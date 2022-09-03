ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. John Fisher welcomes largest first-year class in the school’s history

By George Gandy
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — St. John Fisher University welcomed students of the Class of 2026 to the campus, which college officials say is the largest first-year class in the school’s history.

The class features 650 students from over 17 different states, as well as Guam, entering majors such as nursing, biology, sports management, and psychology.

“We’re welcoming the largest class to ever enter Fisher,” said Jose Perales, St. John Fisher’s University’s vice president of enrollment management. “On top of it being the largest class we’ve ever had, it’s also one of the highest academic-achieving classes we’ve ever entered and the most diverse we’ve ever entered.”

Students from the class will participate in workshops and seminars planned by college officials before the start of the Matriculation Ceremony on Tuesday, which is said to be the start of their journey at St. John Fisher University.

The beginning of classes for St. John Fisher University is Tuesday, September 6.

