Ten years ago on September 5, Big Sean released his mixtape Detroit on free mixtape sites and immediately scored a hit with the audience. Till this day, it’s easily one of the best rap mixtapes to come out and for years, fans have been demanding that it should be available on streaming services as well for convenience. In March, Sean hinted while replying to a fan on Twitter that a re-mastered version of the tape will arrive on DSPs in April but that didn’t happen.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO