Read full article on original website
Related
newstalk987.com
A Drowning and Two Teens Injured on Douglas Lake over the Labor Day Weekend
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency identifies the man who drown on Douglas Lake. 28 year-old Wade Brady of Kodak drown Saturday night. Officials were called to the 1500 block Dyke Road regarding a possible drowning after the friend of a Brady’s heard him yell for help while swimming in the lake.
Husband, wife from NC die in Tennessee plane crash, authorities say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A husband and wife from North Carolina died in a plane crash in Tennessee on Monday, authorities told WTVC. Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirmed the crash happened in Bradley County, in the woods near the Polk County line. Both counties border Georgia. The Federal...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Track Club to honor murdered Memphis jogger
“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 4...
wvlt.tv
TWRA: Boating fatalities up this year, compared to last
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said at this time last year there’d been 21 boating fatalities. This year there’s been 24 to date. Matthew Cameron, a TWRA spokesperson, continues to remind boaters and swimmers in open bodies of water to use...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing pilot found dead in helicopter wreckage in Kentucky
Crews spent nearly two days searching for David Stone who was set to land in Glasgow, KY to refuel before heading to his final destination, Knoxville, TN.
WDEF
Pilot in fatal plane crash used to practice medicine here
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Medical Examiner has now identified the victims in Monday night’s plane crash. They were Dr. William Edward Gist and his wife, Beth Ann. The Gists were living in Black Mountain, North Carolina and Dr. Gist practiced in Asheville. But they moved...
wvlt.tv
Police searching for Knoxville teen last seen in July
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police are searching for a missing girl last seen in July. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said that Kinsey Davis, 16, was reported missing on July 19. Police believe that she may be in the Lebanon, Tennessee area if not still in the Knoxville area.
Residents call for change to drive safely on Chapman Highway
Some South Knoxville drivers, who drive on Chapman Highway, are struggling to find safe options for making a left-hand turn near the Ford Valley area.
wbiw.com
Crash on I-65 claims the life of a Tennessee man
INDIANAPOLIS – A crash on I-65 Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a man from Tennessee. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious crash involving a car and a semi on I-65 at the 113-mile marker around 3:36 p.m. Trooper Kari Woodard was on the scene of the crash within two minutes and reported a passenger car had struck a semi and the car was fully engulfed in flames.
wvlt.tv
Concern grows after attempted kidnapping and rape in downtown Knoxville
“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 4...
WATE
Crews find body of missing Kodak man in Douglas Lake
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A body of a Kodak man was recovered from Douglas Lake after a drowning Saturday night, according to Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff said that emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Dyke Road around 9 p.m. The body has...
wvlt.tv
Man charged with leaving ladder on I-75 leading to Loudon Co. Sgt. Chris Jenkins’ death enters plea
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sonny Beason, the man charged with leaving a ladder on I-75 in February that led to the death of Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins’ death has entered a guilty plea, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. The incident happened at...
wvlt.tv
Body recovered from Douglas Lake after crews search for missing man
Deputies were dispatched to the scene in Dandridge and located a man lying in the front yard with a single gunshot wound. This Labor Day you can find everything from clothes to mattresses on sale. All Eyes on the Water. Updated: 2 hours ago. All Eyes on the Water. Dolly...
wvlt.tv
House fire blazes in Oak Ridge
Knoxville Police Department officers will be conducting enhanced traffic enforcement on Labor Day Weekend. Body recovered from Douglas Lake after crews search for missing man. Wade Brady went missing while swimming in Douglas Lake on Saturday night. MEDIC in critical need of blood donations. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:00...
wvlt.tv
Deadly hit-and-run suspect sought by Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office
“God definitely blessed us” Two lost hikers found safe after three days. There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and agencies as far as Chattanooga all helped with the search. Character Development at Sweetwater High School. Updated: 4...
SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
wvlt.tv
Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event. “To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to...
New details released in Douglas Lake boating accident that injured two teen girls
Note: A previous article said the accident only involved one boat, but when News Channel 11 asked the TWRA to clarify, a spokesman told us it involved two boats. DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A spokesperson with the TWRA has provided additional details on a boat accident that injured two teenage girls Saturday afternoon on Douglas […]
Unicoi officials: man dies after fall at Red Fork Falls
(UPDATE: 8:46 p.m. Sept. 4): Twenty people from eight different crews recovered the body of a man who fell at Red Fork Falls after a four-hour search and rescue. Search and rescue leaders told News Channel 11 it was one of the most difficult recoveries. “We were all rigged up on ropes,” said Bart Ray, […]
Spotty water service causes frustration in Sevier County community
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office is investigating the East Sevier County Utility District because the utility is not providing water consistently to its customers, documents show. People who live in the English Mountain region of Sevier County said for 129 days in 2021, someone on English...
Comments / 5