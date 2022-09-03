ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coach Jim Mora gets first win with UConn

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Zion Turner passed for two touchdowns in his first start, Nathan Carter rushed for 123 yards and a score and UConn cruised past FCS member Central Connecticut 28-3 on Saturday for coach Jim Mora's first victory with the Huskies.

In last week's 31-20 loss to Utah State, the freshman Turner came in after just 10 offensive plays after Ta’Quan Roberson left with a knee injury. Turner's first pass resulted in an interception.

Things were difference against CCSU. Carter, who rushed for a career-high 190 yards last week, led the way on the ground as UConn (1-1) rushed for 274 yards and held CCSU to 242 total yards.

Brian Brewton had 10 of UConn's 54 carries and rushed for 62 yards, and Victor Rosa added his first career touchdown on the ground.

Romelo Williams, who threw for 1,452 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, was 16-of-30 passing for 164 yards with an interception for CCSU (0-1), which is coming off a 4-7 season in 2021. Malik Thomas rushed for 63 yards on five carries and Kyren Petteway caught six passes for 61 yards.

Mora, the former NFL and UCLA coach is trying to rebuild a program that didn’t play football in 2020 because of the pandemic, went 1-11 a year ago and have won just four games since the end of the 2017 season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Oregon Ducks release uniform combination for Eastern Washington game

We knew going into Oregon’s home-opener against the Eastern Washington Eagles that it was going to be a “wear yellow” type of day at Autzen Stadium, but now we know what the Ducks are going to be wearing as well. On Wednesday afternoon, the team released images of their uniform combination for Saturday, where they will be clad in bright yellow jerseys with black pants. The Ducks will also have yellow socks and shoes, with a yellow helmet and black wings. With the game kicking off just before 6 p.m., you can guarantee that these things will be shining under the night lights at Autzen. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟐 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ⚠️#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/YwNe8z2uP2 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 8, 2022 List 12 notable quotes from Dan Lanning as Oregon focuses in on Eastern Washington  
