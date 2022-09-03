Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: One dead following motorcycle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one man is dead following a crash on the southwest side of town Tuesday evening. Police say they were called to the intersection of W Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street around 7:10 p.m. on reports of a crash. When crews arrived, they say they found an unresponsive man on the side of the road.
WISH-TV
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist has died in a fatal crash Tuesday near the intersection of West Jefferson and Catalpa streets in Fort Wayne, according to police. At 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a personal injury crash involving a motorcyclist. Officers arrived to find a man unresponsive on the side of the road.
wfft.com
Highway Maintenance worker injured in DeKalb County crash
Auburn, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State troopers responded to a call at approximately 7:45 a.m. and discovered that a highway maintenance worker had been struck by a vehicle. Police say Yancy J. Anderson, 29, of Knox, Ind. had been trimming weeds along the CR-11A overpass at I-69. While attempting to walk across the road, Anderson was struck by an oncoming cargo van, driven by Robert W. Kahlke, 66, of Garrett, IN. The impact sent Anderson airborne and into the path of a pickup truck, driven by Brent Carver, 31, of Auburn, IN.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Semi rollover causes big mess on CR 61
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says a semi took a turn too fast causing a crash on Friday. According to police, the initial investigation revealed a 2016 Freightliner was traveling on US 6 when it came to the corner of CR 61 “too fast” before making the turn.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two people injured in Adams Co. crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after two people were hurt in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police say they were called to the area of US HWY 27 and County Road 300 West on reports of a crash around 6 a.m.
WANE-TV
NIPSCO to install gas line at intersection in northeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – NIPSCO is working on an intersection Wednesday in northeast Fort Wayne, causing lane restrictions in the area, the City announced Tuesday. Drivers can expect lane restrictions near the intersection of Stellhorn and Wheelock roads throughout Wednesday, and the City’s Traffic Engineering Department said work is expected to be finished within the same day.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County Coroner’s Office ID’s motorcyclist in fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday night. The coroner’s office says just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, 55-year-old William G. Miller was involved in a crash at the intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street.
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Man Killed In Noble County Crash
CROMWELL - A Syracuse man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Noble County. A Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release states that at 11:25 a.m. Friday they were notified of a vehicle crash on CR 1200W, south of CR 200N, in Cromwell. Upon arrival, deputies and other first responders attempted to render aid to the driver of the vehicle, who was still inside the vehicle.
wfft.com
Truck drivers in Fort Wayne share fears in the wake of recent semi crashes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The possibility of a crash is always on the back of Trucker Leeondra Slaughter’s mind. Eight years in the business, she’s seen plenty of dangerous behavior. “Weaving through traffic, too close, sometimes just people on their cell phones and texting and not paying...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson Blvd. crash ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle Tuesday evening near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street. Police got to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive on the side of the road. According to Fort Wayne...
WOWO News
Man dead from motorcycle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on the west side of Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. It started around 7:10 PM when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle near the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street. Upon arrival, officers and paramedics located an unresponsive adult male on the side of the road.
WOWO News
Allen County fatal crash victim identified
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who died in an Allen County crash last week has been identified. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says they were called at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 2 to a crash at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Tammy Berger, 48 of Shelby, Michigan, died in that crash.
When could it snow in Fort Wayne?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first snowflakes of the snow year, which actually runs from July 1 to June 30, typically don’t wait until the winter months to arrive. Usually, it’s fall that brings the first sight of snow across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. The National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office reports that […]
WISH-TV
Maconaquah schools leader resigns after crash, faces charge of intoxicated driving
FULTON, Ind. (WISH) — The superintendent of the Maconaquah school district has resigned after being preliminarily charged with intoxicated driving and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department and the school district say. James M. Callane, 53, of Peru, was preliminary charged...
wtvbam.com
Two injured in crash of biplane at Branch County Memorial Airport
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – An instructor pilot and a student passenger were injured Friday afternoon in an aircraft accident at the Branch County Memorial Airport. Airport Manager Joe Best said a Great Lakes biplane was trying to land when something went wrong and the plane flipped over. (Photo courtesy...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Woman accused of being impaired ahead of crash with kids in the car
WARRICK CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – A Fort Wayne woman is facing charges after crashing her car with her two children inside. The vehicle left the road, hit the tree line, and flipped on I-64 Friday night. 33-year-old Justa Shinn is accused of being impaired at the time of the...
wfft.com
Part of East Wayne Street will close for sewer work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- East Wayne Street between Glasgow Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard will close Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m. This will last about 90 days as crews work on storm water and sewer upgrades. It is part of the Consent Decree and Long-Term Control Plan to...
WOWO News
Gas Prices Tick Up Once Again
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It has not gone unnoticed, another uptick at the pump. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy and stand at an average of $3.92/gallon. However, prices in Fort Wayne are 2.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The lowest price in Indiana yesterday was $3.36/g while the highest was $4.44/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75/gallon. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.02 per gallon.
WOWO News
New Covid-19 booster shots have arrived in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The new Covid-19 booster shots have been approved by the CDC and have arrived in Fort Wayne. This new booster shot targets the omicron subvariants, BA-4 and BA-5, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC. You must be 12 or older if you plan to get a Pfizer shot and 18 or older to get a Moderna shot.
WANE-TV
Work to protect Maumee River begins with road closure for sewer upgrades
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A project to protect the Maumee River is starting with sewer upgrades and a three-month road closure, the City of Fort Wayne said in a release Monday. A section of East Wayne Street between Glasgow Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard is closing Tuesday at...
