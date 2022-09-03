Read full article on original website
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Has Strong Words About Kirby, Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - Kirby Smart‘s Georgia Bulldogs were the focus of some eye-popping comments from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on Monday. The No. 3 Bulldogs’ 49-3 win over No. 11 Oregon Saturday was the topic of conversation, and the ESPN analyst certainly had something to say about the Dawgs.
Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued
Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
Family of missing Covington woman last seen leaving a pub pleads to public for leads in case
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of a missing Covington woman, Yolanda Brown, is searching for answers when it comes to her disappearance. “There is a suspect, I believe, someone who followed her home,” said Joshua Doughty, Brown’s son. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol...
WMAZ
Stacey Abrams joins grieving family, Atlanta mayor, and Sen. Warnock to address mental health, poverty
ATLANTA — Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams wrapped up a long day of events, aimed at highlighting issues in the community. Two events on Wednesday evening pointed to parts of Abrams' campaign agenda, expanding Medicaid, addressing crime, and creating equal access for communities of color. Starting the day on a...
CBS 46
Two people shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta hospital closing follows national trend
ATLANTA — The loss of Atlanta Medical Center follows a nationwide trend in hospital closings – especially in rural areas, but also in big cities. An analyst who researches the topic called the health care economy the "survival of the fattest." Emory Healthcare is rooted in a university...
Final 8 p.m. sunset in Atlanta until April happens this weekend
ATLANTA — The days are getting shorter. The final 8 p.m. sunset until April is Saturday, Sept. 3. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The next sunset at 8 p.m. or later is not until Apr. 4, 2023, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.
Former workers of Georgia Baptist Hospital saddened by closing of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA — Alfreda Hightower says her Aunt Hattie’s shift was from 6 in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon. “That was back in the early 70s. She worked at Georgia Baptist,” Alfreda said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Baptist Hospital...
Atlanta DA Fani Willis Gives Rappers ‘Free Legal Advice’: Stop Snitching On Yourselves In Lyrics
During a press conference on Wednesday, Willis had a stern message for gang members who reside in Fulton County, Georgia. The post Atlanta DA Fani Willis Gives Rappers ‘Free Legal Advice’: Stop Snitching On Yourselves In Lyrics appeared first on NewsOne.
‘Operation Scooby-Doo’ a success as Ga. county rallies to save hundreds of dogs
HEARD COUNTY, Ga — ‘Operation Scooby-Doo’ a success as Ga. county raises money to save hundreds of dogs. Hundreds of dogs in Heard County have been saved after they were found to be living under abusive conditions. The Heard County Sheriff’s Office said Wendy Brewer, the owner...
CBS 46
Woman claims body found on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in NW Atlanta is her brother
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Atlanta intersection. A body was found around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near a homeless encampment at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and James Jackson Parkway. Several people at the scene told CBS46 the victim grew up in the area. CBS46...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect deceived Athens business out of $42k, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens need help from the public searching for a suspect accused of defrauding a business out of nearly $42,000. Athens police shared images of a woman who they say deceived a business out of money through identity fraud. Police think the suspect has ties to...
Father of 5 found shot to death with broken chair covering body near busy Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the person they say shot and killed a father of five at a busy intersection. Police believe the man’s body was outside of an abandoned Western Union building just after sunrise, but they believe he was killed hours earlier. The victim...
16-year-old arrested in Gwinnett County lake shooting deaths of two other teens
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is previous reporting on the case. A teen was identified in connection to a double shooting where two other teens were killed in late July, according to Gwinnett Police Department. Le’Quan Dempsey, who is 16-years-old, was charged with:. Two counts;...
DeKalb man charged with child molestation after ‘immoral’ act, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man is behind bars after police say he committed an “immoral, indecent act.”. Roderick Strickland, 38, of Decatur was arrested on Monday and charged with child molestation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Sheriff’s deputies say the...
