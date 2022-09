Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer has been scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Kremer was previously penciled in for Wednesday's matchup, but the Orioles reinstated Tyler Wells (oblique) from the injured list and will send him to the hill instead. It's unclear whether Kremer will be available or if he was scratched due to an injury.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO