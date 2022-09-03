Read full article on original website
West dealing with heat wave; Indiana will tax loan forgiveness | Hot off the Wire podcast
A brutal Western heat wave brought California to the verge of ordering rolling blackouts but the state’s electrical grid has managed to handle record-breaking demand as temperatures in many areas soared past 100 degrees. Salt Lake City recorded a high of 105 degrees, the highest September temperature since 1874.
Good weather for Labor Day before wildfire smoke returns – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– Labor Day is going to be a good one weather-wise in the Inland Northwest. Enjoy because this reprieve from the late fire season weather conditions won’t last long. We’ll start the day in the 50s and 60s and warm up to the upper 70s and low...
Mark Keam, longtime Democratic Virginia delegate, resigns
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mark Keam, a long-serving Democratic member of the House of Delegates from northern Virginia, has resigned his seat, a move that will set up a special election to fill the vacancy in the blue-leaning district. An attorney who was first elected to his Fairfax County-based...
Teen Link offers mental health support for students in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the new school year begins, it can be troubling to those who haven’t had a normal school life in a while. Teen Link, a free hotline that offers emotional support, can help ease those tensions. Teen Link is a mental health helpline run by...
