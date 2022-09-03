Read full article on original website
Related
14-year-old Salina boy hospitalized after rollover crash
DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.—A Salina teen was injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Monday in Daviess County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Nissan Frontier driven by Lori J. Mobley, 59, Salina, was southbound on Interstate 35 three miles south of Cameron. The pickup traveled off...
Ex-Chiefs assistant Reid to enter plea in crash that injured girl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl. Reid, son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, is expected...
Kansas sheriff's K9 unit assists with drug arrest
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff's department K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 75 Highway, near Carbondale, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy discovered illegal narcotics. The driver of the...
Search continues for suspect who nearly struck Kan. officer with stolen vehicle
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue searching for a man who took off, almost hit an officer with his car, led them on a high-speed pursuit down I-70, crashed and then ran into the woods. Just after 3 p.m., Sunday police were called to a car wash in the 1000...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New ballistics info from KC homicide leads to charges in 2021 killing
KANSAS CITY —An investigation last week of a Kansas City homicide in the 3000 block of Harrison has resulted in charges being filed against a Kansas City man who was a suspect in a 2021 homicide, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Craig D. Moss Jr, 31,...
Suspect jailed for shooting that may be linked to murder
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend shooting and have made an arrest. Just after 4p.m.Saturday, police were sent to the area of SW Munson Avenue and SW Lincoln Street on a report of gunshots, according to Lt. Ron Ekis. An individual with an apparent gunshot wound arrived at...
Police respond to 'credible threat' at Kansas high school
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 497 Lawrence authorities are investigating an alleged school threat. On Tuesday, Lawrence Police Officers detained a student as he left Free State High School, 4700 Overland Drive, Lawrence, with reason to believe he may be armed, according to. police spokesperson Laura McCabe. District...
Police: Dogs stolen from Kansas City-area animal shelter
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after three American bullies were stolen from Midwest Animal ResQ. Just after 5:30a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to 10312 E 63rd Street at the Midwest Animal Resq for an alarm. Officers arrived and found the back door open from apparent forced entry, according to a media release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monarchs clinch playoff spot, take on Lincoln Saltdogs
KANSAS CITY, Kan.— The Kansas City Monarchs have announced the game dates and times for the American Association playoffs after an exciting final day of the regular season on Labor Day Monday. The Monarchs clinched a playoff spot back on Aug. 20 but did not know their final seed...
Chiefs aim to improve to 9-1 in openers under Andy Reid
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every season without fail, when the Chiefs get a week off from their 17-game regular-season NFL grind, Kansas City coach Andy Reid gets asked to explain his 20-3 record when his teams are coming off a bye. And every season without fail, Reid finds a...
🎥Chiefs' Andy Reid talks football with media on Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid fielded media questions during an opening week presser Monday. From The Kansas City Chiefs Facebook page:
FHSU men’s soccer moves to No. 12 in 1st Top 25 poll of regular season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - After a 2-1-1 start to 2022, Fort Hays State men's soccer is ranked No. 12 in the first United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll of the regular season. The Tigers began the year ranked No. 7 in the preseason poll. The Tigers will play their second...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guardians top Royals in 10 to snap skid, regain Central lead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Óscar González hit a two-run double in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Guardians snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Monday night to regain sole possession of the AL Central lead. Cleveland moved a game ahead of...
Monarch's Hall named Post Season All-Star starting pitcher
LINCOLN, Neb. –The Kansas City Monarchs loaded their bus to Lincoln Tuesday to begin their Division Playoff series with newly named American Association Post Season All-Star starting pitcher Matt Hall. It was the second award in two weeks for Hall as he was named the Rawlings Pitcher of the Month last week by the American Association.
KC Current's Franch, two others earn monthly recognition
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current finished the month of August with three wins and a draw to extend the NWSL’s longest active unbeaten streak to 12 matches. As a result, three players were voted by the NWSL Media Association to the Best XI of the Month for August, presented by Mastercard: defender Elizabeth Ball, midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta and goalkeeper AD Franch.
