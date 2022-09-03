TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. In a recent feature we titled "2016 Flagship GPU vs 2022 Budget GPU," we revisited the old GeForce GTX 1080 to see how Nvidia's 2016 high-end Pascal GPU stacked up in 2022, and because the Radeon RX 6600 is one of the very few GPUs we can really recommend right now -- it can be had for as little as $260 -- we thought that could be an interesting matchup.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO