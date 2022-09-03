ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.J. wants to negotiate out-of-state income taxes for commuters

New Jersey officials have announced bipartisan legislation they hope would give the state more leverage in negotiating income taxes for New Jersey residents who commute out-of-state for work or work from home. Nearby places like New York, Connecticut, and Philadelphia apply what is known as a “convenience of the employer”...
Cruel summer: Temps topped 90 degrees in NJ prisons without AC

TRENTON – Roughly 3,500 inmates and 3,000 correctional police officers live or work in New Jersey prison housing units without air conditioning, where temperatures at times topped 90 degrees this summer, according to the Department of Corrections ombudsman. In a report published Tuesday, the ombudsman said there are heat...
Tuesday NJ weather: Everyone gets wet, serious flooding possible

Heavy rain is great for drought-busting. But very bad when flash flooding threatens. Although rain has filled in New Jersey's radar slower than anticipated, the overall forecast for a wet Tuesday is holding together well. As I said in Monday's weather blog update, I think we can break total rainfall into three categories:
16 New Jersey Festivals to Attend – September 2022

Sept. 10 – Oct. 30. 12th Annual Hub City Sounds Festival – New Brunswick. For the twelfth year running, Hub City Sounds is hosting its family-friendly festival series. There will be three festivals from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and Oct. 30— all with unique themes. The next festival is a live Jazz performance accompanied by food and dancing. Located in front of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, this long-standing festival is a fun, free event to elevate your September weekend.
NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit

Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about a new direct deposit scam. According to Krista Valenzuela, a cyber threat intelligence analyst with the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, threat actors...
New Jersey is among the world’s best winemakers

I know that you don’t necessarily think of New Jersey when you think of the world‘s best winemakers but think again. Some of the nation's best winemakers gathered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, recently to taste each other's craft and seek to increase their wine quality. These events are...
New chapter of rich history being written at one of the country’s oldest wineries in N.J.

The reaction when we read about a historically significant place from a bygone era often is, “It’s sad that it no longer exists.” Or, “It’s too bad it isn’t what it used to be.” At Renault Winery & Resort in Egg Harbor City, VIVÂMEE Hospitality, under the stewardship of Josh and Melanie McCallen, has built a positive story from nostalgic sentiment, restoring and revitalizing this property, honoring its roots while growing its relevance and popularity.
When Do You Legally Have To Stop For A School Bus In New Jersey?

I hope all my preschoolers, kindergarteners, elementary school, middle school, high school, undergrad and master students have had a great start to the school year. So in honor of the back to school season, let's do a bit of a refresher on pretty important a topic:. When do you legally...
The Fast Food Burger New Jersey Prefers Over All Others

When a fast-food burger craving hits, New Jersey plays favorites. Here's where we're most likely to end up. As Labor Day Weekend approaches, at-home grill masters are certainly prepping to cook up some tasty burgers. But a new study just aimed to find out where we go when we want...
