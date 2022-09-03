Read full article on original website
Ashtabula Lakeside engulfs Bedford in point barrage
Ashtabula Lakeside ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Bedford 6-1 during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. The last time Ashtabula Lakeside and Bedford played in a 3-1 game on October 12, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Kirtland exerts defensive dominance to doom Ashtabula Lakeside
No worries, Kirtland's defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 2-0 shutout of Ashtabula Lakeside in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Last season, Kirtland and Ashtabula Lakeside faced off on September 7, 2021 at Kirtland High School. For a full recap, click here.
Another tough test awaits Mansfield Sr. at West Holmes
MANSFIELD — It’s gut-check time for the Tygers. Mansfield Senior encountered its first real adversity of the season last week, falling to Massillon 33-0 on a night when precious little went right offensively or on special teams.
Mantua Crestwood smacks Ravenna Southeast in shutout victory
Mantua Crestwood didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Ravenna Southeast's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance on September 6 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. The last time Mantua Crestwood and Ravenna Southeast played in a 3-0 game on September 27, 2021. For a...
Tiffin Youth Football League kicks Fostoria Bills out of 2022 league
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Controversy surrounds the Tiffin Youth Football league. The league’s board members confirmed that a Fostoria team could no longer play in the league for the year. The league has been around for years, but this year many players branched off and created their own team...
Wickliffe hits passing gear early to lap Garfield Heights Trinity
There was no tuning necessary, Wickliffe opened in perfect harmony while drumming Garfield Heights Trinity with a strong start in Ohio boys soccer on September 6. Last season, Wickliffe and Garfield Heights Trinity squared off with September 7, 2021 at Garfield Heights Trinity High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Blocked punt by Archbishop Hoban’s Jordan Pritchard-Sewell voted as high school play of the week in Ohio for week 2
Congratulations to Archbishop Hoban’s Jordan Pritchard-Sewell for being voted as Ohio high school play of the week!
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
The best pumpkin patches in Northeast Ohio
We asked News 5 viewers for the best places to get a pumpkin in Northeast Ohio, and unlike Charlie Brown's Great Pumpkin, they delivered.
26th anniversary Earth Stewardship Celebration Awards Ceremony set for Sept. 9
MANSFIELD – The Earth Stewardship Steering Committee will mark the conclusion of the 26th Anniversary Earth Stewardship Celebration with its annual Awards Ceremony on Sept. 9 in downtown Mansfield. The awards ceremony will recognize the many projects, organizations, sponsors, and participants who have made the Earth Stewardship Celebration a...
Burton Berkshire deals goose eggs to Garrettsville Garfield in fine defensive showing
Burton Berkshire's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Garrettsville Garfield 10-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 6. Recently on September 1 , Burton Berkshire squared off with Beachwood in a soccer game . For more, click here.
Section of Ohio 61 to close Sept. 12 for railroad crossing repairs
COLUMBUS -- State Route 61, between Vernon West Road and Hummell Road in Richland County, will close Monday, Sept. 12 for railroad crossing repairs, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 61 to U.S. 30, west on U.S. 30 to SR...
Preview: Fredericktown's 45th Tomato Show goes back to the past
FREDERICKTOWN — This year's Fredericktown Tomato Show theme: a blast from the past. From Wednesday through Saturday, Fredericktown will be home to a variety of tomato-themed events in celebration of the village's community spirit.
Carrie Buck
Carrie Buck, 52, of Bucyrus, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family Monday evening, September 5, 2022 after fighting a very long, courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born September 19, 1969 in Crestline, Ohio to Frederick and Bille Jean (Burkhart) Russell. To plant a tree in...
Mansfield schools resumes classes after transportation staff shortage
Students and staff in the Mansfield City School District are having a bonus day off after the long Labor Day weekend.
Lexington students enjoy a fresh start in new 7-12 building
LEXINGTON — Alyssa McCready decorated her classroom with artificial sunflowers and a bulletin board full of graduation party invitations from former students. Dozens of young adult novels lined the countertop by the doorway. A pink and white canvas that read “Have Courage and Be Kind” in gold letters leaned next to the stapler and a copy of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."
Whistle Stop remains a community favorite
GALION- Galion residents have come to know Whistle Stop Café for their home-cooked food and reasonable prices. A vacant building recently as a decade ago, it’s now been owned for nearly eight years by Charlotte Larson. Larson was born in Kentucky, but raised locally, graduating from Galion High...
Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
Barkdull scholarship fundraiser to be held at Vault Wine Bar
SHELBY - Join Richland Academy of the Arts at the annual Barkdull Scholarship Fundraiser. This special fundraising event will be held at The Vault Wine Bar in Shelby on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m.
World's second-tallest roller coaster is permanently closing
SANDUSKY, Ohio — (AP) — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
