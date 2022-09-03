Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
Harbaugh not showing hand on QB competition ahead of McCarthy start
Michigan football's quarterback competition continues to be a bit of a case study. Fourth-year quarterback and team captain Cade McNamara is the team's returning starter who led them to Big Ten glory. Known for his intangibles and efficiency, the Reno native commanded the offense that led the country in explosive plays.
Scarlet Nation
Jim Harbaugh 'hopeful' to have starting quarterback clarity by next week
Michigan's starting quarterback carousel heads into his second week with the chance to extend further if the opportunity presented itself. However, in Jim Harbaugh's perfect world, he would like to see the pecking order become solidified before the Wolverines welcome UConn to Michigan Stadium next week. Appearing on the Inside...
Scarlet Nation
Jim Harbaugh hopes to give over 120 players in-game experience this season
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has shown that he isn't afraid to play as many players as possible if the situation is right. For instance, the Wolverines played 84 players total in the rout of Colorado State on Saturday. A good percentage of the 84 were true freshmen getting field...
