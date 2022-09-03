ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Hwy. 101 Fatal, Tillamook Co., Sept. 6

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:28 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 84. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, operated by Thomas Still (73) of Aumsville, left the roadway, striking a utility pole and then a tree. Still sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 101 was affected for approximately 4 hours. OSP was assisted by Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue, Tillamook PUD and ODOT Incident Response.
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 99W Fatal, Polk Co., Sept. 5

On Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99W near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry (32) of McMinnville, struck a guardrail and lost control, rolling several times. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Rosenberry sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Colten Bolson-Oakes (31) of Lafayette, was transported with minor injuries. Hwy 99W was closed for approximately 6 hours. OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire and Medics, Polk County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
