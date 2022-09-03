Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm Podcast
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier MountainWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
Related
Maize n Brew
Survey: Has Cade McNamara made his final start at Michigan?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. We are days away from J.J. McCarthy’s premiere as starting quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines....
Maize n Brew
Brewcast: Recapping the Colorado State win, what to expect from J.J. McCarthy’s first start
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines got a dominating win this past Saturday in Ann Arbor against Colorado State to...
Maize n Brew
Three key matchups ahead of Saturday’s game against Hawaii
The Michigan Wolverines take the field this Saturday for a Week 2 matchup against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Big House (8 p.m. EST, BTN). While there isn’t a ton of anticipation for this game from a competitive standpoint (the spread is currently Michigan -51.0), there is still plenty of buzz around the matchup with it being quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s first start in a Michigan uniform, along with other young players who are looking to build off of last week’s performances.
Maize n Brew
Michigan offers Ronnie Bell’s brother, 2023 ATH Kendrick Bell
On Tuesday evening, the Michigan Wolverines sent out an offer to a player they are probably quite familiar with — 2023 athlete Kendrick Bell, the brother of current wide receiver Ronnie Bell. Michigan is his only Power 5 offer to date. Sound familiar?. Not long after Kendrick got the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maize n Brew
Michigan moves into the top 5 in latest AP Poll
After taking down the Colorado State Rams in convincing fashion last Saturday at the Big House, the Michigan Wolverines jumped four spots to No. 4 overall in the latest Associated Press poll. Michigan is the second-highest ranked Big Ten team and is just behind Ohio State (No. 3). Michigan State...
Maize n Brew
Mike Elston praises Eyabi Anoma: ‘A very high level, skilled player’
When it was announced Eyabi Anoma would transfer to Michigan two weeks into training camp, the reaction from Michigan Wolverines fans was hesitant, but hopeful. Though that hopefulness turned into full blown hype following Anoma’s debut performance, there was never anything but confidence at the graduate transfer’s arrival for defensive line coach Mike Elston.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL eyeing Michigan visit this fall
With eight home games this season, Michigan has plenty of opportunities to host recruits for game days on campus. All the prospects talked about today are looking to get on campus to see Ann Arbor in person sooner rather than later. Five-star DL planning trip to Michigan. St. Ignatius (IL)...
Maize n Brew
What we learned from Michigan’s opening weekend victory over Colorado State
Living up to the original is never an easy task. Think of the numerous sequels that have fallen flat on their faces, from Caddyshack II to Speed 2 to Deuce Bigalow: European Gigalow. Capturing the magic of the first iteration is nearly impossible because whether it be greed — it’s mostly greed — lack of imagination, or lack of preparation, the sequel almost always attempts to solely be a generic rip-off of the original.
RELATED PEOPLE
Maize n Brew
How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 1
Well folks, we are through one week of action in the 2022 college football season. The Michigan Wolverines took care of business beating Colorado State handily, so let’s check out how the Wolverines’ other opponents in the 2022 season did in Week 1:. Week 2, Hawaii: 49-17 L...
Maize n Brew
How J.J. McCarthy’s added ‘monumental amounts’ to his game since last season
Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be making the first start of his career on Saturday night when Michigan takes on Hawaii at Michigan Stadium. The sophomore quarterback told the media on Tuesday night that he’s very confident heading into the game. “Right when I stepped here in the...
Maize n Brew
How J.J. McCarthy’s speed impacts Michigan’s offense
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is really fast. The sophomore rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown in Michigan’s 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, while also going 4-for-4 throwing the ball for 30 yards. He has speed, and he has moves. McCarthy rushed for 124 and two touchdowns...
Maize n Brew
Analyzing Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy’s Week 1 performances
Week 1 of the Michigan Wolverines’ season has come and gone, and the debate for Cade McNamara or J.J. McCarthy to be the starting quarterback finally has some tape behind it. All offseason, we heard these two were playing the best football of their lives and have both earned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maize n Brew
Against Hawai’i, Roman Wilson gets the opportunity to represent home state
In the three prior matchups between the Michigan Wolverines and the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, there wasn’t a single Hawaii-born player donning the maize and blue. This Saturday, junior wide receiver Roman Wilson will change that. “I just feel so blessed,” Wilson said. “Growing up, I wouldn’t have expected...
Hazy skies over Colorado: Where is the smoke coming from?
DENVER — Smoke from wildfires in the northwestern United States has arrived in Colorado. The heaviest smoke impacts on Wednesday will be in the northwestern and west-central parts of Colorado. Valley locations in Colorado will be particularly vulnerable Wednesday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Seriously: CSU reports 72% drop in email usage after Joyce McConnell’s departure
Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. While former Colorado State University President Joyce McConnell may...
A 40-degree Temperature Swing is Coming to Colorado This Week With Smoky Skies
It's been flat-out hot for the past several weeks. Over the past few, it seems like some of the relief from afternoon clouds and showers and thunderstorms have dwindled as well. And if your house is anything like mine, the air conditioning has been working overtime during this process. If...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seeing smoky skies in Colorado? Here’s why
Record-breaking heat will settle into Colorado this week with temperatures near or at 100 degrees.
2 northern Colorado school districts to release students early due to heat
COLORADO, USA — Students in two northern Colorado school districts will be released two hours early on Wednesday and Thursday due to the extreme heat. The Poudre School District, which covers the Fort Collins area, and the Thompson School District, which covers the Loveland area, announced those plans on Tuesday.
Two years ago this week Denver went from 101 degrees to snow in just 3 days
Denver is known for having wild weather swings and we saw that first hand just two years ago this week when the high hit 101 degrees on September 5, 2020. The temperature set a new daily record high, a new all-time September high and is currently the latest 100 degree reading on record in Denver.Three days later a powerful cold front swept through the city and dropped the temperature by 70 degrees. A chilly rain changed into a heavy wet snow. Officially the city measured one inch of snow at the airport but some parts of the metro area saw more.The wild weather swing continued with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the middle of the month. It was a September to remember in the middle of a wild year.
Near-record heat the next few days, changes arrive Friday with a cold front
Highs will soar to the upper 90s across the Denver metro area and plains through Thursday. Typically in early September, average highs are in the low to mid-80s.
Comments / 0