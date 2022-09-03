ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

A tale of two Smiths: Cam(den) Smith trying to match Cam(eron) Smith in winning at TPC Sawgrass

By Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufGK7_0hhAcP8e00

The high school junior was bold enough to approach six-time PGA Tour winner Cameron Smith in the TPC Sawgrass clubhouse last March during the week of The Players Championship.

“Hi,” the young man said, sticking his hand out. “I’m Cam Smith.”

“Cool,” the eventual winner of The Players Championship said.

“Then I just walked away,” Camden Smith said.

More golf news

But he wants the world to know something.

“I had the mullet before he did,” said the Ponte Vedra High senior who shot 68 on Saturday to work his way into contention in the second round of the American Junior Golf Association Junior Players Championship, at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

He also has a flat-brimmed Titleist hat and the big smile. Time will tell if Camden Smith develops the game that Cameron Smith possesses but the signs are pointing in the right direction.

Smith, a native of Louisville, Ky., whose family moved from Windermere near Orlando to Ponte Vedra Beach earlier this year, birdied his first two holes on each side, then weathered a rough stretch late to finish at 6-under-par 138 and in a tie for fifth in the 16th edition of the First Coast's Labor Day weekend golf tradition.

Junior Players Championship leaderboard

Junior Players Championship third-round tee times, groups

Jackson Koivun of Chapel Hill, N.C., fifth on the AJGA Rolex Rankings and an Auburn verbal commit, had a bogey-free 64, including a back-nine 31, and is tied for the lead with Jeffrey Guan of Australia (69) at 8-under 136.

Koivun eagled No. 11 and birdied Nos. 16 and 17 to finish one shot shy of the Junior Players 18-hole record of 63, recorded by Logan McAllister in 2017.

"I feel like I played a lot smarter than yesterday [when he shot 72 with six birdies, two bogeys and two doubles, at Nos. 1 and 18]," Koivun said. "I gave myself really good opportunities to score and make a few birdies and even an eagle as well. I knew I had it in me after making six birdies yesterday and I kept the mistakes to a minimum today and it paid off."

Carson Kim of Yorba Lind had a bogey-free 68; and Ethan Fang of Plano, Texas birdied No. 18 to finish with the low round of the day at 66 to tie for second at 7-under.

Smith is tied with Jay Leng, Jr., of San Diego (71).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hP9hR_0hhAcP8e00

Camden Smith has already reached one goal: Making Ponte Vedra High's lineup

Smith, who has verbally committed to Mississippi State, has already accomplished one difficult feat in golf: he cracked the starting lineup for the seven-time defending champion Ponte Vedra High Sharks and shot a combined 4-under in 54 holes in his first two tournaments.

He’s got most moving parts of his game synching in the right direction. Smith is ranked 24th on the Rolex Rankings and this summer has finished second in the Western Junior Amateur and tied for fifth in the AJGA Jack Burke Jr. Invitational.

All that remains, he said, is to stay positive. He and his father Brent, who has coached him since he took up golf on a serious basis in 2019 after having success playing middle school basketball, stresses it to him on a regular basis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFa3t_0hhAcP8e00

“It’s one thing my Dad and I always work on, is staying positive,” he said. “I just used to get super-negative so just staying happy, staying positive and being thankful to be out here is the biggest thing for me. Don’t get caught up in the score. Just have fun and do it the next day.”

Smith birdied all four par-5 holes on short putts and birdied three other holes on putts of 10 feet or less.

He was tied for the lead after a 4-foot birdie putt at No. 4 (his 13th hole) but wasted two booming drives at Nos. 6 and 7 with bogeys. He was short of the green and in the bunker after having a 70-yard second shot at the sixth, and blew his second shot over the green at No. 7.

Smith rallied with an up-and-down par at No. 8 and a tap-in birdie at the par-5 ninth.

“Other than those two holes [Nos. 6 and 7] I was pretty happy today,” he said.

Smith went by Camden within his family for years, until he got to junior high school and his friends shorted it to “Cam.”

Shortly after he began playing junior golf on a full-time basis in 2019, he became aware of a budding PGA Tour star named Cameron Smith.

“We always joked about it, that I wanted to be like him,” Smith said. “This week I have a chance to do that. I’ve really admired his wedge game and putting. I try to mimic him and putt like him.”

Camden Smith practiced and played with a number of the PGA Tour pros who lived in the Orlando area, such as Charles Howell III, Brian Gay, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Sam Horsfield.

