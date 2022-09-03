Read full article on original website
Pumpkin patches, apple picking and more: Your guide to central PA’s fall festivals
If you’re looking for autumn fun, these 12 festivals around Central Pennsylvania will keep you busy all through September and October.
State College
Here’s What’s New at Beaver Stadium This Fall
Penn State football kicks off its 2022 home schedule at noon on Saturday against Ohio, and with the new season comes changes and new features in and around the stadium. From parking to pre-game festivities to food, here’s a rundown of what’s new and what to know this fall.
craftbrewingbusiness.com
Pittsburgh Brewing builds out its own brewhouse with GEA
After 12 years of contract brewing in Latrobe, Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is back to brewing its popular beers (such as Iron City, IC Light and IC Mango) independently in-house at the historic Pittsburgh Plate and Glass (PPG) Plant located in Allegheny County’s Creighton, Pa. The facility will produce 150,000 barrels per year immediately and ultimately be capable of producing 750,000 barrels per year.
Digital Collegian
Scott's Roasting comes to Beaver Stadium for 2022 football season
Scott’s Roasting, a food stand serving pork and other dishes, will be at all home games for the 2022 Penn State football season, according to a Facebook post from the company. According to the post, they will be located inside Beaver Stadium at Gate C on the ground level.
wtae.com
New winner emerges for Rib Fest 2022
PITTSBURGH — People are lured by the aroma, the smoke, the flavor, and promises from pitmasters that they are about to taste the best barbecue on the planet. That's what happens every year at the annual Rib Fest, where barbecue restaurants hit the road for bragging rights. This year,...
Man who developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort to be inducted into ‘Hall of Fame’
CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who originally developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort in Claysburg will be honored at an upcoming Hall of Fame celebration. Ed Petsonk, who passed away in 2009, will be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class of the Pennsylvania Snowsports Museum on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. […]
State College
Penn State Football: Joey Porter Jr. Shines, Avoids Miscues in Season Debut
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is a polarizing figure for fans and to a certain extent coaches as he walks a delicate line between aggressive play and the kind of hands-on coverage that saw him flagged for more than his fair share of penalties in 2021. Enter an older...
WJAC TV
Chestnut Ridge region mourns loss of founder of local orchard business
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — The family, friends and employees of Ridgetop Orchards, located in Fishertown, are mourning the loss of the business' founder, Dan Boyer. The orchard posted on its Facebook page that Boyer passed away over the weekend following a "hard fought battle" with a terminal illness.
Governor Wolf announces new investment for State College skate park, more PA parks and recreation
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — $90 million is on its way to improve Pennsylvania parks, rivers, hiking trails and recreation. The Wolf Administration made the announcement about the investment on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said the historic investment is funding over 330 projects in the commonwealth, including many in […]
Construction to reverse pickleball to tennis courts
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s goodbye pickleball and hello again tennis at Green Hollow Park in Patton Township. Patton Township is reversing course on where their pickleball courts are located following a series of noise complaints from nearby residents. “I think we spent probably a good year and a half talking about the noise […]
Lake Raystown to close downstream section for repairs
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Beginning Monday, Sept 12 the area of Raystown Lake downstream of Mile Marker 1 will be closed to all boat traffic. The area will be closed to allow construction workers to safely perform underwater and surface work on portions of Raystown Dam`s mechanical equipment. This closure will ensure there is […]
Visit The Largest Antique Mall in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Remains Firmly in the Running for Hometown 2024 4-Star LB Anthony Speca
When a team is recruiting a player, especially one that they really are interested in landing, one of the biggest goals is to try and get that player to make a visit, including game day visits. The Pitt Panthers were able to do that last Thursday against West Virginia and...
State College
Penn State Football: Allar or Veilleux in Week Two? Backup Quarterback Spot Still Fluid
While it’s still early in the week, Penn State coach James Franklin was noncommittal on Tuesday afternoon about who might be slotted into the backup quarterback spot behind starter Sean Clifford. “I know this is not what you guys want, but a similar answer that I’ve given other people,”...
State College
Taste of the Month: The new Red Horse Tavern
There aren’t many iconic restaurants left in the Bellefonte area. Over time, many have closed or changed names. One of the few still standing is the Red Horse Tavern, located at 104 North Main Street in Pleasant Gap. The Red Horse recently did change hands, but it’s still the...
nittanysportsnow.com
Stuff Somers Says: Too Little but not too Late From Yurcich, Clifford
With about two minutes left, I had a thought I’d had once before in the opening game of a Penn State football season. During the 2018 Appalachian State game as it went to overtime, I remember having the same thought I had Thursday in West Lafayette. “Oh well, this...
State College
High Point Skatepark, Kepler Pool Among Centre County Outdoor Projects Awarded $2 Million in State Funds
Seven outdoor projects in Centre County will receive a combined $2.02 million in newly awarded grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department Conservation and Natural Resources, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced this week. The local projects are part of $90 million in funding awarded from the 2022 Community Conservation Partnerships...
‘It’s lovely.’ Gamble Mill marks first year as Bellefonte’s small business community grows
“Everybody looks at the Gamble Mill with the renovations and it gives a sense of pride of all that has been going on in Bellefonte.”
State College
Talk of a Tax Increase Is Driving a Wedge Between Leaders of a Growing Centre County Township and Its Fire Company
WALKER TOWNSHIP — On Pennsylvania Route 64 in Centre County, known locally as Nittany Valley Drive, what was once a stretch of farmland has become a bustling corridor. Gas stations, shops and residential neighborhoods have brought more traffic and, invariably, more accidents. The volunteer firefighters and rescuers responsible for...
‘It has not stopped’: Mom of former Mohawk High School student speaks about football team harassment
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The mother of a former Mohawk High School student reached out to Channel 11 about the harassment her son endured while on the football and track teams. She says in light of the recent district attorney’s investigation into allegations of hazing among football players, she feels this shows a pattern of abuse and humiliation.
