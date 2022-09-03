Read full article on original website
985theriver.com
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Area residents are invited to join a walking event to help raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s™ on September 24 at the Memorial Stadium grounds at Indiana State University. Participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease through the display of “Promise Flowers”. Blue flowers represent the participant is currently living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. Yellow flowers signify Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers. Purple flowers designate those who have lost someone to the disease, and orange flowers show support for the association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.
985theriver.com
Woman killed in crash on U.S. 231 at I-69 Tuesday
BLOOMFIELD Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Greene County are investigating a fatal accident Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 231 in Bloomfield. A man got off on the exit from I-69 when he was broadsided by a vehicle driven by an 88-year-old woman, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
