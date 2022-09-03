Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas City Council Member Fights Back Against Property Tax IncreasesTaxBuzzFort Worth, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
American Airlines Picket at Headquarters over Scheduling MattersLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Parents Concerned with Fort-Worth ISD Lone Superintendent FinalistLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
myfoxzone.com
They passed each other at a hospital for 7 years. Then they learned they're siblings.
FORT WORTH, Texas — As the recording studio producer at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, Raymond Turner is always focused on what he hears. That may help explain why he never saw the woman who’d been walking past his studio for the past seven years. “I...
Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads determined to make a difference, keep kids safe
CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — At almost any school in Cedar Hill ISD, you may find men patrolling the halls. The men aren't teachers or staff, but have been given clearance to be on campus because of their devotion to help ensure students are safe and secure. "they know there's a dad behind that logo that cares about them and is there for them in whatever capacity a dad can be," John Mays, the president of Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads, said. "Not just dads to their own kids, but spreading that dad likeness to kids who may not have that...
Arlington student arrested, charged with bringing gun to middle school
ARLINGTON, Texas — A Gunn Junior High School student was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly brought a gun to the school Friday. Arlington ISD and Arlington police both confirmed the gun-related incident, saying a student came forward Tuesday saying that last Friday another student had brought and showed off a gun at school. It's unclear if the gun was loaded or had ammo.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Woman in Need of Lifesaving Kidney Transplant
Nono Osuji was going after her dreams in New York City. She’d enrolled in graduate school, made friends, and had big plans for the entertainment industry. Then, life changed and hasn’t been the same since. The life she’d become familiar with came to halt after her lupus diagnosis.
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
'Saved by the Lord,' Dallas man survives heart attack in church
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas man is sharing what he calls his "miracle story" after he nearly died. He was in church when he went into sudden cardiac arrest. "We have done the Lord's Prayer and are getting ready to make the donation."That was the last thing Bob Richardson, 72, remembers about the morning of August 28. He was sitting in his usual pew, at the early service at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church."My wife, who was sitting right next to me, looked over, and apparently my head went back, and I dropped the envelope that was going in the...
Got bored kids at home? Try out this art project using just paint and a bell pepper
Do you find yourself struggling to find healthy ways to entertain your kids?
Cautionary Tale: Dallas, Texas Woman Shares Terrifying Story From Supermarket
Every person deserves to feel safe wherever they go. Unfortunately, there are people that look to disrupt that peaceful feeling. With that thought in mind, one woman in Texas took to TikTok to share a story that should be a warning to those around them. The Incident. juliamarielittle on TikTok...
fortworthreport.org
Amid legal brouhaha, Oktoberfest returns to Fort Worth
This isn’t Shanna Granger’s first rodeo. While this may be the first time Granger is producing Fort Worth Oktoberfest under her company Prost Production, Granger was at the helm of Oktoberfest for seven years in her previous position as an event planner for the Tarrant Regional Water District.
fwtx.com
Fort Worth Elvis Impersonator Is Crowned the King
Our very own Elvis Presley look-alike crooner won the ultimate prize in Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition in Memphis, Tennessee. For his first prize, Fort Worth native Victor Trevino Jr. won just short of $20,000, recognition from Elvis Presley Enterprises, and a contract to perform with the company. The competition’s criteria included vocals, style, stage presence, and overall performance.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Burglar cuts into safe, crawls to avoid detection at White Settlement Family Dollar
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - Police in White Settlement are trying to find an apparent serial burglar caught on camera cutting a hole in the wall of a Family Dollar before drilling into in the safe. White Settlement police say the break-in happened in the early morning hours of March 27.
fox4news.com
2 arrested in Fort Worth deadly drive-by shooting 5-year-old and 17-year-old, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Police announced the arrests of two people accused of murdering a 5-year-old and a 17-year-old late last month. Over Labor Day Weekend, Fort Worth Police along with the United States Marshal Service arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile and 21-year-old Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson in connection with the double homicide. Both were arrested on capital murder charges.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Loaned Life Jackets From Grapevine Lake Going Unreturned
The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and that means a lot of North Texans are spending their days by the water. Yet at Grapevine Lake, hundreds of donated life jackets that are displayed to be borrowed for the day have not been returned. “We lose an...
Texas Black Doctor Launches Telemedicine and Walk-In Clinic to Address Healthcare Disparities Across the State
Dr. Patricia Horace, a Primary Care Physician and the founder and CEO of ExtraCare Concerns, a Black-owned healthcare facility in Fort Worth, Texas, is helping local residents to achieve wellness and ideal health throughout Tarrant county and beyond. As the Coronavirus pandemic subsides, she has turned her attention to getting...
The Annual GrapeFest Texas Wine Experience Welcomes Taylor Dayne and Jack Ingram
Get ready Texas, the largest wine festival in the Southwest is coming to town. The 36th Annual GrapeFest Wine Experience will be taking place in historic Grapevine Texas. The most exciting part is that this year the entertainment features Jack Ingram and Taylor Dayne. The 36th Annual GrapeFest is on...
Three For The Money: This Trio of D-FW Homes is Among Most Expensive in Texas
An $11.5 million new build in Highland Park, a classic former show home on Deloache Avenue, and a $9 million estate in Tarrant County made the August roundup of the most expensive single-family home listings in Texas. The monthly report issued by the Houston Association of Realtors includes the following...
dallasexpress.com
Five Local Teens Involved in SUV Crash
An SUV carrying five teens crashed into a creek in Carrollton, sending them to an area hospital Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 1700 block of Parker Road, west of Josey Lane. Police said the vehicle was traveling westbound when the driver lost control of...
fox4news.com
Nationwide parts shortage leaves Frisco man with new, undrivable car
An industry-wide shortage of car parts is leaving some drivers defenseless when they need repairs. One North Texas man says he's out thousands of dollars because his only choice was to sell back his brand-new car after a wreck.
This Winnetka Heights Charmer Has My Heart
I feel like the older I get, the more charming Oak Cliff gets. Especially Winnetka Heights. Winnetka Heights is one of the only single-family neighborhoods in Dallas where you can truly walk to restaurants and shops. Good ones, too. Favorites that have been around a minute mixed with new ones that “you just HAVE to try.”
voiceofdenton.com
Denton’s Annual Arts & Autos Revs Up for 2022
If you love classic and custom vehicles, chalk art, and just an all-around fun time, then you’re in luck as the 23rd Annual Arts & Autos Extravaganza takes place on Saturday, September 10th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm in downtown Denton. Cars, Trucks & Motorcycles. According to Christine...
