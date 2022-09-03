ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical Storm Javier will send strong surf to San Diego County on Sunday

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Waves started gaining energy on Saturday in Solana Beach as crowds flocked to local beaches. (Gary Robbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

The National Weather Service says that Tropical Storm Javier will send wave energy to Southern California on Sunday and Monday with sets in the 4-to-6 foot range at north San Diego County beaches and sets of 5-to-7 feet in southern Orange County.

Waves in south San Diego County will mostly be in the 2-to-4 foot range.

The swell also will produce hazardous rip currents along the entire San Diego County coastline, where beaches will be unusually crowded due to the heat wave, which will last through Monday, forecasters said.

Inexperienced surfers and swimmers are advised to enter the water in front of lifeguard towers that are staffed. And everyone should stay off low-lying rocks, especially during high tides.

Javier was located about 500 miles south of San Diego early Saturday afternoon with winds gusting to 45 mph. The system is moving to the northwest at about 15 mph.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

