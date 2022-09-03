ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

hiphop-n-more.com

Big Sean Finally Releases ‘Detroit’ Mixtape on Streaming; Includes New Song ‘More Thoughts’

Ten years ago on September 5, Big Sean released his mixtape Detroit on free mixtape sites and immediately scored a hit with the audience. Till this day, it’s easily one of the best rap mixtapes to come out and for years, fans have been demanding that it should be available on streaming services as well for convenience. In March, Sean hinted while replying to a fan on Twitter that a re-mastered version of the tape will arrive on DSPs in April but that didn’t happen.
Popculture

Rock Band Cancels All US and Canada Concerts, Citing 'Visa and Logistical Issues'

London-based alternative rock band Placebo have canceled their upcoming North American tour, which was set to kick off in September and would have marked their first North American tour in eight years. Taking to social media Friday, singer Brian Molko and guitarist and bassist Stefan Olsdal announced in a joint statement that all nine stops on their North American tour, in support of the album Never Let Me Go, have been postponed due to "visa and logistical issues."
hiphop-n-more.com

New Video: Rob Markman – ‘100 Losses’ (Feat. DviousMindz)

About a month ago, rapper and journalist Rob Markman put out his single ‘100 Losses’ featuring frequent collaborator DviousMindz who produced the song. It’s leading up to the release of his second official body of work following last year’s If You Don’t You’ll Regret It which you can stream here.
