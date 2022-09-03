ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, MO

Salina Post

14-year-old Salina boy hospitalized after rollover crash

DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.—A Salina teen was injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Monday in Daviess County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Nissan Frontier driven by Lori J. Mobley, 59, Salina, was southbound on Interstate 35 three miles south of Cameron. The pickup traveled off...
Salina Post

Kansas sheriff's K9 unit assists with drug arrest

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff's department K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 75 Highway, near Carbondale, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy discovered illegal narcotics. The driver of the...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Suspect jailed for shooting that may be linked to murder

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend shooting and have made an arrest. Just after 4p.m.Saturday, police were sent to the area of SW Munson Avenue and SW Lincoln Street on a report of gunshots, according to Lt. Ron Ekis. An individual with an apparent gunshot wound arrived at...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Police respond to 'credible threat' at Kansas high school

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 497 Lawrence authorities are investigating an alleged school threat. On Tuesday, Lawrence Police Officers detained a student as he left Free State High School, 4700 Overland Drive, Lawrence, with reason to believe he may be armed, according to. police spokesperson Laura McCabe. District...
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Police: Dogs stolen from Kansas City-area animal shelter

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after three American bullies were stolen from Midwest Animal ResQ. Just after 5:30a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to 10312 E 63rd Street at the Midwest Animal Resq for an alarm. Officers arrived and found the back door open from apparent forced entry, according to a media release.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Monarchs clinch playoff spot, take on Lincoln Saltdogs

KANSAS CITY, Kan.— The Kansas City Monarchs have announced the game dates and times for the American Association playoffs after an exciting final day of the regular season on Labor Day Monday. The Monarchs clinched a playoff spot back on Aug. 20 but did not know their final seed...
LINCOLN, NE
Salina Post

Monarch's Hall named Post Season All-Star starting pitcher

LINCOLN, Neb. –The Kansas City Monarchs loaded their bus to Lincoln Tuesday to begin their Division Playoff series with newly named American Association Post Season All-Star starting pitcher Matt Hall. It was the second award in two weeks for Hall as he was named the Rawlings Pitcher of the Month last week by the American Association.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

KC Current's Franch, two others earn monthly recognition

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current finished the month of August with three wins and a draw to extend the NWSL’s longest active unbeaten streak to 12 matches. As a result, three players were voted by the NWSL Media Association to the Best XI of the Month for August, presented by Mastercard: defender Elizabeth Ball, midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta and goalkeeper AD Franch.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

