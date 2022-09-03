Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Murder suspect cries during court appearance, admits on Facebook he committed crime
IDAHO FALLS — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man Saturday night posted about his hatred of the victim on Facebook minutes after allegedly committing the crime. That’s according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Mark Bent, 41, is accused of killing Nikolas Bird, 23, over...
Post Register
Bonneville County man wanted for felony stalking arrested with drugs, gun
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 32-year-old Justin Blaine Haddon last Friday (Sept 2nd) after finding him in possession of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and a Handgun. Just after 7pm, Dispatch received a call that Mr. Haddon was on foot near 1st St. and Ammon Rd., followed by an update that Haddon was near the gas station at Ammon and Lincoln Rd. Deputies were familiar with Haddon, who was wanted for Felony Stalking and Misdemeanor Protection Order Violations, and located him walking away from the Maverick on Lincoln Rd.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Police Identify Victim from Weekend Homicide in Idaho Falls
We have new information about a homicide in Idaho Falls that took place over the weekend. Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Nikolas Bird. Around 10:30 p-m, Saturday, police received a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of Claire View Lane. When police arrived, they found an injured male who had multiple gun-shot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello Man Facing Charges in Connection to Homicide of Idaho Falls Man
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 41-year-old Pocatello man has been arrested following the homicide in Idaho Falls late Saturday. According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, Mark Bent was taken into custody at gunpoint in the parking lot of a grocery store following a report of someone being shot a neighborhood south of Bellin Road at around 10:31 p.m. When officers arrived on scene of the shooting they found an adult male with gunshot wounds and attempted to save his life. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. According to police, just after the shooting the Bent allegedly called dispatch and "indicated his involvement in the shooting." Bent is expected to be charged in relation to the crime. Idaho Falls Police said the two men did know each other.
eastidahonews.com
Multiple people airlifted, taken by ambulance to hospital following crash in Island Park
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Sept. 4 at 8:47 p.m.., on US 20 at mile marker 394, north of Island Park, in Fremont County. A 2020 Infinity QX80 was traveling eastbound on US 20....
Post Register
Pocatello man charged with murder makes initial appearance in court
A Pocatello man charged with first-degree murder of an Idaho Falls resident made his first appearance in court Tuesday. The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office charged Mark Bent, 41, after he reportedly shot and killed 23-year-old Nikolas Bird. Teleconferencing from the Bonneville County Jail, Bent made his initial appearance at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.
eastidahonews.com
Teenage missing since July found safe
IDAHO FALLS — A teenager missing for nearly two months has been found and is home safe. Merrick Cottrell, 15, left his Ammon home in mid-July. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in finding Merrick over the past few weeks. Additional details about the...
eastidahonews.com
Sawtell Peak Fire 60% contained
ISLAND PARK – Hot, dry conditions continue to be a concern for firefighters battling the Sawtell Peak Fire in Island Park. The lightning-caused fire started last Wednesday around 2 p.m. in heavy brush and trees a quarter-mile from Sawtell Peak along Forest Service Road 24 in the Ashton/Island Park Ranger District. The fire is now 37 acres and is 60% contained, according to a Wednesday morning news release from fire team officials.
eastidahonews.com
Proposed ordinance would require bear-resistant garbage containers in Island Park
ISLAND PARK – A proposal to require Island Park residents to have bear-resistant garbage containers is being discussed in Fremont County. The proposal was presented before the Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday afternoon. Multiple people spoke in favor of the ordinance, including Island Park Mayor Michael Bogden, Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries, Teri Ehresman with the Involved Property Owners of Island Park, and members of the Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance and the Idaho Fish and Game.
eastidahonews.com
Police looking for leads after gaming store is burglarized
IDAHO FALLS – There have been no solid leads to identify three suspects who burglarized Backlight Gamez in July. Just two weeks before the burglary at Planet Doom, the owner of Backlight Gamez says her store was also burglarized, and $3,000 worth of gaming equipment and merchandise was taken.
eastidahonews.com
Washington motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following crash near Ririe
RIRIE – A woman was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash near Ririe Saturday morning. The crash occurred at 11:01 on U.S. Highway 26 at milepost 356, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. A 55-year-old woman from Anacortes, Washington, whose name was not released, was traveling...
Post Register
Seven local teachers honored for their inspiring efforts
Two local businesses in Idaho Falls, Murdock Manwaring Company and Taylor Mountain Mortgage, combined efforts to honor seven local teachers for their dedication and passion for teaching. In a matter of weeks, the companies set out to find five educators through a social media post, asking the public to nominate...
Idaho Falls City Council drafts new homeless ordinance
In late June... a group of migrants set up camp at Idaho Falls Japanese Friendship gardens - one of the city's most visited areas along the greenbelt. Since then, city leadership has been working to find solutions to protect the civil liberties of people without homes while keeping Idaho Falls safe. The post Idaho Falls City Council drafts new homeless ordinance appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Paula Murphy
Paula Patricia Murphy, 95, of Rexburg, passed away September 2, 2022, of natural causes. She was born June 6, 1927, in Kloten, North Dakota to Dick Dean Palmer and Elvina Georgiana Stone Palmer. She was the eldest of 10 children. She graduated from Cut Bank High School in Cut Bank, Montana.
eastidahonews.com
Traffic blocked after crash near Ucon
IDAHO FALLS – A car crash has caused significant traffic delays near the Ucon exit on milepost 316 on U.S. Highway 20. Idaho State Police said troopers are at the westbound (southbound) crash. Lt. Marvin Crane with ISP said a wrecker is there to move the car. The eastbound...
eastidahonews.com
An old, unpaid hospital bill went from $2,700 to $3,500. What should I do?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
eastidahonews.com
Construction will impact portion of 17th Street in Ammon beginning Tuesday
AMMON – Beginning Tuesday, September 6, a portion of 17th Street between Curlew and Avocet will be limited to one lane of travel for water line installation. Construction is expected to last through Saturday, September 10. Please use caution and choose an alternate route when possible. Thank you for...
eastidahonews.com
Missing Wyoming woman found
ALPINE, Wyoming — Investigators are asking for help in finding a Wyoming woman missing for several weeks. Adelle Marie Columbus, 30, was last seen in north Lincoln County on or about August 8 and was last heard from by her family on August 19, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office news release.
