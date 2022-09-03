ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Scarlet Nation

Harbaugh not showing hand on QB competition ahead of McCarthy start

Michigan football's quarterback competition continues to be a bit of a case study. Fourth-year quarterback and team captain Cade McNamara is the team's returning starter who led them to Big Ten glory. Known for his intangibles and efficiency, the Reno native commanded the offense that led the country in explosive plays.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Jim Harbaugh 'hopeful' to have starting quarterback clarity by next week

Michigan's starting quarterback carousel heads into his second week with the chance to extend further if the opportunity presented itself. However, in Jim Harbaugh's perfect world, he would like to see the pecking order become solidified before the Wolverines welcome UConn to Michigan Stadium next week. Appearing on the Inside...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy