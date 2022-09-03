ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Shine My Crown

Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued

Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Two people shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta hospital closing follows national trend

ATLANTA — The loss of Atlanta Medical Center follows a nationwide trend in hospital closings – especially in rural areas, but also in big cities. An analyst who researches the topic called the health care economy the "survival of the fattest." Emory Healthcare is rooted in a university...
ATLANTA, GA
Suspect deceived Athens business out of $42k, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens need help from the public searching for a suspect accused of defrauding a business out of nearly $42,000. Athens police shared images of a woman who they say deceived a business out of money through identity fraud. Police think the suspect has ties to...
ATHENS, GA
