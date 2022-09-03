Effective: 2022-09-07 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Camas Prairie; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Twin Falls, southeastern Elmore, east central Owyhee, northwestern Gooding and southwestern Camas Counties through 645 PM MDT At 613 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Cinder Cone Butte to 6 miles north of Bruneau Sand Dunes to 8 miles southeast of Big Horse Basin Gap. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Mountain Home around 620 PM MDT. Hot Springs Creek Reservoir, Tollgate and Hammett around 630 PM MDT. Glenns Ferry, Fairfield, Anderson Dam and Pine around 640 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

ADA COUNTY, ID ・ 1 HOUR AGO