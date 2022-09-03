ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, TX

CBS DFW

Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads determined to make a difference, keep kids safe

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — At almost any school in Cedar Hill ISD, you may find men patrolling the halls. The men aren't teachers or staff, but have been given clearance to be on campus because of their devotion to help ensure students are safe and secure. "they know there's a dad behind that logo that cares about them and is there for them in whatever capacity a dad can be," John Mays, the president of Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads, said. "Not just dads to their own kids, but spreading that dad likeness to kids who may not have that...
CEDAR HILL, TX
WFAA

Arlington student arrested, charged with bringing gun to middle school

ARLINGTON, Texas — A Gunn Junior High School student was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly brought a gun to the school Friday. Arlington ISD and Arlington police both confirmed the gun-related incident, saying a student came forward Tuesday saying that last Friday another student had brought and showed off a gun at school. It's unclear if the gun was loaded or had ammo.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Woman in Need of Lifesaving Kidney Transplant

Nono Osuji was going after her dreams in New York City. She’d enrolled in graduate school, made friends, and had big plans for the entertainment industry. Then, life changed and hasn’t been the same since. The life she’d become familiar with came to halt after her lupus diagnosis.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

'Saved by the Lord,' Dallas man survives heart attack in church

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas man is sharing what he calls his "miracle story" after he nearly died. He was in church when he went into sudden cardiac arrest.  "We have done the Lord's Prayer and are getting ready to make the donation."That was the last thing Bob Richardson, 72, remembers about the morning of August 28. He was sitting in his usual pew, at the early service at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church."My wife, who was sitting right next to me, looked over, and apparently my head went back, and I dropped the envelope that was going in the...
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Amid legal brouhaha, Oktoberfest returns to Fort Worth

This isn’t Shanna Granger’s first rodeo. While this may be the first time Granger is producing Fort Worth Oktoberfest under her company Prost Production, Granger was at the helm of Oktoberfest for seven years in her previous position as an event planner for the Tarrant Regional Water District.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

Fort Worth Elvis Impersonator Is Crowned the King

Our very own Elvis Presley look-alike crooner won the ultimate prize in Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition in Memphis, Tennessee. For his first prize, Fort Worth native Victor Trevino Jr. won just short of $20,000, recognition from Elvis Presley Enterprises, and a contract to perform with the company. The competition’s criteria included vocals, style, stage presence, and overall performance.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

2 arrested in Fort Worth deadly drive-by shooting 5-year-old and 17-year-old, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Police announced the arrests of two people accused of murdering a 5-year-old and a 17-year-old late last month. Over Labor Day Weekend, Fort Worth Police along with the United States Marshal Service arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile and 21-year-old Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson in connection with the double homicide. Both were arrested on capital murder charges.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Loaned Life Jackets From Grapevine Lake Going Unreturned

The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and that means a lot of North Texans are spending their days by the water. Yet at Grapevine Lake, hundreds of donated life jackets that are displayed to be borrowed for the day have not been returned. “We lose an...
GRAPEVINE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Five Local Teens Involved in SUV Crash

An SUV carrying five teens crashed into a creek in Carrollton, sending them to an area hospital Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 1700 block of Parker Road, west of Josey Lane. Police said the vehicle was traveling westbound when the driver lost control of...
CandysDirt

This Winnetka Heights Charmer Has My Heart

I feel like the older I get, the more charming Oak Cliff gets. Especially Winnetka Heights. Winnetka Heights is one of the only single-family neighborhoods in Dallas where you can truly walk to restaurants and shops. Good ones, too. Favorites that have been around a minute mixed with new ones that “you just HAVE to try.”
DALLAS, TX
voiceofdenton.com

Denton’s Annual Arts & Autos Revs Up for 2022

If you love classic and custom vehicles, chalk art, and just an all-around fun time, then you’re in luck as the 23rd Annual Arts & Autos Extravaganza takes place on Saturday, September 10th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm in downtown Denton. Cars, Trucks & Motorcycles. According to Christine...
DENTON, TX

