Mets and towards the Atlanta Braves. After losing 8-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night, the Mets shared first place in the NL East with the Braves, who defeated the Oakland Athletics 10-9.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO