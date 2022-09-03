ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Lake, WA

Spokane Symphony’s outdoor concert rescheduled to Tuesday night

By Erin Robinson
 6 days ago

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Spokane Symphony’s Labor Day concert on Saturday at Pavillion Park in Liberty Lake has been rescheduled to Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s show was canceled due to the poor air quality in the area.

When the air quality level reaches 150 or above, it is unsafe for the symphony to perform outside.

Saturday’s concert will be rescheduled for a later time.

“The health and safety of our musicians and audience is our top priority,” Executive Director Jeff vom Saal said. “It is disappointing to have to make this decision as we know the tradition of our free Labor Day concerts is a highlight for our community. We are diligently working to reschedule this performance for a date in the near future.”

Monday’s Labor Day concert at Comstock Park is still scheduled to go on as planned.

