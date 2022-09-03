Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Some homeless tents remain near schools despite emergency declaration and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
“Babes in the Woods” Identified After 7 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vancouver, WA
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
KATU.com
Apartment fire in NE Portland being investigated as a possible arson
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 10 a.m., Wednesday, Portland Fire and Rescue were called to an apartment complex at 8th and NE Couch. Firefighters say a plastic dumpster had lit the side of the brick building on fire. Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the exterior...
KATU.com
Fire activity prompts increase in evacuation levels for Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An increase in fire activity on the Cedar Creek Fire burning east of Oakridge prompted the Lane County Sheriff’s Office to raise evacuation levels Tuesday night. The fire has burned more than 18,000 acres and is 12% contained. About 850 fire personnel are battling the...
KATU.com
Woman crosses Hwy 26 into oncoming traffic; struck and killed by trailer, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 7 a.m., Wednesday, Oregon State Police say a woman was killed when she was hit by a semi pulling two trailers. Police say Lynn Proctor, 75, from Sandy, was on the westbound shoulder of Highway 26, near East Sylvan Drive, when she crossed the highway into the path of the truck.
1 dead, another hospitalized after crash in Salem
One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash in northeast Salem on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
KATU.com
Tricky weather conditions ahead for firefighters as they battle big blazes across Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A majority of Oregon is under a Red Flag Warning and starting Friday, Fire Weather Watches will go into effect for Western Oregon. Red Flag Warnings are posted in all areas where fires are currently burning across the state. Weather and fire officials are concerned with high temperatures, gusty winds, and the likelihood of dry thunderstorms.
Big fire wipes out large quonset hut in Tillamook
Officials say a Sunday evening fire wipe out a 77-year-old quonset hut in Tillamook, Oregon.
3 hurt in 2-vehicle crash on TV Hwy in Beaverton
Three people were hurt when 2 vehicles collided on TV Hwy Monday afternoon, authorities tweeted.
KATU.com
Police identify man shot and killed early Sunday morning in Lents Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles was shot and killed early Sunday morning, September 4, in the Lents Neighborhood. Just before 5:45 a.m., police were called to a residence in the 6000 Block of Southeast 90th on a report of a person shot inside. When...
Kayaker dies after being separated from group in Seaside
A kayaking incident claimed the life of a 50-year-old man in Seaside on Monday morning.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Tillamook Co., Sept. 6
On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:28 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 84. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, operated by Thomas Still (73) of Aumsville, left the roadway, striking a utility pole and then a tree. Still sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 101 was affected for approximately 4 hours. OSP was assisted by Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue, Tillamook PUD and ODOT Incident Response.
kptv.com
Body pulled from Columbia River identified as Vancouver man missing since May 2021
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A body recovered from the Columbia River in July has been identified as a man who has been missing since May 2021, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Police said the body was found on July 7 by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The body was...
Man found shot in leg, rushed to hospital
A man was found shot in the leg in Northeast Portland over the weekend, authorities say.
73-year-old man dies after striking utility pole, tree off Hwy 101
A 73-year-old man died Saturday after striking a utility pole and a tree off Highway 101 in Tillamook County, officials said.
One injured after shooting at camp near Broadway Bridge
A person was found shot at a camp near the Broadway Bridge in North Portland on Monday morning, authorities said.
Man found dead near Salem railroad tracks
An adult man was found dead near Salem railroad tracks Sunday afternoon, prompting detectives to launch a death investigation.
KATU.com
Oregon man faces fentanyl distribution charges after deadly overdose of Portland teenager
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is facing federal charges, accused of selling fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a 17-year-old in Portland. Duane Robert Hill, 38, of Gresham, is facing federal charges related to fentanyl distribution, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said. According...
Motorcyclist dies in crash off NE Lucia Falls Road
A motorcyclist, apparently unable to handle a curve on a Clark County road, died in a crash late Saturday afternoon, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
clayconews.com
ARREST AT SCENE OF SERIOUS TWO-VEHICLE INJURY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 26 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (September 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 8:08 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 17. The preliminary investigation revealed a black Yamaha motorcycle, operated by Mitchell...
Body in Columbia River confirmed to be missing Vancouver man
The body of a man found in the Columbia River on July 7 was identified as a missing man from Vancouver, officials announced Tuesday.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99W Fatal, Polk Co., Sept. 5
On Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99W near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry (32) of McMinnville, struck a guardrail and lost control, rolling several times. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Rosenberry sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Colten Bolson-Oakes (31) of Lafayette, was transported with minor injuries. Hwy 99W was closed for approximately 6 hours. OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire and Medics, Polk County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
