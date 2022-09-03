Effective: 2022-09-07 11:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-07 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Western Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Marion County through 745 PM EDT At 711 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rainbow Lakes Estates. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Rainbow Lakes Estates. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO