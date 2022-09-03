Read full article on original website
This Creepy New Jersey Road Is Named The Most Frightening In America
Here in New Jersey. we are used to weird and unwanted things happening on our roadways, but this Garden State road is head and shoulders above the normal roads. it has been named the scariest road in America. On this road, it's not about the run-of-the-mill traffic and bad driving,...
Everyone’s NJ drivers license needs to be suspended (Opinion)
I spent Labor Day weekend witnessing such horrible driving that I’m completely convinced we need to start from scratch. Seriously. Revoke every single New Jersey license and have us start all over again. I mean, did they cover what a yield sign is for on the written test? Is...
N.J. wants to negotiate out-of-state income taxes for commuters
New Jersey officials have announced bipartisan legislation they hope would give the state more leverage in negotiating income taxes for New Jersey residents who commute out-of-state for work or work from home. Nearby places like New York, Connecticut, and Philadelphia apply what is known as a “convenience of the employer”...
This Amazing Sub Sandwich is Best in New Jersey and Among Best in the U.S.
Whether you call it a hoagie, sub, grinder, or hero we can all agree that they are all delicious sandwiches. When it comes to a great "sandwich" I would have to say my favorite would be an "Italian" sub/hoagie. Maybe the most well-known version of the sub. According to Taste...
I left N.J. this year. What happens with taxes for both states?
Q. I moved from New Jersey to Connecticut in early July. For 2022, I was in New Jersey for 189 days. How should I handle the state income taxes in both states? I am retired and currently on Social Security. — Unsure. A. Congrats on your move.
Here’s how many hours you have to work to afford the rent in each N.J. county
Renters in most New Jersey counties need to work beyond the average 40-hour workweek to afford a one-bedroom apartment, according to a study from a fair housing group tracking the rising cost of living in one of the costliest states in the nation. A New Jersey renter making median wages...
wrnjradio.com
Assemblyman DePhillips: Government-controlled prescription prices won’t save New Jersey patients money
NEW JERSEY – A Democrat proposal giving a government-created board the ability to control prescription drug prices in New Jersey will not help patients, but will destroy the state’s acclaimed life sciences industry, Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips said. “New Jersey, which is home to 14 of the world’s 20...
NJ finally got soaked: What does it mean for the drought?
After months of hot dry weather in New Jersey, we finally got a good soaking on Tuesday, and showers are in the forecast for Wednesday, but does this mean the Garden State’s drought concerns are over?. According to Rutgers University-based state climatologist Dave Robinson, the answer is absolutely not.
Cruel summer: Temps topped 90 degrees in NJ prisons without AC
TRENTON – Roughly 3,500 inmates and 3,000 correctional police officers live or work in New Jersey prison housing units without air conditioning, where temperatures at times topped 90 degrees this summer, according to the Department of Corrections ombudsman. In a report published Tuesday, the ombudsman said there are heat...
Tuesday NJ weather: Everyone gets wet, serious flooding possible
Heavy rain is great for drought-busting. But very bad when flash flooding threatens. Although rain has filled in New Jersey's radar slower than anticipated, the overall forecast for a wet Tuesday is holding together well. As I said in Monday's weather blog update, I think we can break total rainfall into three categories:
thedigestonline.com
16 New Jersey Festivals to Attend – September 2022
Sept. 10 – Oct. 30. 12th Annual Hub City Sounds Festival – New Brunswick. For the twelfth year running, Hub City Sounds is hosting its family-friendly festival series. There will be three festivals from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and Oct. 30— all with unique themes. The next festival is a live Jazz performance accompanied by food and dancing. Located in front of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, this long-standing festival is a fun, free event to elevate your September weekend.
From Drought to Flooding: NJ Ends Labor Day Weekend With ‘Too much’ Rain
After a hot, dry summer and a mainly gorgeous Labor Day Weekend so far, a pattern shift is going to lead to New Jersey's biggest rain chance in months. Multiple inches of rain is just what "the drought doctor" ordered. However, this deluge could bring too much rain too quickly, raising flash flooding concerns on Tuesday.
NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit
Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about a new direct deposit scam. According to Krista Valenzuela, a cyber threat intelligence analyst with the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, threat actors...
NJ prison officer allegedly took bribes for espresso & cold cuts
NEWARK – A corrections officer is accused of accepting monthly bribe payments from an inmate in exchange for smuggling contraband into Northern State Prison including cash, jewelry, cologne, cold cuts and espresso. Werner Gramajo, 45, of Newark, a senior correctional officer at the prison, has been charged with official...
New Jersey is among the world’s best winemakers
I know that you don’t necessarily think of New Jersey when you think of the world‘s best winemakers but think again. Some of the nation's best winemakers gathered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, recently to taste each other's craft and seek to increase their wine quality. These events are...
jerseysbest.com
New chapter of rich history being written at one of the country’s oldest wineries in N.J.
The reaction when we read about a historically significant place from a bygone era often is, “It’s sad that it no longer exists.” Or, “It’s too bad it isn’t what it used to be.” At Renault Winery & Resort in Egg Harbor City, VIVÂMEE Hospitality, under the stewardship of Josh and Melanie McCallen, has built a positive story from nostalgic sentiment, restoring and revitalizing this property, honoring its roots while growing its relevance and popularity.
Top 4 BBQ joints in New Jersey and an honorable mention
It's certainly not a secret that I appreciate a great meal. I love to eat and feel bad for people who don't take the time to enjoy food and instead opt to shove a protein bar down their throat while driving to work. Certainly, in our fast-paced world, there isn't...
When Do You Legally Have To Stop For A School Bus In New Jersey?
I hope all my preschoolers, kindergarteners, elementary school, middle school, high school, undergrad and master students have had a great start to the school year. So in honor of the back to school season, let's do a bit of a refresher on pretty important a topic:. When do you legally...
The Fast Food Burger New Jersey Prefers Over All Others
When a fast-food burger craving hits, New Jersey plays favorites. Here's where we're most likely to end up. As Labor Day Weekend approaches, at-home grill masters are certainly prepping to cook up some tasty burgers. But a new study just aimed to find out where we go when we want...
New Jersey’s Best Barbeque is One of the Tastiest in All of America
Like many of you at home, I have a backyard BBQ area. Nothing too crazy, just a nice little grill and section set aside for me to cook at home. Nothing takes better than something off the grill, freshly cooked at home. I must admit I enjoy grilling. It's relaxing...
