Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
93-year-old Maine woman dies in Albion rollover crash
ALBION (WGME) -- A 93-year-old Maine woman died after her car went off the road and rolled over in Albion on Monday, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened near 505 Unity Road around 10:40 a.m. Deputies say a car driven by 93-year-old Elva LaPointe of...
WGME
Brunswick woman accused of using cell phone before crash on I-295 in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine State Police have summonsed a Brunswick woman for allegedly using her cell phone before causing a multi-vehicle crash on I-295 in Portland. Police say the crash happened around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday southbound on Tukey's Bridge. Troopers were already on scene from a crash earlier in the...
Man shot in Gardiner, police say
GARDINER, Maine — One man was injured after an incident in Gardiner on Wednesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a man "bleeding from his facial area" around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the area of Water Street and Cherry Street, according to a news release from Gardiner Police Department.
wabi.tv
Brewer man arrested in Hermon after leading police on chase, authorities say
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man was arrested after police say he led them on a car chase Tuesday afternoon. Brewer Police say around 1:30 p.m. they tried to stop 26-year-old Nicholas Ethier for driving with a suspended license. They say Ethier refused to stop, and led police onto...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portland man arrested in connection to shooting at Riverton Housing Complex
PORTLAND, Maine — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place Saturday night at the Riverton Housing Complex in Portland. Abdihamit Ali, 20, of Portland, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and violation of conditions of release.
WMUR.com
Four dead after SUV crashes into van in Rollinsford
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people died after a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010 Dodge Grand...
Police: Man involved in Sunday shooting in Portland identified
PORTLAND, Maine — Police have identified the man who was arrested on Sunday after a Portland shooting incident. A news release from the Portland Police Department stated Gary Hanscom, 34, was arrested and charged with aggravated reckless conduct with a weapon and booked into the Cumberland County Jail. On...
wabi.tv
New details from weekend police incident in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - We now know more about a police incident in Lincoln we told you about over the weekend. According to officials, police were called to Lee Road around 3 p.m. Sunday after a man reported he was being held against his will. The road was temporarily closed...
wabi.tv
12-year-old student charged after leaving threatening message on school wall
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A student has been charged with terrorizing after authorities say they left a threatening message on a wall at the Bangor Regional Program. According to the Bangor School Department and Bangor Police Department, that threatening message found Tuesday indicated an act of violence would happen Wednesday.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland police seek information regarding stolen outboard motor
ROCKLAND — Rockland Police are attempting to locate an outboard motor, stolen around Aug. 27 from the area of Rankin Street in Rockland, according to a news release on its Facebook page Sept. 7. Police said that the stolen outboard motor is a Honda 30HP (BF30A). Anyone with information...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: 11 arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 435 calls for service for the period of Aug. 23 to Sept. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,544 calls for service. Brent A. Fogg, 50, of Bristol was issued a summons Aug. 25 for Operating under the Influence, on State Route 32, Bristol, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, on behalf of an investigation by Sgt. Jared Mitkus of an accident, which occurred in April of 2022.
Ellsworth American
Four arrested, fentanyl seized: Vehicle searched on 1A
ELLSWORTH – Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s North Central Task Force agents seized over $250,000 worth of fentanyl and arrested four people during a traffic stop on Route 1A and a search warrant executed on a Cambridge residence in Somerset County, according to MDEA Commander Peter Arno. The arrests...
WMTW
Reckless driving caused two-car crash in Rollinsford that killed 4, police say
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people died after a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m Sunday night. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010...
Community left with questions after Sanford stabbing incident
SANFORD, Maine — Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing that left one person dead in Sanford. According to Maine State Police, 32-year-old Dane Brooks of Sanford was stabbed Friday evening near the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin Streets in Sanford. State Police say when law enforcement arrived at...
Police: Four arrested in Cambridge fentanyl investigation
CAMBRIDGE, Maine — Four people were arrested on Thursday in connection with a Cambridge fentanyl investigation. The Maine Drug Enforcement’s North Central Task Force reported a significant amount of suspected fentanyl was seized after a month-long investigation, according to a news release issued by Maine Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
WMTW
Man accused in 'targeted' shooting attack of woman in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A man is accused of shooting a woman after firing several rounds into a car in Portland over the weekend. The Portland Police Department arrested Abdihamit Ali in connection with the shooting at the Riverton Housing Complex Saturday. Officials say the woman was standing outside when...
wabi.tv
Man sentenced to life for killing Aroostook County couple back in court
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County man serving life in prison for murder was back in court Wednesday in Bangor. He’s claiming he had ineffective counsel at his trial. 41-year-old Matthew Davis of Houlton was found guilty in 2017 of shooting and killing 49-year-old Heidi Pratt and 51-year-old...
WMTW
Crashes create traffic headaches on 295 in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A crash briefly shutdown the southbound side of I-295 in Portland. The crash was on Tukey's Bridge just before Exit 8 just before 8:30 a.m. and traffic quickly backed up. There were actually a pair of crashes on the highway in Portland at about the same time causing miles of backed-up traffic.
WMUR.com
Man accused of attacking workers, police officer at Epping Dunkin'
EPPING, N.H. — A man accused of attacking three people — including a police officer — Monday at a Dunkin' in Epping is facing several charges. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged second-degree assault, a felony, and seven Class A misdemeanors, including three counts of simple assault.
observer-me.com
Four arrested after nearly 4 pounds of fentanyl seized in multi-county drug bust
Four people were arrested in Ellsworth last Thursday after nearly 4 pounds of fentanyl was recovered in a drug bust spanning Hancock and Somerset counties. Mark Jordan, 31, of Milbridge and Peggy Lou Strout, 66, of Gouldsborough, along with 22-year old Dalvin Jose Peguero and 25-year-old Yonaury Arias-De Jesus, both of the Dominican Republic and Lawrence, Massachusetts have been accused of distributing schedule W drugs throughout the state, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 3