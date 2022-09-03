Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO