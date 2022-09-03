ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

WTHR

Mooresville student hit by alleged drunk driver

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested an alleged drunk driver after he hit a Mooresville High School student with his car as she was about to board her school bus at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the driver, 35-year-old Michael Simpson, stayed at the scene on Indiana Street just south...
MOORESVILLE, IN
Bloomington, IN
Cars
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bloomington, IN
Crime & Safety
WTHR

Missing Indianapolis man located safely on city's southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said a 77-year-old man reported missing was found safely Wednesday afternoon. Police said Dalton George went missing on the city's southwest side in the 8700 block of Paddock Road, near West Mooresville Road in Camby. Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?. There are specific...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Coroner releases cause of death for father, 3 kids found in south Indianapolis pond

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis father was intoxicated when he and his three children drowned in a south Indianapolis pond, the coroner's office reported Wednesday. Kyle Moorman's body was found in a pond near Bluff Road and Troy Avenue on July 12. A short time later, the bodies of his three children, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland, were found submerged in his vehicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Suspect in custody after east Indianapolis chase

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a suspect is in custody after an east side chase where shots were possibly fired at police. Officers told 13News there was a brief chase with a suspect late Monday afternoon. The chase ended on the east side at 21st Street and Arlington Avenue. At...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IU fraternity investigated for alcohol violations

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A fraternity on Indiana University's Bloomington campus has had all of its activities suspended while it is investigated for alcohol violations. The IU chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon was placed on cease and desist Friday, Sept. 2. Cease and desist is an interim measure placed upon...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

IMPD Mounted Patrol needs donations for new horse barn

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD's mounted patrol has been headquartered on the near west side of Indianapolis for the past 17 years, but they've never had a permanent location. At the end of the year, the property agreement there will expire, and they'll be forced to move. "The city sold this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WTHR

Road rage suspect recently completed anger management counseling

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Court documents show the suspect in an attempted murder case was arrested four weeks after getting off probation. 13 Investigates learned Austin Weir recently completed anger management counseling as part of that probation term. Hamilton County Probation Services confirms Weir’s probation term ended Aug. 2, telling...
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Bloomington man shoots suspected burglar trying to get into his bedroom

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the shooting of a man who allegedly tried to break into a home early Thursday morning. According to police, a man called 911 to report a burglary in progress at his home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. As officers responded, the man said the suspected burglar broke a window to his bedroom and was trying to get inside. The resident said he then shot at the intruder.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Police: Man arrested after attacking Danville pastor, police officer and K-9

DANVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested a 31-year-old Plainfield man accused of assaulting a pastor in Danville, then an officer and trying to gouge a K-9 officer's eyes out. The incident started with a 911 hang-up call to Hendricks County dispatchers at around 9 p.m. During that call, the dispatcher heard screaming, but no one spoke over the phone before hanging up.
DANVILLE, IN
WTHR

IMPD asks for public's help locating man wanted for battery

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for battery resulting in serious bodily injury in a June incident. Aggravated assault detectives are attempting to locate 33-year-old Freddie Orr Jr. On June 20, 2022, officers responded to the 500 block of Massachusetts Avenue on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

City breaks ground on improvements to Old Southside neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — The Old Southside is getting some major improvements. Indianapolis city leaders broke ground on a $6.8 million infrastructure project they believe will transform the city. It's all part of the Lift Indy program. "No one knows a neighborhood better than the neighbors themselves," said Mayor Joe Hogsett.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

