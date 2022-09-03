Read full article on original website
8 More COVID Deaths, 1,430 New Cases Reported in LA County
Another eight COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Los Angeles County Tuesday, along with 1,430 new cases, as health officials urged people to take steps to avoid another fall or winter surge of virus cases. The 1,430 new cases lifted the county’s overall number since the pandemic began to 3,420,213. Cases...
California Issues Flex Alert for Eighth Straight Day
California’s power regulators are hoping to continue their streak of avoiding rolling blackouts as another day of oppressive heat bears down on the state, once again asking all residents to conserve electricity Wednesday during the hours of 4 to 9 p.m. The California Independent System Operator extended a Flex...
Newsom Hails Success of Phone Alerts Urging Power Conservation
Alert messages transmitted to millions of cell phones, urging Californians to slash their power use due to strain on the state’s power system, worked dramatically well Tuesday and staved off rolling blackouts, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday — but he expressed concern about over-using the message system. Newsom,...
Port of Los Angeles Receives $20M Federal Grant to Reduce Trucking Bottleneck
The Port of Los Angeles received a $20 million federal grant Wednesday to help construct a four-lane bridge and alleviate a significant trucking bottleneck to and from an 80-acre marine support facility. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Mayor Eric Garcetti and other local officials aboard the USS Iowa on Wednesday...
Sixteen Charged in Alleged Massive EBT Fraud Scheme
Sixteen people have been charged in an alleged massive Electronic Benefit Transfer fraud scheme in which funds were siphoned off that were intended for families in need, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday. Prosecutors say the case involves the theft of private account information of California...
Woman With Bipolar Disorder Goes Missing In Rosamond
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Monday circulated a photo of a 42-year-old woman suffering from bipolar disorder who went missing in Rosamond, an unincorporated community in Kern County, near the Los Angeles County line. Katherine Sandra Schunk, who is known to carry a pet rooster with her, is...
Judge Refuses to Dismiss Murder Charges Against Co-Founder of Burn Center
A judge Wednesday rejected a defense motion seeking the dismissal of murder charges against the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, who allegedly ran down two young brothers in a Westlake Village crosswalk and fled the scene. Rebecca Grossman, now 59, was ordered May 5 to stand trial on murder...
20 Arrested in MoVal DUI Crackdown
A two-week impaired-driving crackdown in Moreno Valley that ended on Labor Day netted 20 arrests, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday. The end-of-summer campaign was part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled Over” mobilization coast to coast. Sheriff’s Sgt....
Deadly Blaze Burning near Hemet Grows to More Than 7,000 Acres
A deadly wildfire that has prompted evacuations south of Hemet swelled to more than 7,000 acres Wednesday, with no change in containment as fire crews stepped up their response in hopes of slowing the pace of the flames. The Fairview Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview...
Brush Fire Burning Near Interstate 10 in Covina Area
A vehicle crash apparently sparked a two-acre brush fire Tuesday near the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the Covina area. The crash was reported at about 12:45 p.m. near Via Verde, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters were working an hour afterward to contain the flames, according to...
State: `Energy Deficiencies Expected’ Amid Scorching Heat Wave
The operator of the state’s power grid warned of an increasing likelihood of power shortages Monday evening and Tuesday unless consumers can reduce their energy use even more than they have so far, as California continued to bake under an unusually long heat wave that has produced record high temperatures.
Brush Fire Kills Two People, Engulfs Structures in Hemet; Schools Closed
Firefighters were battling a fast-moving brush fire just east of Hemet Tuesday that killed two people and injured another person, destroying several structures and prompting evacuation orders. The Fairview Fire was reported a little after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, and had burned 2,000 acres by...
Frontrunner for LA City Controller Criticized by Ex-Controller, Fires Back
Laura Chick, a former Los Angeles city controller and councilwoman, sharply criticized the frontrunner in the race for the controller post Tuesday as unfit for public office, calling Kenneth Mejia an “extremist” in an open letter. But Mejia dismissed the attack as “deperate lies” orchestrated by his opponent,...
Fire Scorches About 2 Acres of Brush in Littlerock Area
A brush fire apparently sparked by a vehicle fire scorched about two acres in the Littlerock area of the Antelope Valley Wednesday and left a firefighter with a minor injury, authorities said. Firefighters sent to Mount Emma and Cheseboro roads about 9 a.m. stopped the forward progress of the flames...
Mountain Lion Fatally Struck in Malibu Area Was Pregnant
A mountain lion who was being tracked by National Park Service researchers but was killed by a vehicle in the Malibu area in June was pregnant with four kittens when she died, officials said Wednesday. According to NPS biologists, the cat known as P-54 and her four unborn kittens were...
Authorities ID Man Killed in Downtown Shooting; Investigation Continuing
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Elijah Wildridge,...
Inmate Killed in Murrieta Jail, Allegedly By Fellow Inmate
An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta was killed by another inmate, authorities said Wednesday. Rodney Ronald Sanchez, 61, was accused of killing the unidentified male inmate during an altercation Tuesday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll said the inmate...
Authorities Identify Man Shot to Death at Party in Coachella
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who died and a woman who was injured in a shooting at a party in Coachella. Deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Person in Wheelchair Killed by Vehicle on Jurupa Valley Road
A male in a wheelchair was killed early Monday when he was struck by a vehicle while in the middle of a Jurupa Valley road. The accident occurred at about 3:15 a.m. on Hall Avenue north of El Rio Avenue, according to Sgt. Javier Morando of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Fire Raging Through Commercial Buildings in Boyle Heights
More than 180 firefighters were battling a blaze that burned at least five businesses in a one-story row of commercial units in the Boyle Heights area Monday. The fire started at about 2:30 p.m. at 2843 E. 11th St., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. At least one unit...
