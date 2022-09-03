ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMA Fighting

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights

Watch Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights from their heavyweight bout, courtesy of multiple outlets. Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz took place May 7 at the Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angles, Calif. Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2) and Luis Ortiz (33-3, 2 no-contests) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on FOX pay-per-view.
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz fight results, highlights: Ruiz drops Ortiz three times en route to decision win

Every fight is dangerous in the heavyweight division and just a handful of punches can change an outcome. That's exactly how the fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz played out on Saturday night, with Ortiz technically winning more rounds on the three official scorecards but Ruiz taking a unanimous decision victory thanks to three knockdowns in the fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Georges St-Pierre shares his prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Georges St-Pierre has given his thoughts on this weekend’s UFC 279 main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, a blockbuster main event will take place as Nate Diaz battles Khamzat Chimaev in what will serve as the final fight on his UFC contract. The popular opinion is that Chimaev is the runaway favourite to take home the win and, all things considered, that’s probably an accurate statement to make.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Montebello, CA
State
California State
State
Ohio State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
XXL Mag

Kodak Black Slams Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival for Barring Him From Performing After Showing Up Late

Kodak Black recently slammed Jay-Z's Made in America festival in Philadelphia after organizers barred him from performing after he showed up late for his performance. On Saturday night (Sept. 3), Kodak Black jumped on his Instagram Stories and posted a video of himself blasting the organizers of 2022 Made in America festival for blocking him from performing because he showed up late. The South Florida rapper was scheduled to perform at 6:45 p.m. at the Liberty Stage earlier that evening.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”

Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Devin Vargas
Person
Anthony Joshua
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz - CompuBox Punch Stats

Andy Ruiz finished with a 67-56 edge in power landed on his way to the unanimous decision win. Luis Ortiz landed a fight high 12 punches in the last round as he didn't quit despite getting knocked down 3 times. Los Angeles - In a high stakes heavyweight fight, former...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Ppv#Combat#Fox Sports Ppv Weigh In#Wbc#Crypto Com Arena#Fite Tv#Mexican#Wba Ibf Wbo#Ibo
Boxing Scene

Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records

Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Boxing Scene

Vito Mielnicki Jr.-Limberth Ponce Added To Wilder-Helenius Undercard October 15

Vito Mielnicki Jr. will try to extend his winning streak to five when he returns to the ring October 15 in Brooklyn. BoxingScene.com has learned that the 20-year-old junior middleweight will meet Limberth Ponce that night on the Deontay Wilder-Robert Helenius undercard at Barclays Center. FS1 likely will televise the 10-round bout between Mielnicki and Ponce before the FOX Sports Pay-Per-View portion of the Wilder-Helenius undercard begins.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Bitter rivals Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall go head-to-head in an historic undisputed showdown as they headline Britain's first all-female boxing card: Everything to know ahead of the fight

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will finally settle their long-term feud in an historic night for women's boxing on Saturday. The highly-decorated duo go head-to-head for all the middleweight marbles, as Shields puts her WBC, WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine titles on the line, while Marshall brings her WBO belt to the table.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Tyson Fury Calls Out Anthony Joshua For 2022 WBC And Lineal Heavyweight Title Match

With a fight with WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk perhaps out of the question for this year, definitely not retired WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has decided he wants to finally square off with Anthony Joshua in what would clearly be an all British superfight. Speaking on social media Monday, Fury addressed Joshua directly.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy