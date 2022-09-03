Read full article on original website
Franklin man arrested after allegedly shooting handgun, driving drunk through cornfield
WHITELAND, Ind. — Police arrested a Franklin man Monday evening after he allegedly drove drunk through a cornfield and fired shots from a handgun. According to court documents, Johnson County sheriff's deputies and police officers from Whiteland and Franklin responded to an incident at Graham Road and County Road 400 North in Whiteland shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 5.
Mooresville student hit by alleged drunk driver
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested an alleged drunk driver after he hit a Mooresville High School student with his car as she was about to board her school bus at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the driver, 35-year-old Michael Simpson, stayed at the scene on Indiana Street just south...
Arrest made after 19-year-old man shot and killed at west side convenience store
Indianapolis police arrested a teenager after they said he shot and killed another teenager Sunday night. On Sunday, September 4, 2022, just before 6:00 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 4200 block of North High School Road on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located 19-year-old Da...
IUPUI trying to identify man stealing from Health Science Building
INDIANAPOLIS — The IUPUI Police Department is asking for help identifying a theft suspect. The man is accused of entering the construction site at the Health Science Building, located at 1050 Wishard Blvd., on Aug. 17. Once inside, police believe he stole a large amount of electrical wire. There...
Missing Indianapolis man located safely on city's southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said a 77-year-old man reported missing was found safely Wednesday afternoon. Police said Dalton George went missing on the city's southwest side in the 8700 block of Paddock Road, near West Mooresville Road in Camby. Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?. There are specific...
Coroner releases cause of death for father, 3 kids found in south Indianapolis pond
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis father was intoxicated when he and his three children drowned in a south Indianapolis pond, the coroner's office reported Wednesday. Kyle Moorman's body was found in a pond near Bluff Road and Troy Avenue on July 12. A short time later, the bodies of his three children, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland, were found submerged in his vehicle.
Suspect in custody after east Indianapolis chase
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a suspect is in custody after an east side chase where shots were possibly fired at police. Officers told 13News there was a brief chase with a suspect late Monday afternoon. The chase ended on the east side at 21st Street and Arlington Avenue. At...
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy blood drive honors officers Burton, Shahnavaz
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — In the same gymnasium where Elwood Police Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz and Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton trained to be police officers not so long ago, dozens of Hoosiers rolled up their sleeves Tuesday afternoon to give blood. The blood drive was held in their honor, as...
IU fraternity investigated for alcohol violations
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A fraternity on Indiana University's Bloomington campus has had all of its activities suspended while it is investigated for alcohol violations. The IU chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon was placed on cease and desist Friday, Sept. 2. Cease and desist is an interim measure placed upon...
16-year-old girl wounded in east Indianapolis shooting Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the report of a person shot in the 3700 block of East Washington Street at 3 a.m. Sunday. The officers found a 16-year-old girl who appeared to have been shot.
IMPD Mounted Patrol needs donations for new horse barn
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD's mounted patrol has been headquartered on the near west side of Indianapolis for the past 17 years, but they've never had a permanent location. At the end of the year, the property agreement there will expire, and they'll be forced to move. "The city sold this...
IMPD: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in Sunday evening shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Sunday. Police were called to a shooting just before 5:45 p.m. at 4281 N. High School Road, which is the address for the building that Express Pantry is located in, just north of 38th Street.
Road rage suspect recently completed anger management counseling
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Court documents show the suspect in an attempted murder case was arrested four weeks after getting off probation. 13 Investigates learned Austin Weir recently completed anger management counseling as part of that probation term. Hamilton County Probation Services confirms Weir’s probation term ended Aug. 2, telling...
Bloomington man shoots suspected burglar trying to get into his bedroom
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the shooting of a man who allegedly tried to break into a home early Thursday morning. According to police, a man called 911 to report a burglary in progress at his home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. As officers responded, the man said the suspected burglar broke a window to his bedroom and was trying to get inside. The resident said he then shot at the intruder.
Police: Man arrested after attacking Danville pastor, police officer and K-9
DANVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested a 31-year-old Plainfield man accused of assaulting a pastor in Danville, then an officer and trying to gouge a K-9 officer's eyes out. The incident started with a 911 hang-up call to Hendricks County dispatchers at around 9 p.m. During that call, the dispatcher heard screaming, but no one spoke over the phone before hanging up.
IMPD asks for public's help locating man wanted for battery
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for battery resulting in serious bodily injury in a June incident. Aggravated assault detectives are attempting to locate 33-year-old Freddie Orr Jr. On June 20, 2022, officers responded to the 500 block of Massachusetts Avenue on...
City breaks ground on improvements to Old Southside neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — The Old Southside is getting some major improvements. Indianapolis city leaders broke ground on a $6.8 million infrastructure project they believe will transform the city. It's all part of the Lift Indy program. "No one knows a neighborhood better than the neighbors themselves," said Mayor Joe Hogsett.
Plainfield tragedy sparks interest in Project Lifesaver program
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — More families are reaching out to Hendricks County’s Project Lifesaver following the death of a 4-year-old with autism. So far, the program coordinator reports five families in the county and two outside have requested information on how to sign up since the body of Fiedwenya Fiefe was found.
Hundreds of license plate readers to be positioned around Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is adding almost 200 more license plate readers as part of a high-tech plan to help cutdown on crime. Some 214 license plate readers will be up and running by the end of the week. Indianapolis previously only had 57 of the readers in operation. Here...
