NEWS CENTER Maine

WGME

93-year-old Maine woman dies in Albion rollover crash

ALBION (WGME) -- A 93-year-old Maine woman died after her car went off the road and rolled over in Albion on Monday, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened near 505 Unity Road around 10:40 a.m. Deputies say a car driven by 93-year-old Elva LaPointe of...
ALBION, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man shot in Gardiner, police say

GARDINER, Maine — One man was injured after an incident in Gardiner on Wednesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a man "bleeding from his facial area" around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the area of Water Street and Cherry Street, according to a news release from Gardiner Police Department.
GARDINER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland man arrested in connection to shooting at Riverton Housing Complex

PORTLAND, Maine — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place Saturday night at the Riverton Housing Complex in Portland. Abdihamit Ali, 20, of Portland, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and violation of conditions of release.
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Four dead after SUV crashes into van in Rollinsford

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people died after a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010 Dodge Grand...
ROLLINSFORD, NH
wabi.tv

New details from weekend police incident in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - We now know more about a police incident in Lincoln we told you about over the weekend. According to officials, police were called to Lee Road around 3 p.m. Sunday after a man reported he was being held against his will. The road was temporarily closed...
LINCOLN, ME
wabi.tv

12-year-old student charged after leaving threatening message on school wall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A student has been charged with terrorizing after authorities say they left a threatening message on a wall at the Bangor Regional Program. According to the Bangor School Department and Bangor Police Department, that threatening message found Tuesday indicated an act of violence would happen Wednesday.
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland police seek information regarding stolen outboard motor

ROCKLAND — Rockland Police are attempting to locate an outboard motor, stolen around Aug. 27 from the area of Rankin Street in Rockland, according to a news release on its Facebook page Sept. 7. Police said that the stolen outboard motor is a Honda 30HP (BF30A). Anyone with information...
ROCKLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: 11 arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 435 calls for service for the period of Aug. 23 to Sept. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,544 calls for service. Brent A. Fogg, 50, of Bristol was issued a summons Aug. 25 for Operating under the Influence, on State Route 32, Bristol, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, on behalf of an investigation by Sgt. Jared Mitkus of an accident, which occurred in April of 2022.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Four arrested, fentanyl seized: Vehicle searched on 1A

ELLSWORTH – Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s North Central Task Force agents seized over $250,000 worth of fentanyl and arrested four people during a traffic stop on Route 1A and a search warrant executed on a Cambridge residence in Somerset County, according to MDEA Commander Peter Arno. The arrests...
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police: Four arrested in Cambridge fentanyl investigation

CAMBRIDGE, Maine — Four people were arrested on Thursday in connection with a Cambridge fentanyl investigation. The Maine Drug Enforcement’s North Central Task Force reported a significant amount of suspected fentanyl was seized after a month-long investigation, according to a news release issued by Maine Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
CAMBRIDGE, ME
WMTW

Man accused in 'targeted' shooting attack of woman in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A man is accused of shooting a woman after firing several rounds into a car in Portland over the weekend. The Portland Police Department arrested Abdihamit Ali in connection with the shooting at the Riverton Housing Complex Saturday. Officials say the woman was standing outside when...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Crashes create traffic headaches on 295 in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A crash briefly shutdown the southbound side of I-295 in Portland. The crash was on Tukey's Bridge just before Exit 8 just before 8:30 a.m. and traffic quickly backed up. There were actually a pair of crashes on the highway in Portland at about the same time causing miles of backed-up traffic.
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Man accused of attacking workers, police officer at Epping Dunkin'

EPPING, N.H. — A man accused of attacking three people — including a police officer — Monday at a Dunkin' in Epping is facing several charges. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged second-degree assault, a felony, and seven Class A misdemeanors, including three counts of simple assault.
EPPING, NH
observer-me.com

Four arrested after nearly 4 pounds of fentanyl seized in multi-county drug bust

Four people were arrested in Ellsworth last Thursday after nearly 4 pounds of fentanyl was recovered in a drug bust spanning Hancock and Somerset counties. Mark Jordan, 31, of Milbridge and Peggy Lou Strout, 66, of Gouldsborough, along with 22-year old Dalvin Jose Peguero and 25-year-old Yonaury Arias-De Jesus, both of the Dominican Republic and Lawrence, Massachusetts have been accused of distributing schedule W drugs throughout the state, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
ELLSWORTH, ME