His one regret is that it might be difficult to get a game with Cameron Smith, since he was suspended from the PGA Tour on Friday when he played in a LIV Golf Series event near Boston, and among other things, lost his playing privileges at the TPC Sawgrass.

Smith said he won’t judge the decision Cameron Smith and Horsfield made in going to the LIV Series and remains a fan of both.

“I respect everybody who’s gone over there,” Camden Smith said. “You do what’s best for you and your family.

Contact Garry Smits at gsmits@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @GSmitter

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: A tale of two Smiths: Cam(den) Smith trying to match Cam(eron) Smith in winning at TPC Sawgrass

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Florida Times-Union

Northeast Florida high school football statistics leaders: Week 2

FOOTBALL TEAMSTATISTICS Offense GA Rush Pass Avg. Fleming Island 0 489 426 457.5 Tocoi Creek 3 646 228 437 White 3 588 284 436 Creekside 2 588 280 434 St. Augustine 4 442 364 403 Baker County n/a 295 97 392 Palatka 3 334 440 387 Episcopal 3 422 312 367 Fletcher 1 178 552 365 Yulee 3 116 610 363 Nease 5 292 404 348 Bolles 2 348 341 344.5 Trinity Christian 2 516 163 339.5 Parker 1 396 272 334 Bartram Trail 6 483 168 325.5 Bishop Kenny 1 329 320 324.5 Ware County n/a 187 449 318 Union County 0 416 188 302 Middleburg 2 381 204 292.5 Mandarin 2 140 419 279.5 Sandalwood 0 428 117 272.5 Defense TA Rush Pass Avg. Menendez 4 44 110 77 Englewood 4 140 121 130.5 Parker 4 225 55 140 Fleming Island 3 73 236 151.5 Episcopal 3 178 177 177.5 Atlantic Coast 1 258 130 194 Stanton 5 257 153 205 Bishop Kenny 5 247 184 215.5 Impact Christian 9 107 389 248 Bishop Snyder 3 290 259 274.5 INDIVIDUALSTATISTICS Rushing Player, school Att. Yds TD Avg. Jaylen Lilley, Charlton 58 461 6 7.9 Devin Outlaw, Oakleaf 35 391 6 11.2 Zaire Davis, Harvest 16 325 5 20.3 Christian Davis, ESJ 46 318 3 6.9 Devonte Lyons, St.Aug. 40 305 1 7.6 Treyaun Webb, TCA 28 301 5 10.8 Kaiz Ragland, Tocoi 33 296 2 9 Darnell Rogers, TCA 31 291 4 9.4 Darrell Sawyer III, Parker 34 290 2 8.5 Rayvon Durant, UnionCo 42 279 3 6.6 T.J. Lane, M'burg 36 268 3 7.4 Nicky Williams, C'side 33 245 7 7.4 Roman Doles, Raines 28 243 1 8.7 Emmett Grzebin, Bolles 41 220 3 5.4 Jaden Dailey, Camden 37 214 2 5.8 Passing Player, school Com. Att. Yds TD INT Chris Turner, Yulee 50 71 599 4 3 Marcelis Tate, Fletcher 38 62 552 5 1 Nikao Smith, WareCo 27 42 449 4 0 Jamarrie McKinnon, Palatka 26 40 427 5 1 Cibastian Broughton, Flem.I. 17 25 426 5 0 Jordan Martin-Durham, Zarephath 21 33 421 2 0 Tramell Jones, Mandarin 26 36 419 6 0 Hans Price, Impact 25 46 395 5 5 King Johnson, Jackson 32 53 392 2 1 Marcus Stokes, Nease 29 69 365 2 3 Locklan Hewlett, St.Aug. 21 50 358 2 4 D.J. Moore, Bolles 24 48 341 3 1 Joe Wiesner, ESJ 26 45 312 4 2 Isiah Teal, White 18 40 284 2 3 Sean Wilks, E'wood 15 39 274 4 3 Jaylen Pettway, Parker 16 29 272 1 1 Roman Doles, Raines 20 38 260 3 3 James Resar, BK 16 23 250 3 0 Tyler Jefferson, Columbia 11 20 240 1 2 Ryan Killmer, Tocoi 12 21 221 2 2 Ben Burk, PV 21 43 217 1 0 Wilson Edwards, C'side 13 20 213 5 0 Week 2 in review: Riverside,...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy