Palin urges Begich to drop House bid; Begich declines
Alaska U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin called on fellow Republican Nick Begich to drop out of the race Monday, holding a news conference in the same place where on a holiday weekend more than a decade ago she announced plans to resign as Alaska's governor. “He keeps calling me a quitter," she told reporters, adding later: "And now he wants me, the one who is clearly the only true conservative in this race who can win, he wants me to quit! Now that's the real joke. Sorry, Nick. I never retreat, I reload.”Monday was the deadline for candidates to...
Future of Civil War & Reconstruction History Center in doubt without city, county support
A history center that would focus on telling stories about how the Civil War and Reconstruction impacted North Carolina could be on shaky ground if Fayetteville and Cumberland County decide not to support the project, the head of a board overseeing plans for the center said. Mac Healy, chairman of the board for N.C. Civil War & Reconstruction History Center, spoke to the City Council about the project at its work session Tuesday. The meeting was broadcast on...
