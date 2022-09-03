Read full article on original website
Houston-area school districts show support for Uvalde CISD before first day of school
HOUSTON — On Tuesday, September 6, students in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will return to class. It was a delayed return, following the May 24 mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers and devastated a community. To show support for the return of Uvalde students...
Watch: TSU's marching band pays tribute to Uvalde students and educators
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Texas Southern University’s marching band paid tribute to Uvalde students and educators over the weekend. During the annual Labor Day Classic, TSU’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band spelled out Uvalde with a heart as they performed Selena’s hit song “Dreaming of You.”
Uvalde CISD students return to school on Tuesday
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde CISD students return to school Tuesday after the school year was delayed by more than a month as school officials worked to make security changes and upgrades in the wake of the Robb Elementary school massacre. The entire summer, families demanded change in gun reform...
Uvalde children return to school today after deadly shooting
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde CISD students returned to school Tuesday after the school year was delayed by more than a month as school officials worked to make security changes and upgrades in the wake of the Robb Elementary school massacre. The entire summer, families demanded change in gun reform...
Here's how far safety, security upgrades have come at Uvalde CISD campuses
UVALDE, Texas — Throughout the summer, Uvalde CISD worked with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas School Safety Center to conduct a safety and security audit for the district. Among the changes made this year are non-scalable perimeter fencing, new cameras, and a single entrance passageway. But a...
Houston mayor calls on Texas lawmakers to reverse permitless carry law
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called on Texas lawmakers to pass what they're calling "common sense gun laws." Turner said not a single state law has changed in the nearly 100 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
'There are people that love them': Uvalde County EMT carries cross to support students returning to school
UVALDE, Texas — Bob Hanus is an EMT in Uvalde County and also a man of faith. "We've seen stuff like this in other places," Hanus said. "But when it's in your own backyard?" He's walking with a cross in support of the students returning to school Tuesday after the tragedy at Robb Elementary three months ago.
