ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, SD

Watch: Lincoln, Jefferson race to wins on Friday night

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ETdHN_0hhAgLzo00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln and Jefferson each picked up wins on Friday night in the Livestream Games of the Week.

KELOLAND SportsZone – September 2

LINCOLN 56, RC CENTRAL 14

Click the video player above to watch the full game between Lincoln and RC Central – There was a small technical difficulty at the end of the third quarter

The first game on Friday saw a strong performance by Lincoln.

The Patriots raced out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter and they would just continue to cruise from there.

Lincoln was led by Tate Schafer who threw for five touchdowns in the win. They’re now 2-0 on the season.

JEFFERSON 49, WASHINGTON 0

Click the video player above to see the full game between Jefferson and Washington

The second game of Friday’s double header saw a tremendous performance by the Jefferson Cavaliers.

Jefferson outgained Washington 346-83 as the Cavs threw for 183 yards and rushed for 163 yards.

Nelson Wright was a force again this week for Jefferson. He carried the rock 9 times for 93 yards and three touchdowns.

Jefferson is now 2-0 on the season.

The Cavs and Lincoln will now cross paths in the President’s Bowl on Saturday, September 10. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. and that game will livestream on KELOLAND.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Fall Festival returns to Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Orchard owner Greg Jones says the annual festival at Country Apple Orchard brings in people from across South Dakota and neighboring states. “We get great local support from all the folks in Harrisburg and just walking around this weekend, I’ve talked to people from Wyoming, from Chicago that are here visiting family,” Jones said.
HARRISBURG, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jefferson, SD
City
Lead, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
Washington State
KELOLAND

Coyotes struggle, fall 34-0 against Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (USD) – Kansas State scored 20 first quarter points on its way to a 34-0 season-opening, college football win over South Dakota in front of a sellout crowd of 50,469 Saturday evening at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats rushed for 297 yards in the contest while their defense limited the Coyotes to […]
MANHATTAN, KS
kiwaradio.com

George Man Taken To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa– A George man was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:05 p.m., 24-year-old Devin Gerloff of George was driving a 2014 Dodge pickup eastbound on B40 (390th Street), about four miles west of Sioux Center. They tell us that 62-year-old Mark Sneller of Sioux Center was northbound on Fig Avenue in a 1995 International semi.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND

Morningside outlasts Northwestern 30-29

SIOUX CITY, IA (MU) – The latest edition of the Morningside-Northwestern rivalry game lived up to its billing as the no. 1 and no. 3 teams in the nation clashed in a week one matchup in Elwood Olsen Stadium. As expected, it came down to the wire, with Northwestern with 4:02 left on the clock, […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Rc Central#The Jefferson Cavaliers#Sfjeffersonfb#Presid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kiwaradio.com

Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail

Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
CANTON, SD
KELOLAND

USD volleyball takes down Missouri 3-2

VERMILLION,S.D. (USD) – South Dakota got a match-high 22 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke while Brooklyn Schram had 46 assists and 21 digs in a 3-2 victory over Missouri Sunday on day three of the Coyote Invitational. Scores went 25-15, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21, 15-13. The Coyotes improved to 2-1 on the season while Missouri fell to […]
VERMILLION, SD
nwestiowa.com

Pipestone driver arrested for second OWI

SIOUX CENTER—A 57-year-old Pipestone, MN, man was arrested about 8:55 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sioux Center on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Francisco Grajeda Barreras stemmed from the...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND

USD volleyball draws record crowd

VERMILLION,S.D. (KELO) – Friday night the USD volleyball team would open their season against the number four team in the country, the Louisville Cardinals, and along with it came a record crowd of 2,774 people. The Yotes are coming off two straight Summit League championships, but they did lose some key seniors from last years […]
VERMILLION, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls driver charged for marijuana

LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and operating a nonregistered vehicle. The arrest of Kyle John Petersen stemmed from the stop of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy