Some Dell XPS 13 Plus laptops have an adhesive problem, the screen might fall off
TL;DR: Dell recently released XPS 13 Plus laptop came showing off impressive specs including an NVMe SSD and an OLED display, alongside a less desirable function row of keys using capacitive touch. However, that may be a minor annoyance as early adopters of the new laptop have discovered that their displays have been becoming dislodged from the chassis and falling out of place, sometimes resulting in a dead display.
Can 2022's $300 GeForce GPU beat 2016's $600 GPU?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. In a recent feature we titled "2016 Flagship GPU vs 2022 Budget GPU," we revisited the old GeForce GTX 1080 to see how Nvidia's 2016 high-end Pascal GPU stacked up in 2022, and because the Radeon RX 6600 is one of the very few GPUs we can really recommend right now -- it can be had for as little as $260 -- we thought that could be an interesting matchup.
Spider-Man Remastered comes free with RTX 3080s and 3090s until October 12
The big picture: Nvidia and AMD bundle free games with GPU and CPU purchases just about every year, but the GPUs participating in this year's offer have already seen their prices plummet. The promotion is Nvidia's latest attempt to clear stock before launching the RTX 4000 series. On Wednesday, Nvidia...
Intel will bundle games and software with Arc Alchemist and Alder Lake
Something to look forward to: Intel is signaling its entry into the dedicated graphics card market by evoking a well-worn sales tactic — offering free games with hardware purchases. The company hasn't made an official announcement yet, but Intel's website confirms the upcoming promotion. A terms and conditions page...
Apple announces iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with always-on display, 48MP camera and A16 Bionic SoC
What just happened? Apple just wrapped up its annual fall hardware event where it unveiled the new iPhone 14 lineup. As in years past, the new family of phones is divided into mainstream offerings and pro-grade solutions. The latter typically affords premium amenities like better cameras and greater storage capacity at a higher price point, and the same holds true this time around.
USB4 Version 2.0 standard delivers data rates up to 80 Gbps
Editor's take: Achieving 80 Gbps of bandwidth over copper cabling is an impressive feat, but passive cables capable of those speeds will be limited to under 1 meter. Meanwhile, the naming convention is as terrible as you'd expect for a USB specification, as less technically-inclined consumers might confuse it with USB 2.0, a standard released over two decades ago that tops out at 480 Mbps.
Wine 7.16 improves Windows games compatibility on Linux
In a nutshell: The Wine community has released a new version of the eponymous software, an essential for gamers using a Linux-based OS as well as for the Steam Deck console from Valve. Wine 7.16 includes a lot of fixes for gaming related bugs and other issues, improving compatibility with software (and not just games) designed to run on Windows.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X prototype demolishes the 5950X in Cinebench R23
Recap: Last week, AMD announced the 7000-series and scheduled its launch for September 27. If you missed our recap of the event, the bottom line is this: these processors will gorge themselves on power to reach astronomical clock speeds but are otherwise fairly similar to their predecessors. The Ryzen 9...
Arm sues Qualcomm in a bid to destroy acquired Nuvia chip designs
Why it matters: Arm, Ltd. has filed suit against Qualcomm, claiming the wireless technology leader breached license agreements and committed trademark infringement following last year's acquisition of Nuvia. The lawsuit seeks an injunction against Qualcomm, requiring them to destroy any designs developed under Nuvia's previous license agreements with Arm. A judgment in Arm's favor could stifle Qualcomm's latest attempts to re-enter the CPU design and manufacturing space.
Intel says Arc Alchemist A770 & A750 cards will launch "very soon," confirms more specs
In a nutshell: Are you excited about Intel's Arc A770 and A750 cards? Probably not, especially in light of the RTX 4000 and Radeon RX 7000 series on their way. Still, Intel's midrange products are launching simultaneously and "very soon," according to employees. With the underwhelming, entry-level Arc 3 A380...
Windows 11's first 'Moment' upgrade may come in October
Something to look forward to: A well-known Microsoft leaker, known as Albacore, recently discovered what may be the first signs of a new Windows update method called "Moment," set to be included in the upcoming 22H2 update. This is expected to be a new way for Microsoft to implement new features into Windows.
Lenovo's IdeaPad 5i Chromebook can be configured with a 120Hz display
Why it matters: Lenovo's latest Chromebook is putting a big emphasis on the display. The new IdeaPad 5i can be configured with a 16-inch, 2.5K LCD panel that covers 100 percent of the sRGB color space. The display is additionally rated for up to 350 nits of brightness and has a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, making it a compelling option for those into cloud gaming.
Microsoft confirms Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan, reveals pricing
In a nutshell: Microsoft has officially confirmed the long-rumored Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan, which allows one membership to be shared across five accounts. The plan has been launched in Ireland and Colombia at a reasonable price of around $11.20 per month. Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family...
New PlayStation 5 hardware revision loses weight, cuts on energy consumption
In a nutshell: Although it looks identical on the outside and it's sold as the same PlayStation 5 console, Sony is shipping a new revision of the device with changes and improvements in terms of weight and energy consumption. More surprising, however, is the redesign for the console innards including the motherboard and cooling system.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Demure, stylish, and very smart – everything, from the Galaxy Watch 5's third-party app support to its fitness...
New optical disc tech could make $5 per TB possible
Forward-looking: Despite consumer PCs and game consoles transitioning to faster SSDs, traditional disk drives (HDDs) continue to offer ever more space for cold storage at lower prices. One company says it can take a significant leap forward for optical disc technology. Folio Photonics announced a new method for optical disc...
PC and tablet market facing negative growth until 2024
TL;DR: Global shipments of traditional PCs are expected to dip nearly 13 percent in 2022 thanks to a combination of a weakening economy, inflation and coming down from the surge in buying over the last two years. According to the latest forecast from International Data Corporation's Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing...
The US Army is receiving its first deliveries of Microsoft Hololens-based AR goggles
What just happened? Microsoft's controversial $21.9 billion deal with the US Army has resulted in the military branch's first delivery of augmented reality goggles based on the Hololens design. Assistant Secretary for Acquisition Douglas Bush has cleared around 5,000 sets of goggles following delays over concerns about their performance. It...
Call of Duty, Diablo, and Overwatch head to Game Pass as Activision deal faces tighter UK scrutiny
The big picture: As antitrust authorities in multiple countries continue their inspection of Microsoft's unprecedented acquisition of Activision Blizzard, UK regulators have expressed deep concerns. While much talk surrounding the deal has focused on Call of Duty and consoles, the British antitrust probe highlights its possible effects on the growing cloud gaming and subscription markets.
To Fold or Not to Fold: Should You Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now available. It might be an iterative update over the Z Fold 3, but Samsung's latest device has been hailed as the best foldable released to date. The handheld is, of course, very expensive, and those who've never used a folding smartphone before might worry about such an outlay on something they end up hating.
