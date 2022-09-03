SEATTLE (AP) — Scott Servais spent a majority of his pregame time on Wednesday lauding his Seattle Mariners for the work they have done to be a good defensive ballclub this season. And then the Mariners promptly went out and committed three errors in a 9-6 loss to the Chicago White Sox. “We play very clean baseball, for the most part,” the Seattle manager said. “You’re going to have rough days. Today was one of them. We made some mistakes, and it wasn’t just one. We made a couple different ones that hurt us in this ballgame.” Eloy Jiménez drove in three runs with a homer and double, Chicago took advantage of each of Seattle’s three errors. The Mariners began the day with the fewest errors of any team in baseball, then ended up allowing six unearned runs to the White Sox.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO