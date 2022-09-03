Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights
Watch Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights from their heavyweight bout, courtesy of multiple outlets. Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz took place May 7 at the Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angles, Calif. Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2) and Luis Ortiz (33-3, 2 no-contests) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on FOX pay-per-view.
CBS Sports
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz fight results, highlights: Ruiz drops Ortiz three times en route to decision win
Every fight is dangerous in the heavyweight division and just a handful of punches can change an outcome. That's exactly how the fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz played out on Saturday night, with Ortiz technically winning more rounds on the three official scorecards but Ruiz taking a unanimous decision victory thanks to three knockdowns in the fight.
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz ‘almost beat up Dana White in a club’ after both ‘were drinking,’ White responds
Maybe Dana White should take his own advice. The UFC president nearly came to blows with welterweight bruiser Nate Diaz long before the Stockton slapper became a household name. Turns out both parties “were drinking” at the same club back in late 2014 when Diaz was in Las Vegas to help Gilbert Melendez coach Season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
Georges St-Pierre shares his prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Georges St-Pierre has given his thoughts on this weekend’s UFC 279 main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, a blockbuster main event will take place as Nate Diaz battles Khamzat Chimaev in what will serve as the final fight on his UFC contract. The popular opinion is that Chimaev is the runaway favourite to take home the win and, all things considered, that’s probably an accurate statement to make.
A bareknuckle fighter celebrated a knockout win by lifting her top and flashing the entire crowd.
Tai Emery won her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship bout by knockout, mounted the ropes, and then lifted her top to flash the crowd.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury predicts Deontay Wilder to be last man standing in WBC’s eliminator bouts
By Jim Calfa: Tyson Fury expects Deontay Wilder to emerge as his WBC mandatory when the smoke clears from the title eliminator bouts. Wilder will fight Robert Helenius in a WBC semi-final heavyweight eliminator on October 15th on FOX Sports pay-per-view. If Wilder wins that fight, he’ll face Andy Ruiz Jr for the final WBC eliminator.
Kodak Black Slams Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival for Barring Him From Performing After Showing Up Late
Kodak Black recently slammed Jay-Z's Made in America festival in Philadelphia after organizers barred him from performing after he showed up late for his performance. On Saturday night (Sept. 3), Kodak Black jumped on his Instagram Stories and posted a video of himself blasting the organizers of 2022 Made in America festival for blocking him from performing because he showed up late. The South Florida rapper was scheduled to perform at 6:45 p.m. at the Liberty Stage earlier that evening.
Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”
Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
BBC
Andy Ruiz Jr knocks Luis Ortiz down three times in unanimous decision win
Former world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr knocked Luis Ortiz down three times en route to a unanimous decision win in their WBC title eliminator. The 32-year-old American, who is of Mexican heritage, dropped Ortiz twice in round two before putting the Cuban, 43, down again in the seventh. Ruiz...
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz - CompuBox Punch Stats
Andy Ruiz finished with a 67-56 edge in power landed on his way to the unanimous decision win. Luis Ortiz landed a fight high 12 punches in the last round as he didn't quit despite getting knocked down 3 times. Los Angeles - In a high stakes heavyweight fight, former...
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Is Going to Break a Bunch of Hearts
Anderson Silva and Jake Paul will box on October 29th.
UFC・
Boxing legends including Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather pick who would win Joshua vs Fury bout
A FIGHT between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury has divided opinions across the world. The Battle of Britain was thrown into doubt by AJ's defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last month, while Fury retired before seemingly agreeing a ring return. Fury and Joshua seemingly agreed a Battle of Britain showdown in...
Boxing Scene
Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records
Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero says Tank Davis trying to eliminate him and Pitbull Cruz
By Brian Webber: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero reacted with suspicion after being told that Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis wants him to fight former lightweight world title challenger Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz next in order to earn a rematch against him. Instead of viewing what Tank said as...
SkySports
Tyson Fury offers Anthony Joshua the chance to fight this year: ‘Let me know if you’re interested,’ Fury tells AJ
Tyson Fury has publicly called for a fight with Anthony Joshua, and offered the former champion the chance to box this year. Talks had begun to match Fury, the WBC titlist, with Oleksandr Usyk, the Ukrainain who beat Joshua last month to defend the unified WBO, WBA and IBF belts, in an undisputed heavyweight championship fight.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Envisions Future Clash Against Artur Beterbiev: “He’s The Top Dog"
As of late, David Benavidez has grown somewhat discouraged. After years of poking, antagonizing, and goading some of the top names at 168-pounds into fighting him, Benavidez has yet to face one of the elites in the super middleweight division. While the 25-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona remains hopeful that he’ll...
Boxing Scene
Vito Mielnicki Jr.-Limberth Ponce Added To Wilder-Helenius Undercard October 15
Vito Mielnicki Jr. will try to extend his winning streak to five when he returns to the ring October 15 in Brooklyn. BoxingScene.com has learned that the 20-year-old junior middleweight will meet Limberth Ponce that night on the Deontay Wilder-Robert Helenius undercard at Barclays Center. FS1 likely will televise the 10-round bout between Mielnicki and Ponce before the FOX Sports Pay-Per-View portion of the Wilder-Helenius undercard begins.
Bitter rivals Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall go head-to-head in an historic undisputed showdown as they headline Britain's first all-female boxing card: Everything to know ahead of the fight
Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will finally settle their long-term feud in an historic night for women's boxing on Saturday. The highly-decorated duo go head-to-head for all the middleweight marbles, as Shields puts her WBC, WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine titles on the line, while Marshall brings her WBO belt to the table.
Boxing Insider
Tyson Fury Calls Out Anthony Joshua For 2022 WBC And Lineal Heavyweight Title Match
With a fight with WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk perhaps out of the question for this year, definitely not retired WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has decided he wants to finally square off with Anthony Joshua in what would clearly be an all British superfight. Speaking on social media Monday, Fury addressed Joshua directly.
Boxing Scene
Success in Canelo Trilogy Fight Could Be 'Life and Death' For Golovkin’s Psyche
It's already been 1,452 days. And if all goes to plan, it will be another 11 more. But regardless of when it occurs, one thing's for certain: Gennady Golovkin is looking forward to getting his hands on Canelo Alvarez a third time. When the consensus middleweight champion left the T-Mobile...
