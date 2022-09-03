ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Maize n Brew

Survey: Has Cade McNamara made his final start at Michigan?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. We are days away from J.J. McCarthy’s premiere as starting quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines....
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Three key matchups ahead of Saturday’s game against Hawaii

The Michigan Wolverines take the field this Saturday for a Week 2 matchup against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at the Big House (8 p.m. EST, BTN). While there isn’t a ton of anticipation for this game from a competitive standpoint (the spread is currently Michigan -51.0), there is still plenty of buzz around the matchup with it being quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s first start in a Michigan uniform, along with other young players who are looking to build off of last week’s performances.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan offers Ronnie Bell’s brother, 2023 ATH Kendrick Bell

On Tuesday evening, the Michigan Wolverines sent out an offer to a player they are probably quite familiar with — 2023 athlete Kendrick Bell, the brother of current wide receiver Ronnie Bell. Michigan is his only Power 5 offer to date. Sound familiar?. Not long after Kendrick got the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Football
Maize n Brew

Michigan moves into the top 5 in latest AP Poll

After taking down the Colorado State Rams in convincing fashion last Saturday at the Big House, the Michigan Wolverines jumped four spots to No. 4 overall in the latest Associated Press poll. Michigan is the second-highest ranked Big Ten team and is just behind Ohio State (No. 3). Michigan State...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Mike Elston praises Eyabi Anoma: ‘A very high level, skilled player’

When it was announced Eyabi Anoma would transfer to Michigan two weeks into training camp, the reaction from Michigan Wolverines fans was hesitant, but hopeful. Though that hopefulness turned into full blown hype following Anoma’s debut performance, there was never anything but confidence at the graduate transfer’s arrival for defensive line coach Mike Elston.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL eyeing Michigan visit this fall

With eight home games this season, Michigan has plenty of opportunities to host recruits for game days on campus. All the prospects talked about today are looking to get on campus to see Ann Arbor in person sooner rather than later. Five-star DL planning trip to Michigan. St. Ignatius (IL)...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

What we learned from Michigan’s opening weekend victory over Colorado State

Living up to the original is never an easy task. Think of the numerous sequels that have fallen flat on their faces, from Caddyshack II to Speed 2 to Deuce Bigalow: European Gigalow. Capturing the magic of the first iteration is nearly impossible because whether it be greed — it’s mostly greed — lack of imagination, or lack of preparation, the sequel almost always attempts to solely be a generic rip-off of the original.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 1

Well folks, we are through one week of action in the 2022 college football season. The Michigan Wolverines took care of business beating Colorado State handily, so let’s check out how the Wolverines’ other opponents in the 2022 season did in Week 1:. Week 2, Hawaii: 49-17 L...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

How J.J. McCarthy’s speed impacts Michigan’s offense

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is really fast. The sophomore rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown in Michigan’s 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, while also going 4-for-4 throwing the ball for 30 yards. He has speed, and he has moves. McCarthy rushed for 124 and two touchdowns...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Analyzing Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy’s Week 1 performances

Week 1 of the Michigan Wolverines’ season has come and gone, and the debate for Cade McNamara or J.J. McCarthy to be the starting quarterback finally has some tape behind it. All offseason, we heard these two were playing the best football of their lives and have both earned...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Against Hawai’i, Roman Wilson gets the opportunity to represent home state

In the three prior matchups between the Michigan Wolverines and the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, there wasn’t a single Hawaii-born player donning the maize and blue. This Saturday, junior wide receiver Roman Wilson will change that. “I just feel so blessed,” Wilson said. “Growing up, I wouldn’t have expected...
ANN ARBOR, MI
9NEWS

Hazy skies over Colorado: Where is the smoke coming from?

DENVER — Smoke from wildfires in the northwestern United States has arrived in Colorado. The heaviest smoke impacts on Wednesday will be in the northwestern and west-central parts of Colorado. Valley locations in Colorado will be particularly vulnerable Wednesday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
COLORADO STATE
