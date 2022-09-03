ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

State College

Here’s What’s New at Beaver Stadium This Fall

Penn State football kicks off its 2022 home schedule at noon on Saturday against Ohio, and with the new season comes changes and new features in and around the stadium. From parking to pre-game festivities to food, here’s a rundown of what’s new and what to know this fall.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
craftbrewingbusiness.com

Pittsburgh Brewing builds out its own brewhouse with GEA

After 12 years of contract brewing in Latrobe, Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is back to brewing its popular beers (such as Iron City, IC Light and IC Mango) independently in-house at the historic Pittsburgh Plate and Glass (PPG) Plant located in Allegheny County’s Creighton, Pa. The facility will produce 150,000 barrels per year immediately and ultimately be capable of producing 750,000 barrels per year.
CREIGHTON, PA
wtae.com

New winner emerges for Rib Fest 2022

PITTSBURGH — People are lured by the aroma, the smoke, the flavor, and promises from pitmasters that they are about to taste the best barbecue on the planet. That's what happens every year at the annual Rib Fest, where barbecue restaurants hit the road for bragging rights. This year,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WJAC TV

Chestnut Ridge region mourns loss of founder of local orchard business

Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — The family, friends and employees of Ridgetop Orchards, located in Fishertown, are mourning the loss of the business' founder, Dan Boyer. The orchard posted on its Facebook page that Boyer passed away over the weekend following a "hard fought battle" with a terminal illness.
FISHERTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Governor Wolf announces new investment for State College skate park, more PA parks and recreation

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — $90 million is on its way to improve Pennsylvania parks, rivers, hiking trails and recreation. The Wolf Administration made the announcement about the investment on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said the historic investment is funding over 330 projects in the commonwealth, including many in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Construction to reverse pickleball to tennis courts

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s goodbye pickleball and hello again tennis at Green Hollow Park in Patton Township. Patton Township is reversing course on where their pickleball courts are located following a series of noise complaints from nearby residents. “I think we spent probably a good year and a half talking about the noise […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Lake Raystown to close downstream section for repairs

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Beginning Monday, Sept 12 the area of Raystown Lake downstream of Mile Marker 1 will be closed to all boat traffic. The area will be closed to allow construction workers to safely perform underwater and surface work on portions of Raystown Dam`s mechanical equipment. This closure will ensure there is […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
State College

Taste of the Month: The new Red Horse Tavern

There aren’t many iconic restaurants left in the Bellefonte area. Over time, many have closed or changed names. One of the few still standing is the Red Horse Tavern, located at 104 North Main Street in Pleasant Gap. The Red Horse recently did change hands, but it’s still the...
BELLEFONTE, PA
State College

High Point Skatepark, Kepler Pool Among Centre County Outdoor Projects Awarded $2 Million in State Funds

Seven outdoor projects in Centre County will receive a combined $2.02 million in newly awarded grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department Conservation and Natural Resources, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced this week. The local projects are part of $90 million in funding awarded from the 2022 Community Conservation Partnerships...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Talk of a Tax Increase Is Driving a Wedge Between Leaders of a Growing Centre County Township and Its Fire Company

WALKER TOWNSHIP — On Pennsylvania Route 64 in Centre County, known locally as Nittany Valley Drive, what was once a stretch of farmland has become a bustling corridor. Gas stations, shops and residential neighborhoods have brought more traffic and, invariably, more accidents. The volunteer firefighters and rescuers responsible for...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘It has not stopped’: Mom of former Mohawk High School student speaks about football team harassment

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The mother of a former Mohawk High School student reached out to Channel 11 about the harassment her son endured while on the football and track teams. She says in light of the recent district attorney’s investigation into allegations of hazing among football players, she feels this shows a pattern of abuse and humiliation.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

