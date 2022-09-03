ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Uvalde CISD students return to school on Tuesday

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde CISD students return to school Tuesday after the school year was delayed by more than a month as school officials worked to make security changes and upgrades in the wake of the Robb Elementary school massacre. The entire summer, families demanded change in gun reform...
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

Uvalde children return to school today after deadly shooting

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde CISD students returned to school Tuesday after the school year was delayed by more than a month as school officials worked to make security changes and upgrades in the wake of the Robb Elementary school massacre. The entire summer, families demanded change in gun reform...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Football
Uvalde, TX
Sports
Uvalde, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KHOU

Here's how far safety, security upgrades have come at Uvalde CISD campuses

UVALDE, Texas — Throughout the summer, Uvalde CISD worked with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas School Safety Center to conduct a safety and security audit for the district. Among the changes made this year are non-scalable perimeter fencing, new cameras, and a single entrance passageway. But a...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy