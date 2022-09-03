ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bo Nix to start at QB for No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia

By Zachary Neel
We may have known the outcome of this quarterback competition in Eugene for a while now, but it’s officially been made official.

Bo Nix will be starting under center for the Oregon Ducks in Week 1 against the Georgia Bulldogs.

There wasn’t an official announcement, but ahead of Saturday’s game, Nix warmed up taking snaps from Alex Forsyth, the starting center. Nix also took reps with the starters in the team period ahead of the game as well.

After starting for three seasons with the Auburn Tigers and transferring to Oregon following the 2021 season, Nix was in a QB competition with freshmen Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield. It was Nix who had the more impressive performance in the annual Spring Game, but the Oregon coaching staff kept it an open competition throughout the offseason so as not to show their hands, and to potentially stave off a leap into the transfer portal from either of the other players.

So long as Nix plays up to his potential and helps the Ducks succeed on the field, it will be No. 10 under center throughout the season. If we get a repeat of the past season though, and there is any faltering at the top spot, you can bet that Oregon fans will be quick to call for Thompson to take over once again.

Oregon Preseason Award Predictions: Which Ducks will impress the most in 2022?

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

