Watch: Lincoln, Jefferson race to wins on Friday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln and Jefferson each picked up wins on Friday night in the Livestream Games of the Week.

LINCOLN 56, RC CENTRAL 14

Click the video player above to watch the full game between Lincoln and RC Central – There was a small technical difficulty at the end of the third quarter

The first game on Friday saw a strong performance by Lincoln.

The Patriots raced out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter and they would just continue to cruise from there.

Lincoln was led by Tate Schafer who threw for five touchdowns in the win. They’re now 2-0 on the season.

JEFFERSON 49, WASHINGTON 0

Click the video player above to see the full game between Jefferson and Washington

The second game of Friday’s double header saw a tremendous performance by the Jefferson Cavaliers.

Jefferson outgained Washington 346-83 as the Cavs threw for 183 yards and rushed for 163 yards.

Nelson Wright was a force again this week for Jefferson. He carried the rock 9 times for 93 yards and three touchdowns.

Jefferson is now 2-0 on the season.

The Cavs and Lincoln will now cross paths in the President’s Bowl on Saturday, September 10. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. and that game will livestream on KELOLAND.com.

