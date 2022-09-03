The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 435 calls for service for the period of Aug. 23 to Sept. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,544 calls for service. Brent A. Fogg, 50, of Bristol was issued a summons Aug. 25 for Operating under the Influence, on State Route 32, Bristol, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, on behalf of an investigation by Sgt. Jared Mitkus of an accident, which occurred in April of 2022.

