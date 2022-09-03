Read full article on original website
The complementary football scorecard: South Dakota State
It’s hard to envision a worse game offensively than what we saw on Saturday. 0 touchdowns. 1-of-2 on field goals. A couple turnovers which created a six-point swing. It honestly pains me to type it out considering the opponent and what it mayyy mean for Iowa’s future. The...
Iowa Hawkeyes vs Iowa State Cyclones Game Center
It wasn’t always pretty, well, actually it was never pretty. Like, at all. But Iowa came away with a week one victory over South Dakota State 7-3. No, there were no touchdowns by the offense, but the Hawkeye defense outscored the Jackrabbits by itself. Now Iowa moves on to...
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said ahead of showdown against Iowa State
New week and a new opportunity. That's how the Iowa Hawkeyes are approaching this week against Iowa State after a poor offensive showing against South Dakota State. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the latest on the injury front, preview Iowa State, recap South Dakota State and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say.
Kirk Herbstreit names Iowa specialist among top-performing players of Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit has rolled out his top-performing players from Week 1, and the Iowa Hawkeyes have themselves a representative on the list. In typical Iowa fashion, though, it’s the punter — Tory Taylor — who’s being highlighted by Herbie. That’s just so Iowa, isn’t it? And...
CFB Rankings (9/6): Iowa gets vote in coaches poll
(KMAland) -- Iowa received votes in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll. The Hawkeyes totaled 44 points, ranking 30th. Alabama is the top team in both the AP and Coaches Poll, followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson in the AP and Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Michigan in the Coaches Poll.
60 Minutes In and Iowa’s Season Already Feels Hopeless
The headline of this piece may sound a bit rash after one game, especially since Iowa did, in fact, "win" Saturday (if that’s what we want to call it). So I’d like to put the use of the word hopeless into context. First I want to state that...
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Release Depth Chart Ahead of Iowa State Matchup
The Iowa Hawkeyes released an updated depth chart on Monday afternoon ahead of their week two matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones. As we learned a week ago when head coach Kirk Ferentz was surprised to learn that Gennings Dunker wasn’t on the depth chart during his weekly media availability, these should be taken with a pretty large grain of sale.
Look: Iowa Fans Not Happy With Ray Guy Award News
Fans in Iowa City would like a word with the Ray Guy Award voters. After an incredible punting performance from junior Tory Taylor, he was somehow overlooked for college football's weekly punting award in favor of South Carolina's Kai Kroeger. Taylor punted 10 times in the Hawkeyes' 7-3 win over...
University of Iowa Seeks to Shed Black Football Players’ Claims
Players say coach’s son, others ‘would commonly use racial slurs’. Coach Ferentz says failure to supervise, retaliation claims fail. The University of Iowa asked the Southern District of Iowa to dismiss racial discrimination claims by seven Black former members of the school’s football team, saying the claims are either time-barred, unrelated to the named plaintiffs, or factually lacking.
Brian Ferentz Promoted to University President To Avoid Having to Fire Him (satire)
Iowa Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz was named the 23rd president of the University of Iowa on Monday morning, after Gary Barta deemed the idea of firing Kirk Ferentz’s son to be “a little too touchy for me”. The move came after lengthy discussions about how to...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Coggon, Iowa. Saturday, September 10th from 7 a.m. to midnight. Featuring donuts & coffee, a...
Iowa City facing influx of bats, worrying residents
From apartment buildings to sorority houses, reports of bats entering homes are increasing in Iowa City. For Ahava Atar, a University of Iowa second-year student, her roommate had a bat recently enter her room in the middle of the night. “There was a bat flying around her room, and we...
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
See Inside New Cedar Rapids McDonald’s That’s Ready to Open [PHOTOS]
The new McDonald's on 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids is nearly ready to welcome customers. I stopped by today and took a look around the amazing new restaurant. Anytime you visit a restaurant, you likely don't spend much time thinking about all the different phases of each order and everything that's going on inside the kitchen as your food is being prepared. Today was an eye-opener for me.
North Linn School Start Delayed Again
(Troy Mills, IA) — The delayed start of the school year in the North Linn School District in eastern Iowa has been pushed back again after the discovery of asbestos during construction at the high school. Classes had been set to start September 6th. Superintendent Dave Hoeger says they...
Cedar Rapids shooting hurts one
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help investigating a Monday night shooting that wounded a woman. It happened at 10:36 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of 16th Street Southeast. Officers say it started as an argument that led to a shooting. Police found a home had been hit by gunfire, but no one in the home was hurt.
Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run
I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
Over 800 Iowa City residents sign petition against City Park Pool changes
Iowa City residents are rejecting a newly proposed design for City Park Pool. A petition with over 800 signatures was presented in front of the Iowa City City Council during the public comment section of its formal meeting Tuesday. The petition asked the council to reject the recently proposed refurbishments laid out in the Recreation Facilities and Programs Master Plan.
